Summoners War: Chronicles challenges players with the unforgiving Mythic: Abyss Lord's Asylum Raid in latest update

Do you have what it takes?

By Catherine Dellosa
iOS + Android
| Summoners War: Chronicles
  • New Mythic Raid is the most difficult raid so far
  • Share your strategies to win goodies
  • Share your summons to score prizes

Com2uS' latest update for Summoners War: Chronicles is inviting everyone to join in on The Mythic: Abyss Lord's Asylum Raid, and if you believe that your combat prowess is up to the task, you'll be happy to know that this is supposedly "the most difficult raid in the history of Chronicles". Of course, with this also comes fantastic rewards - in particular, the Shiny Mythic Equipment with the PvP property will be up for grabs.

In the latest update for Summoners War: Chronicles, you can look forward to helping other players figure out how to clear the Mythic Raid by sharing your strategies on the official forum until May 16th. If you're one of the lucky five (five players per language) whose strategies are picked, you stand a chance to win 10,000 Crystals for all your efforts.

The latest update also adds a White Night Summon along with a new Artifact. The Spring Summon Fever, on the other hand, lets you score Silver Artifact Seal x15 when you Like the official post and share a screenshot of your x10 results from the gacha pool.

Speaking of the summons pool, are you on the hunt for the best monsters you need to aim for? Why not take a look at our Summoners War: Chronicles tier list to get an idea?

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Summoners War: Chronicles on Google Play or on the App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info as well, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.

