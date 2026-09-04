Watcher of Realms tier list - all of the characters ranked
| Watcher of Realms
With an abundance of characters, picking the best is not a trivial task. We have compared every character on this Watcher of Realms tier list.
Updated on September 4th, 2026 - Version: 1.6.30.817.1 - Latest Additions: Cainanm, Aurelius Gale, Vera, Jezebelle, Xasny, Nerissa
The game features several types of characters, each one belonging to one of five factions:
- Healer
- Mage
- Marksman
- Defender
- Fighter
Just like we've seen in Raid: Shadow Legends - another game that has a fairly similar approach to the character roster by dividing them by class and origin - Watcher of Realms characters also belong to several factions (one of which is not yet available - Wild Blood).
- Use the latest Watcher of Realms codes
Watcher of Realms - Class vs factionThe class of the characters is the typical role they play. Do they heal you? Then they're a healer. Do they cast AoE damaging spells? Then they're a Mage. It's all pretty self-explanatory, even by just reading a character's description. However, the faction is something completely different.
While you should have several different classes of heroes on your team, you should stick to just a few factions. The faction is what gives your team a bonus, depending on which character belonging to that faction is placed as the Leader. Oh, and to make things interesting, not all characters can be placed in the Lead slot.
But we'll talk more about that in our WoR guide. Since we're here to check out who the best heroes are, let's jump right into our Watcher of Realms tier list, shall we?
S+ Tier | S Tier | A Tier | B Tier | C Tier | D Tier
Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
1
S+ Tier
- Sun Wukong
- Lust
- Guan Yu
- Khadgrim
- Helga
- Raizan
- Erlang Shen
- Volka
- Numera, The Grimthorn Guardian
- Zilitu
- Valkyra
- Ne Zha
- Selene
- Arrogance
- Aracha (L)
- King Harz (L)
- Aylin
- Gwendolyn
- Regulus
- Torodor (L)
- Talula
- Beelzebub
- Hatssut
- Nyx
- Ajax
- Moriden
- Morrigan (L)
- Khamet
- Venoma (L)
- Vierna
- Twinfiend (L)
- Silas
Aracha is one of the best Fighters in the game. She can also attack airborne adversaries, making her great at pretty much any type of encounter. Her damage is amazing - she applies damage over time as well as crowd control. She's easily one of the best characters in the game.
Selene can stack up marks on her targets, which will later detonate, causing even more damage. She's a great character to deploy on the first lines of the battle because she's got decent sustain and even better damage.
Vierna is a mage who has a bond with Silas, a powerful marksman. She is amazing at applying continuous DPS and executing enemies with her powerful ultimate. She's one of the best damage dealers right now.
2
S Tier
- Rosalia
- Valara
- Ruen Hollow
- Diaochan
- Draelyn
- Solcadens
- Eirlys
- Cassiel
- Lu Bu
- Ferssi
- Lyra
- Ymiret
- Aurelius Gale
- Praetus
- Kane
- Anora
- Calypso
- Iovar
- Eliza
- Setram
- Yuri
- Ingrid
- Malrik, The Rogue of Runes
- Calista
- Shamir
- Zelus
- Abyzou
- Demi
- Marri
- Glacius
- Soleil
- Eowyn
- Nauvras
- Dolores
- Nazeem
- Greed
- Salazar
- Aeon (L)
- Eona
- Osiren
- Laurel
- Raiden (L)
- Valeriya
- Cerberus
- Wrath (L)
- Ain (L)
- Azhor
- Livian
- Lightlocke
- Nocturne
- Brokkir
- Hollow
- Pyros (L)
- Luneria (L)
- Apsan
- Magmus
- Hex
- Lugaru
- Uredin
- Alistair
- Elysia
- Durza
- Thallen
- Boreas
- Ghan
- Beatrix
Cerberus is one of the few characters with a one-cell attack range. His basic attacks deal AoE damage, and the second his ultimate is activated, his damage skyrockets. If Cerberus dies, he will leave an area on the spot where he died, which will damage enemies that pass through.
Zelus is a mage who creates ground effects on specific areas after using his skills, and bases all of his skills around that. He's a strong debuffer and AoE DPS character, especially if there is already a front line to hold the enemies on his ground debuff areas.
Setram is a marksman with outstanding burst damage and attacks that can overload and cause even more damage. He's ideal against enemies with a shield because of his Devastation passive. Overall, he is a great character against bosses because his damage increases the more he attacks the same target.
3
A Tier
- Nerissa
- Vera
- Cainanm
- Lulu
- Pierre
- Sergei
- Elddr
- Eunomia
- Carnelian
- Rhox
- Rygar
- Praetus
- Sythra
- Trusk
- Talin
- Lucius
- Abomination
- Azzoth
- Selkath
- Edith
- Lili
- Nisalt
- Vortex
- Verna
- Silas
- Admiral Claw
- Esme
- Captain Reve
- Midan
- Kai
- Ardea
- Alaura
- Jorge
- Ai
- Gluttony
- Theowin
- Nissandei
- Anai
- Tauriel
- Tazira
- Imani
- Maul
- Lord Phineas
- Brunor
- Harpun
- Baron
- Titus
- Brienne
- The Infernal
- Daemon
- Dalyn
- Lynx
- Voroth
- Falcia
- Ardeth
- Deimos
- Olague
- Meriel
- Aveline
- Isolde (L)
- Cyclone
- Atrox
- Borut
- Glen
- Razaak
- Myca
- Magda
- Laseer
- Ares
Isolde is a Leader who increases the basic attributes of her faction team members and grants them shields as well. She's a great character who can provide allies with bonuses to Block rates and defences.
Borut is the very first Leader you get access to, and is a pretty good one too! He's able to deal decent damage to enemies standing in his range and can also apply a slight crowd control in the form of knockback.
Nissandei is a healer who can also buff allies' Attack Speed for a few seconds. She's great at both single-target heals and AoE heals when casting her ultimate.
4
B Tier
- Jezebelle
- Malvira
- Velissa
- Carosa
- Dahlia
- Init
- Komodo
- Rex
- Dagna (L)
- Morene
- Amahle
- Drogo
- Niro (L)
- Voltus
- Nunea
- Camille
- Janqhar
- Estrid
- Cyrene
- Narvi
- Dassomi
- Constance
- Kaede
- Vladov
- Elowyn
Rex is a strong defender who everyone starts with. He's reliable and good for stacking shields and dealing some damage to the enemy standing right in front of him.
Cyrene is a decent fighter who can also buff nearby allies' Crit Rate. She applies some crowd control and can deal decent damage thanks to fairly short cooldowns.
Nunea is a healer who doesn't offer as much healing as she does other buffs - ATK Bonus and DEF Increase buffs. She falls in the middle of our Watcher of Realms tier list because her healing is sadly not that amazing.
5
C Tier
- Xasny
- Skulf
- Scorch
- Gnash
- Barclay
- Ogrul
- Sorzus
- Decimus
- Duradel
- Gogran
- Ghorza
- Aryn
- Autumn
- Spring
- Cuke
- Elukas
- Cutter
- Golkba
- Langlyn
C-tier heroes are among the worst in Watcher of Realms. They aren't anything to write home about, as they usually have two to three skills, all of which are vastly outperformed by any of the characters in the higher tiers.
6
D Tier
- Rhutu
- Shelor
- Hayden
- Dreammarker
- Liam
- Skreef
- Josh
- Ryder
- Halder
- Jonas
- Wagrak
- Lilia
- Longman
- Gale
- Rogers
- Rum-Nose
- Preter
There is no point explaining what each character in the D tier does - they have only two skills, which are pretty lacklustre. We recommend you do not bother upgrading any of these heroes.
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