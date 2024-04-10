Albion Online officially launches open beta for Europe and MENA

Join Crystal League, Faction Warfare in your local time

Sandbox Interactive has announced that the open beta for Albion Online Europe is now officially live, inviting everyone to get first dibs on the sandbox MMORPG ahead of the official launch on April 29th. This means that European and MENA fans can experience optimised gameplay with lower latency, and if you're one of the fortunate ones living in the region, you can also nab a permanent exclusive vanity skin called the Duelist.

During the open beta for Albion Online Europe, you can look forward to embarking on an epic adventure across mobile, PC, Mac, and Linux with in-game event timings tailored to your region. Everyone will start things off on the same ground, so you can carve your path in a new game world along with everyone else.

If you're a Founder Pack owner, you'll be happy to know that you can enjoy progress that's three times as fast, plus enjoy early access to the full server along with reservation of guild names and character names beginning April 24th. The new server also lets everyone dive into the Crystal League, Faction Warfare, and other events in their own local time.

