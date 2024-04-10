Warhammer Combat Cards to expand to Horus Heresy, Age of Sigmar and Warhammer The Old World

Phoenix Games and Games Workshop have renewed their partnership

Games Workshop and Phoenix Games have renewed their partnership

Phoenix Games and Games Workshop are set to renew their partnership and expand their licence for Warhammer Combat Cards. The new licence means that additional content won't just come from the main Warhammer 40,000 setting, but also from Age of Sigmar, Warhammer The Old World and even the Horus Heresy.

Based on the long-defunct, short-lived physical TCG released by Games Workshop in the eighties, Warhammer Combat Cards pits your favourite miniatures and characters from the venerable 40k universe against one another. But Warhammer isn't just 40k, with high fantasy adventure in Age of Sigmar, the distant past of the 40k-verse in Horus Heresy or even the grim pulp fantasy of The Old World now ripe for exploration.

Yes, if you're not familiar, although 40k has overshadowed its brothers somewhat, Games Workshop has multiple hammer games and settings. With this, Warhammer Combat Cards looks set to transition from basically Warhammer 40,000 the card game to something a bit more crossover-focused, if cards can be pit against one another.

It's also a great endorsement for fans of the Old World, which was superseded years ago by Age of Sigmar but has enjoyed a resurgence of popularity thanks to Creative Assembly's Total War: Warhammer franchise.

For now, we don't know what characters or miniatures from these other settings will make the jump to Warhammer Combat Cards. But whatever the case there's a huge wealth of characters to draw on and pit against one another in a battle for the ages.

It's no surprise that Combat Cards is expanding its scope, as the recently released Warpforge does a spectacular job of translating the universe of 40k into a TCG.

