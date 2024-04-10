Isekai Dispatcher is a new game where your fantasy world still has you work a 9-5

A mix of strategy and board game, it flips the isekai genre on its head

Isekai Dispatcher is an upcoming strategy, RPG board game with a twist

Play as an office worker transported to a fantasy world

Build up your company, take on unique and quirk employees, and more!

Isekai Dispatcher is a name you might not be familiar with, but if you're anything like us, the icon of a balding middle-aged man would be enough to pique your interest. What does someone like that have to do with a game which bills itself as a fantasy strategy and roleplaying game, you ask? Well, quite a lot it seems - let's give you the breakdown...

If you're not familiar with the term 'isekai', it's a Japanese manga and anime genre that essentially translates to 'trapped in another world'. Characters typically die and are reincarnated in some sort of fantasy kingdom, with a twist based on their occupation. And a surprising number tend to be office workers or other menial employees. But Isekai Dispatcher seems to turn the concept on its head, as your player character - who we'll tentatively label The Boss - instead takes the opportunity to bring the wonders of bureaucratic micro-managing to a fantastical place.

Judging by the trailer, which you can watch above, Isekai Dispatcher promises to mix in idle RPG battles, a board game world map not unlike Mario Party, and perhaps some AFK reward elements from building up your 'company'. While we never really call anything 'unique' as a rule, we'd certainly be lying if we said we'd seen something like Isekai Dispatcher before. With a mixture of familiar gameplay and a more unusual setting, it could carve out a pretty strange, but fun, niche.

Here's hoping that the surreal trailer and intriguing premise manage to hold up. You can pre-register for Isekai Dispatcher on Google Play and the App Store now.

There are plenty of great upcoming games, but if you can't wait, why not check out our list of the top mobile titles of 2024 (so far)? And if that's still not enough, check out some of our curated lists, like for the top 25 best RPGS for Android!