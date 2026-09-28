If you're feeling extra lazy and just want to see progress without effort, try out some of these idle games on your phone.

Updated on September 28th, 2026

When you have a full schedule, but you're a gamer at heart and need to play something, you'll want to figure something out to satiate your gaming needs. Idle games are usually the best solution since they let you progress quite effectively, even without being active for long periods. You can play several at a time, and it'll only take minutes to finish all your dailies.

Without further ado, here's our list of the best idle games for Android!

AFK Arena

AFK Arena features over 100 heroes belonging to seven factions, and each hero has unique attributes. There are 20 skills that you can combine to build the ultimate powerful formation and lead them to victory. Your heroes will face wave upon wave of monsters, and they have to keep slaying them. The heroes can be upgraded, and with improved skills, they can survive attacks better.

Even though it’s an idle game, AFK Arena has rich gameplay - complete with campaigns and a storyline. Your goal is to go against the Hypogeans, the ancient evil forces, and protect the realm of Esperia. Explore and move ahead in the labyrinth, gather powerful relics, and battle other players in the PvP Arena - there’s a lot to keep you hooked here. We've got an AFK Arena tier list and even a list of AFK Arena codes that we keep up-to-date, so make sure to check them out if you'd like to get some more freebies or improve your skills!

MapleStory: Idle RPG

MapleStory: Idle RPG is a fighting adventure game where your character can move around different levels, fighting bosses and monsters with friends, and exploring for resources. Your characters will continue fighting whether or not you're interacting with the game, so MapleStory: Idle RPG is very much idle! There are different dungeons and PvP areas that can help you increase your strength, along with champions to shape your battle styles. This game also has cute outfits and items, which are very fun!

Idle Goblin Valley: Chill Farm

Idle Goblin Valley: Chill Farm is an idle farming game where you can get your goblins to farm resources, build different buildings, and explore the world! There are a bunch of unique maps that can be discovered, along with regions that you can have your goblins take a look at. If you want a little drama, you can also raid other villages, steal their resources, and unlock powerful goblins for combat!

Fallout Shelter

Fallout Shelter takes place in a post-nuclear setting where you have to create the perfect vault underground. You will meet a cast of characters who will help you run the vault, and you have to keep them happy. You will be building and fostering a thriving community, so you will have to provide the dwellers with jobs, weapons, and training. You also have to explore the wasteland above, craft useful items out of junk, and safeguard your vault from internal and external threats. There are many layers, but at its core, it's just a truly well-made title that's worth playing. You can read more about it in our Fallout Shelter review, where we mention how we were not impressed with it, but for an idler, it's pretty darn solid.

Ode To Heroes

Much like the name suggests, this is an ode to heroes in our history. The goal is to lead these heroes in an adventure in the past and fix the disordered timeline. You can expect legendary characters, ancient weapons, artifacts, and much more. There are over 200 heroes to choose from and train, and each of them is equipped with different skills. At its core, Ode to Heroes is an AFK game, so you get to claim rewards even when you’re offline. Further, most of the battles are automated, so you just have to deploy your heroes. With its guilds and guild bosses, the game also adds a social element to it.

Neko Atsume

Just as the official description says, there are only two steps to playing Neko Atsume - place snacks and toys in your yard and wait for the cats to show up. Neko Atsume: Kitty Collector has very simple gameplay. The goal is to attract cats from the neighbourhood with snacks and toys. There are over 40 kinds of cats that might show up. Some are rare, and you need to collect exclusive items to attract them. Whenever the cute cats pay your yard a visit, you can click a picture and set it as your wallpaper.

Almost a Hero - Idle RPG

Creating and upgrading powerful heroes and sending them to the battlefield is a tried and tested formula. Have you ever thought of making a hero out of an ‘almost hero’ character? Think of it as training a useless bunch of characters and making them the heroes they were meant to be.

Almost a Hero is an idle RPG where you have to assemble a squad of heroes and send them off on adventures. There are dark dungeons, skilled pets, ancient artifacts, and much more. The storyline in Almost a Hero is a fairly simple but fun one, and you'll recruit non-heroes to your team. You'll have full control over the relics, equipment, and character evolution, and as long as you keep fighting, you'll eventually turn your normal characters into more or less... heroes. The best part of it is that Almost A Hero is an AFK clicker, which means your heroes will continue to battle and slay foes even when you’re away.

Idle Heroes

Very much like the name suggests, Idle Heroes is all about you and your team of heroes. The point is to train your heroes while you’re away. And when you get back, you'll find that your squad is now more powerful with new abilities. It features over 400 heroes - all belonging to different factions and special attributes. You have to summon your team, train them, and get them battle-ready. You will be facing powerful bosses, going on quests, and leading your guild to supremacy.

It's been around for years, and it's still going strong! In case you need help picking the best ones, you can always consult our tier list for Idle Heroes that we are updating with each patch. If you decide to give it a go, take a look at these Idle Heroes codes too, as you can use them to get Summon Scrolls and more goodies!

Ulala: Idle Adventure

Do you want a game where being lazy pays off quite a lot? How about one where you play as a prehistoric character, fending off various dinosaurs while teaming up with three other players who are also casually idling around?

Ulala takes you back to the Stone Age for some fun adventures. It's an idle MMORPG that takes you to a desert located at the foot of a volcano. As soon as you enter the place, you meet Ulala and his little monster buddies. There’s a lot to do in Ulala - you have a wide variety of pets to choose from, loads of skins, plenty of equipment, and much more. You get to tame a T-rex and Sabertooth Tigers.

Your characters get upgraded automatically, and it does not take away from the experience of an MMORPG. Ulala: Idle Adventure is crazy fun, and it has plenty of features to keep you entertained while online as well (even though the main thing you'll see is your character running around, casting spells, and attacking dinos). From cooking weird prehistoric foods to gathering T-Rex pets and whatnot, you'll have a chance to make history... sort of.

Hamster Tycoon: Cake Maker

In Hamster Tycoon: Cake Maker, you step in as the owner of a cake factory, and the hamsters are there to help you! As you progress through the levels, you get to make delicious cakes, including tiramisu and cheesecake. As the factory owner, you have to make strategic decisions to expand your cake factory and bring in profits. You can even hire skilled hamsters to help you with your business.

IdleOn! - The Idle Game MMO

If you've ever dreamed of having your own squad of superheroes, then IdleOn lets you do just that. You start by creating one character and crushing monsters. Later, you can create even more characters and create a team to fight bad guys.

You can master more than 15 different skills, like alchemy, fishing, mining, and more. You can interact with more than 50 NPCs, craft more than 100 items, and even be part of a guild.

Egg, Inc.

Egg, Inc. is set in the near future, where chicken eggs unlock the universe’s secrets. So you will be hoarding loads and loads of eggs and creating the most advanced egg farm on the planet. At its heart, Egg, Inc. is a clicker game. However, there’s still a lot to do here. You have to build hen houses, hatch chickens, fund research, and even plan space expeditions. It has pleasant visuals, simple gameplay, and an incremental clicker mechanic to keep you engaged.

Idle Mafia - Tycoon Manager

After prison business and barbershop idle games, it’s time to become a mafia leader. In Idle Mafia - Tycoon Manager, you get to take over shady businesses, order Capos around, and expand your business territory. You can achieve this step-by-step - starting with street fights and protection money. Eventually, you will be setting up casinos and gentlemen's clubs. As you grow your business, you can set up a whole international crime syndicate with infamous criminals at your side.

Idle Barber Shop Tycoon

Idle Barber Shop Tycoon takes you to a barbershop where you aim to become the best barber in town. It’s a family business that has been passed down to you, so you start with grandpa’s old furniture. You have to make money, upgrade the barbershop, learn the most advanced hairstyling techniques, and be the best at the game. Much like other idlers, this one needs you to make strategic business decisions, expand your business, and evolve your characters. At the same time, you get to follow the story and interact with a cast of characters.

Trailer Park Boys: Greasy Money

If you’re thinking that this has something to do with the TV show Trailer Park Boys, you’re right - Trailer Park Boys: Greasy Money is indeed based on the TV show. The whole gameplay is based on you managing a trailer park, building a successful business, and becoming a trailer park tycoon. There are three important things: cash, hash, and liquor. You have to collect these to get ahead in the game. To keep things competitive, you can participate in the weekly events and battle against your friends too.

Awesome Devil: Idle RPG!

Awesome Devil: Idle RPG is an action game where you become a reincarnated Devil, full of power, looking to kill off hordes of monsters and complete a bunch of quests so that you can improve your stats. The quests themselves guide you forward within the game, introducing new features and making sure that you are levelled up. You can use up to 6 of your skills to do more damage to the monsters appearing around you, and you are just looking to destroy them and keep yourself alive. Awesome Devil is an AFK game, so the battling can be left alone, and your little character will make its way through the enemies on its own, using all of the tools and powers at its disposal. It's easy to dip in and out of, and the look of the monsters is very captivating!

Idle Farming Empire

In Idle Farming Empire, you start with a small piece of land and plant crops. Eventually, you will be making investments, upgrading farm equipment, and automating the entire operation. You can also collect different kinds of crops and animals and even control the weather for better profits.

Idle Frontier: Tap Town Tycoon

You get to build a whole town from scratch and then run it like you’re the mayor. The whole point of this game is to start building a town, expand the territory, develop it, hire people, and claim the title of tycoon in this Tap Town. To fund these operations, you have to keep mining gold and cash. And as you develop and upgrade the town, you can automate these functions with the right investments. Oh, and it has a Wild West theme - so you can expect deserts, trains, and other fun elements too!

Call of Dragons

Much like the name suggests, there are dragons involved in this one - and you even get to train a bunch of those. It takes you to Tamaris - a land infested with ‘behemoths,’ which are large, ancient creatures like dragons and hydras. Your goal is to capture and train these behemoths and make them a part of your army. As you probably might've guessed, it's a strategy game where you'll have to wait a lot to produce resources, armies or build anything, and this is why it's also an AFK game. The art style will remind you a lot of Rise of Kingdoms, but this one has more focus on fantasy than ROK. It's a good choice for players who loved ROK, but were missing fantasy elements and magical creatures.

Idle Apocalypse

Now, Idle Apocalypse is something that you might not have played before. Your goal is to build a tower high into the sky and deep under the ground. You can start a cult, create monsters, and unleash summoned idols to bring an apocalypse. And all this happens with a few clicks. There’s no seeming end to this idle clicker, as there’s lots of loot to be hunted. It feels good to be the villain once in a while, especially if you can just sit back and watch the world burn on its own.

Cookie Clicker

In a way, you can say that Cookie Clicker was one of the first ‘tap tap’ idle games, and it remains popular to this day. The original app by Orteil & Opti is available on the Google Play Store as well as the App Store. Much like the name suggests, all you have to do is click on the cookie to make it and then buy things that help you make cookies. There are countless levels to progress through, multiple upgrades to be made, and delicious cookies to be made. There’s also Cookie Clicker 2 if you want to experience some advanced mechanics in the classic game. We made a Cookie Clicker strategy guide, which will help you with the basics, but there are also some advanced tips for those who are already familiar with the game.

Idle Miner Tycoon

Idle Miner Tycoon literally lets you dig for gold. You step into the shoes of a miner, level up, build a mining business, and become a tycoon. As you might have guessed, the goal here is to build and expand your mining business worth millions. There’s a lot to do here - set up your mine factories, make investments, hire managers, automate the mines, and much more. And, of course, you get to mine coal, gold, jade, and many other precious items without having to click a lot.

Summoner's Greed: Idle Hero RPG

In Summoner’s Greed, you’ll be playing Robin Hood… kind of. You, a summoner, start by stealing precious treasure from the king’s castle. The king has alerted his forces, who are now hot on your heels. To defend yourself and your precious loot, you must set up defences, summon monsters and minions, and cast powerful spells. You have to stand your ground against waves and waves of the king’s army. If you need help picking the best characters, we've made a Summoners Greed tier list that sorts all of them!

Cats & Soup

Besides Neko Atsume, we have another relaxing and idle cat game for Android. But there's a twist! These cats can cook, hence the title. What I love about it is the art style that's pleasing to the eye, and the soundtrack that goes with it. A few minutes in and you'll forget that you ever worried about this world.

Besides having most of the real-world cat races, you can make them even more distinctive by dressing them up! And when you're not around, kitties are busy gathering stuff and cooking recipes they know about. To assist your opening hours a bit, use these Cat and Soup codes, as you can get some outfits and cat tickets as well.

These are all of the idle games for Android that we think are worth checking out! We are, of course, going to update the list now and then as soon as we find something worth adding.