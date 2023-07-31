Playing idle games on Android is like running in your sleep - it still counts

When you have a full schedule, but you're a gamer at heart and need to play something, you'll want to figure something out to satiate your gaming needs. Idle games on Android are usually the best solution since they let you progress quite effectively even without being active for long periods.

You can play several Android idle games at a time, and it could only take minutes to finish all your dailies. There are plenty of types of lazy titles out there, and I am sure there is one for you - no matter if you like to play Android RPGs, tycoon games or whatnot.

What games are on the list of best Android idle games?

Idle games usually fall under 1 of 2 categories. One of those is the true passive one, where you can leave your game untouched for hours, and still gain plenty of progress in the meantime (resources, levels, currency and so on.), and pseudo or the ones that label themselves as idle. The latter would be the clickers and the like, where you progress significantly more by tapping than you would for just being passive. I'm personally not a tremendous fan of those, even though I've played my fair share of them.

If you're not familiar with either, then all you need to know about them is that they can be quite charming (if you find the right ones for you). So, if you're still seeking, then let me give you a hand! Use the list below to learn what are some of the best idle games for Android that you can download and play right now!

Original article by Cristina Mesesan, updated by Stephen Gregson-Wood.