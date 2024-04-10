Reverse: 1999 goes down under with new Australia-themed update

From ancient Greece to the even more ancient Outback

Reverse: 1999's new update takes you to the land down under

“Revival! The Uluru Games" releases April 18th

It introduces four new playable arcanists to the hit mobile RPG

Hit mobile RPG Reverse: 1999 is taking players to the land down under, as the latest update brings you to Australia. “Revival! The Uluru Games" introduces four new playable arcanists to add to your team, a set of story chapters to explore, and more. The story of the new update follows upcoming boxing star Spathodea, who recruits player-character Vertin to help revive something known as the Uluru games.

Reverse: 1999's previous updates have taken players to an island inspired by Ancient Greece, and it seems they're not done exploring unique locales yet. Apparently in the world of Reverse: 1999, Uluru - or Ayer's rock as some may know it - was actually built as a sports stadium for Arcanists, the magically-enhanced beings of the world.

In real life, of course, Uluru is better known as a major tourist hotspot in the Outback of Australia, and a hugely prominent part of Aboriginal culture, so it's unsurprising that Reverse: 1999 is taking players to one of the country's most iconic landmarks.

Still, weird 'ancient aliens' esque take on history aside, this latest update promises to bring new characters and more. In phase one of the updates, you'll be able to recruit the aforementioned 6-star Beast-type arcanist Spathodea, and 5-star Mineral-type arcanist, the talking flame Ulu. Phase two of the update brings in 6-star Star-type Ezra and 5-star Beast-type Desert Flannel (yes, really.) Phase one and two respectively will explore both Spathodea and Ezra's storylines.

Phase is set to run from April 18th to May 8th, while phase two will run from May 9th to June 19th.

