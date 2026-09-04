Watcher of Realms tier list - all of the characters ranked

With an abundance of characters, picking the best is not a trivial task. We have compared every character on this Watcher of Realms tier list.

Updated on September 4th, 2026 - Version: 1.6.30.817.1 - Latest Additions: Cainanm, Aurelius Gale, Vera, Jezebelle, Xasny, Nerissa

The game features several types of characters, each one belonging to one of five factions:

Healer

Mage

Marksman

Defender

Fighter

Just like we've seen in Raid: Shadow Legends - another game that has a fairly similar approach to the character roster by dividing them by class and origin - Watcher of Realms characters also belong to several factions (one of which is not yet available - Wild Blood).

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Watcher of Realms - Class vs faction

The class of the characters is the typical role they play. Do they heal you? Then they're a healer. Do they cast AoE damaging spells? Then they're a Mage. It's all pretty self-explanatory, even by just reading a character's description. However, the faction is something completely different.

While you should have several different classes of heroes on your team, you should stick to just a few factions. The faction is what gives your team a bonus, depending on which character belonging to that faction is placed as the Leader. Oh, and to make things interesting, not all characters can be placed in the Lead slot.

But we'll talk more about that in our WoR guide. Since we're here to check out who the best heroes are, let's jump right into our Watcher of Realms tier list, shall we?

Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.