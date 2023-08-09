Watcher of Realms tier list - all of the characters ranked
| Watcher of Realms
Looking for the most comprehensive Watcher of Realms tier list of all the best heroes in the game? Then you've come to the right place. This is a list of all the heroes currently available in the game, ranked from best to worst.
The game features several types of characters, each one belonging to one of 5 factions:
- Healer
- Mage
- Marksman
- Defender
- Fighter
Just like we've seen in Raid: Shadow Legends - another game that has a fairly "similar" approach to the character roster by dividing them by class and origin - Watcher of Realms characters also belong to 9 different factions (one of which is not yet available - Wild Blood).
Watcher of Realms - Class vs factionThe class of the characters is the typical role they play. Do they heal you? Then they're a healer. Do they cast AoE damaging spells? Then they're a Mage. It's all pretty self-explanatory even by just reading a character's description. However, the faction is something completely different.
While you should have several different classes of heroes on your team, you should stick to just a few factions. The faction is what gives your team a bonus, depending on which character belonging to that faction is placed as the Leader. Oh, and to make things interesting, not all characters can be placed in the Lead slot.
But we'll talk more about that in our Watcher of Realms guide. Since we're here to check out which are the best heroes in the game, let's jump right into our Watcher of Realms tier list, shall we?
Original article by Cristina Mesesan, updated by Mihail Katsoris.
S+ Tier | S Tier | A Tier | B Tier | C Tier | D Tier
1
S+ Tier
- Volka
- Zilitu
- Valkyra
- Selene
- Arrogance
- Aracha (L)
- King Harz (L)
- Aylin
- Gwendolyn
- Regulus
- Torodor (L)
- Captain Reve
- Hatssut
- Nyx
- Ajax
- Morrigan (L)
- Khamet
- Venoma (L)
- Vierna
- Twinfiend (L)
- Silas
Aracha is one of the best Fighters in the game. She can also attack airborne units, making her great at pretty much any type of encounter. Her damage is amazing - she applies damage over time as well as crowd control. It's easily one of the best units in the game.
Selene can stack up marks on her targets which will later detonate, causing even more damage. She's a great unit to deploy on the first lines of the battle because she's got decent sustain and even better damage.
Vierna is a mage that has a bond with Silas, a powerful marksman. She is amazing at applying continuous DPS and executing enemies with her powerful ultimate. She's one of the best damage dealers in the entire game at the moment.
2
S Tier
- Calypso
- Setram
- Shamir
- Zelus
- Marri
- Soleil
- Eowyn
- Nauvras
- Dolores
- Nazeem
- Greed
- Salazar
- Aeon (L)
- Eona
- Osiren
- Laurel
- Raiden (L)
- Valeriya
- Cerberus
- Wrath (L)
- Ain (L)
- Azhor
- Livian
- Lightlocke
- Nocturne
- Brokkir
- Hollow
- Pyros (L)
- Luneria (L)
- Apsan
- Magmus
- Hex
- Lugaru
- Durza
- Ghan
Cerberus is one of the few units with one cell attack range. His basic attacks deal AoE damage, and the second his ultimate is activated, his damage skyrockets. If Cerberus dies, he will leave an area on the spot he died which will damage enemies that pass through.
Zelus is a mage that creates ground effects on specific areas after using his skills, and bases all of his skills around that. He's a strong debuffer and AoE DPS unit, especially if there is already a front line to hold the enemies into his ground debuff areas.
Setram is a marksman with outstanding burst damage and attacks that can overload and thus cause even more damage. He's ideal against enemies with a shield because of his Devastation passive. It's overall a great unit against bosses because his damage increases the more he attacks the same target.
3
A Tier
- Abomination
- Azzoth
- Selkath
- Lili
- Nisalt
- Vortex
- Verna
- Silas
- Midan
- Ai
- Gluttony
- Theowin
- Nissandei
- Tauriel
- Tazira
- Imani
- Maul
- Brunor
- Harpun
- Baron
- Titus
- Brienne
- The Infernal
- Daemon
- Dalyn
- Voroth
- Ardeth
- Deimos
- Olague
- Meriel
- Aveline
- Isolde (L)
- Cyclone
- Atrox
- Borut
- Glen
- Razaak
- Laseer
- Ares
Isolde is a Leader that increases the basic attributes of her faction team members and grants them shields as well. She's a great unit that can grant allies bonuses to Block rates and defences.
Borut is the very first Leader players get access to, and is a pretty good one too! He's able to deal decent damage to enemies standing in his range and can also apply a slight crowd control in the form of knockback.
Nissandei is a healer who can also buff allies' Attack Speed for a few seconds. She's great at both single-target heals and AoE heals when casting the ultimate.
4
B Tier
- Komodo
- Rex
- Dagna (L)
- Morene
- Amahle
- Drogo
- Niro (L)
- Voltus
- Nunea
- Camille
- Janqhar
- Estrid
- Cyrene
- Narvi
- Dassomi
- Kaede
- Vladov
Rex is a strong defender that all players start with. He's reliable and good for stacking up shields and dealing some damage to the unit standing right in front of him.
Cyrene is a decent fighter that can also buff nearby allies' Crit Rate. She applies some crowd control and can deal decent damage at a fairly short cooldown.
Nunea is a healer that doesn't offer as much healing as other buffs - ATK Bonus and DEF Increase buffs. She's falling under the B tier because her heals are sadly not that amazing.
5
C Tier
- Skulf
- Gnash
- Barclay
- Ogrul
- Sorzus
- Decimus
- Duradel
- Gogran
- Ghorza
- Aryn
- Autumn
- Spring
- Cuke
- Elukas
- Cutter
- Golkba
- Langlyn
C-tier heroes are among the worst in Watcher of Realms. They aren't anything to write home about, as they usually have two to three skills, all of which are vastly outperformed by any of the other abovementioned characters.
6
D Tier
- Rhutu
- Shelor
- Hayden
- Dreammarker
- Liam
- Skreef
- Josh
- Ryder
- Halder
- Jonas
- Wagrak
- Lilia
- Longman
- Gale
- Rogers
- Rum-Nose
- Preter
There is no point explaining what each character in the D tier does - they have only two skills, which are pretty lacklustre. We recommend you do not bother upgrading any of these heroes.
