Watcher of Realms tier list - all of the characters ranked

Looking for the most comprehensive Watcher of Realms tier list of all the best heroes in the game? Then you've come to the right place. This is a list of all the heroes currently available in the game, ranked from best to worst.

The game features several types of characters, each one belonging to one of 5 factions:

Healer

Mage

Marksman

Defender

Fighter

Just like we've seen in Raid: Shadow Legends - another game that has a fairly "similar" approach to the character roster by dividing them by class and origin - Watcher of Realms characters also belong to 9 different factions (one of which is not yet available - Wild Blood).

Watcher of Realms - Class vs faction

The class of the characters is the typical role they play. Do they heal you? Then they're a healer. Do they cast AoE damaging spells? Then they're a Mage. It's all pretty self-explanatory even by just reading a character's description. However, the faction is something completely different.

While you should have several different classes of heroes on your team, you should stick to just a few factions. The faction is what gives your team a bonus, depending on which character belonging to that faction is placed as the Leader. Oh, and to make things interesting, not all characters can be placed in the Lead slot.

But we'll talk more about that in our Watcher of Realms guide. Since we're here to check out which are the best heroes in the game, let's jump right into our Watcher of Realms tier list, shall we?

Original article by Cristina Mesesan, updated by Mihail Katsoris.

