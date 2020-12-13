Updated December 13, 2020: New entries added

It's a pretty tired cliche that all mobile games are shallow, casual affairs. True, a fair old proportion of them fit that bill. But do you realise how many games are released each and every week?

Once you cut through the rubbish (and the really good casual stuff, of which there's plenty), there are an awful lot of Android games with meat and depth. And nowhere is that more apparent than in the strategy genre.

The strategy genre on mobile is dizzyingly varied. Whether you're into classic real-time strategy (RTS) and turn-based tactical stuff, or the newer roguelike hybrids, there's bound to be an Android strategy game or ten that you find yourself liking.

Indeed, you might not even have realised that some of the following games were strategy games at all.

We're not even including tower defence in our strategic calculations, because that's a sub-genre all of its own. Even with TD taken out of the equation, we've had to leave a whole bunch of brilliant strategy games for Android on this list.