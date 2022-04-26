Warhammer 40,000 Lost Crusade Codes to redeem (April 2022)

: April 26th, 2022 - Added 1 new redeem code

We know why you are here. You want those juicy free gifts and rewards that can be redeemed through Warhammer 40k Lost Crusade codes!

Warhammer 40,000: Lost Crusade can impress with massive constructs and fire-shooting space robots, but nothing really comes close to the actual base building. Mainly because you're building in outer space.

However, as a new Commander, you always want to stay ahead of your opponents in terms of power, and you can only achieve that by stocking up on resources and upgrading everything that can be upgraded. For that, you will need supplies - luckily, we've got some Warhammer 40k Lost Crusade codes to help you out!

In a game where base building is elevated to a whole new level, you can either try to keep up with the rest, get ahead of them, or slowly fade into the vast nothingness of space. Okay, okay, maybe that was a little bit dramatic, but because Warhammer 40k is so highly competitive, the players are trying their best to become the highest-ranking Commander.

The codes you will find below will give you plenty of resources, Crystals, Stamina, and much more.

What are all the Warhammer 40k Lost Crusade codes?

The codes you can redeem for Warhammer Lost Crusade are typical codes that the developers release on their social media accounts. We've noticed that although they are not released often, they are valid for fairly long periods of time (about a month on average).

Important to remember: all the codes that we have listed below are case-sensitive, so you need to type them exactly as they are in the list below.

How to redeem the Warhammer Lost Crusade codes step by step?

Tap on your Commander profile icon in the upper left corner.

the upper left corner. Head on to the Settings button (the cog button underneath your EXP and AP bars).

button (the cog button underneath your EXP and AP bars). Select the Redeem Code option, which has an ornate key symbol.

option, which has an ornate key symbol. Type in your code and hit CONFIRM .

. Once you claimed the codes, the text on the CONFIRM button will change to direct you to your in-game mail (where the codes have been sent).

You can redeem all these codes as soon as you finished the game's tutorial, by following the steps below.

That's it!

Now let's take a look at all the codes that you can find in the game, and the rewards they give.

Active codes

EASTERGIFT - New!

ITHAPPENS

1STREWARD

HAPPY1STANN

1STREPORT

1STLOGO

TYFORASKING

CHRISTMAS

DakotaENYO

SMALLGIFT

FierceBattle

GABUIDRD

GDOFKDEF

FKBSFJED

TSCXLC

ERICXLC

METANERDZXLC

JAKEXLC

PAPAXLC

STRIKINGXLC

BLKTMPLR1029

MWGXLC

YUCHIXLC

VKCRUSADE

IG10KFOLLOW

Fiercein01

SKSXLC

TIMXLC

BARONXLC



TITANSXLC

RYUKAHRXLC

ZUMIXLC

RallyChapter

FROMSHADOWS

FOFIERC

FORMACRAGGE

CCDDCBDDACCC

AlAMAR

LCXHADES

GUIDEXLC

DeVilsLC - Rewards:Crystal Pack, 2x Blackstone Shards, 5x 10K Fuel, Metal, Adamantium, Plasma Supply Pack

- Rewards:Crystal Pack, 2x Blackstone Shards, 5x 10K Fuel, Metal, Adamantium, Plasma Supply Pack FuryWITHIN

LC40kBrush - Rewards: Crystal Pack, 2x Blackstone Shards, 5x 10K Fuel, Metal, Adamantium, Plasma Supply Pack

- Rewards: Crystal Pack, 2x Blackstone Shards, 5x 10K Fuel, Metal, Adamantium, Plasma Supply Pack LCEh0t - Rewards: Crystal Pack, 2x Blackstone Shards, 5x 10K Fuel, Metal, Adamantium, Plasma Supply Pack



- Rewards: Crystal Pack, 2x Blackstone Shards, 5x 10K Fuel, Metal, Adamantium, Plasma Supply Pack ABADCBBC - Rewards:3x Crystal Pack, 2x +50% Marching Speed, 10x Hero EXP Card, 8x Custom Supply Pack



- Rewards:3x Crystal Pack, 2x +50% Marching Speed, 10x Hero EXP Card, 8x Custom Supply Pack Ryo7akLC



RIWEIJRFT



SOEHBIRFT

SaltySUmaUS

SaltySumaLC

40000FB

AndroLC

StillAliveLC

DBGCrusade - Rewards: 200x Crystals, 5x 10k Fuel Supply Packs, 5x 10k Metal Supply Packs, 5x 10k Adamantium Supply Pack, 5x 10k Plasma Supply Pack

- Rewards: 200x Crystals, 5x 10k Fuel Supply Packs, 5x 10k Metal Supply Packs, 5x 10k Adamantium Supply Pack, 5x 10k Plasma Supply Pack LCRicardo - Rewards: 200x Crystals, 5x 10k Fuel Supply Packs, 5x 10k Metal Supply Packs, 5x 10k Adamantium Supply Pack, 5x 10k Plasma Supply Pack

- Rewards: 200x Crystals, 5x 10k Fuel Supply Packs, 5x 10k Metal Supply Packs, 5x 10k Adamantium Supply Pack, 5x 10k Plasma Supply Pack MAJORKILLXLC - Rewards: 100x Crystals, 8x 1k Hero EXP Cards, 2x 8h Bonus Crates, 5x 10k Custom Supply Packs, 2x Random Warp Jump

- Rewards: 100x Crystals, 8x 1k Hero EXP Cards, 2x 8h Bonus Crates, 5x 10k Custom Supply Packs, 2x Random Warp Jump DevilsSkulls

Skulls - Rewards: 100x Crystals, 1x Random Warp Jump, 2x +25% Marching Speed, 5x Custom Supply Pack 10,000 (valid until: N/A)

- Rewards: 100x Crystals, 1x Random Warp Jump, 2x +25% Marching Speed, 5x Custom Supply Pack 10,000 (valid until: N/A) TOACTION63 - Rewards: 100x Crystals, 3x Stamina Potions, 5x Fuel Supply Pack 10k, 5x Metal Supply Pack 10k, 5x Adamantium Supply Pack 10k, 5x Plasma Supply Pack 10k (valid until June 10th)

SpaceMarines

How to get more Warhammer Lost Crusade codes?

If you're looking for more codes or limited rewards, you can check out the game's Official Facebook page or official Discord server . There you will find various community events that you can attend for additional prizes! We have a lot more rewards waiting for you.

