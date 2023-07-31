Top 25 best idle games on Android phones and tablets
Playing idle games on Android is like running in your sleep - it still counts
When you have a full schedule, but you're a gamer at heart and need to play something, you'll want to figure something out to satiate your gaming needs. Idle games on Android are usually the best solution since they let you progress quite effectively even without being active for long periods.
You can play several Android idle games at a time, and it could only take minutes to finish all your dailies. There are plenty of types of lazy titles out there, and I am sure there is one for you - no matter if you like to play Android RPGs, tycoon games or whatnot.
What games are on the list of best Android idle games?Idle games usually fall under 1 of 2 categories. One of those is the true passive one, where you can leave your game untouched for hours, and still gain plenty of progress in the meantime (resources, levels, currency and so on.), and pseudo or the ones that label themselves as idle. The latter would be the clickers and the like, where you progress significantly more by tapping than you would for just being passive. I'm personally not a tremendous fan of those, even though I've played my fair share of them.
If you're not familiar with either, then all you need to know about them is that they can be quite charming (if you find the right ones for you). So, if you're still seeking, then let me give you a hand! Use the list below to learn what are some of the best idle games for Android that you can download and play right now!Original article by Cristina Mesesan, updated by Stephen Gregson-Wood.
1
AFK Arena
AFK Arena is one of the best Android idle RPGs you can get your hands on. There are millions of players, which helps it retain that title. The best part, however, is that you can choose exactly how you want to play. You'll have steady progress regardless of how much time you spend in-game - be it more active or more on the AFK side.
We've got a AFK Arena tier list and even a list of AFK Arena codes that we keep up-to-date, so make sure to check them out if you'd like to get some more freebies or improve your skills!Download AFK Arena
2
Fallout Shelter
Many of you know the Fallout series. What you might not know, however, is that Fallout Shelter is a really, really good Android idle game. The basics of this one are pretty simple: you build your vault, add more rooms, and populate them with various people. In the meantime, you'll start producing various resources and that's pretty much it.
There are many layers to Fallout Shelter, but at its core, it's just a truly well-made title that's worth playing. You can read more about it in our Fallout Shelter review, where we mention how we were not impressed with it, but for an idle game, it's pretty darn solid.Download Fallout Shelter
3
Ode To Heroes
If you want to play an Android idle game, but still care a lot about graphics, character design and the story behind it, Ode to Heroes is a perfect choice. It has a stunning art style and modest progress in terms of resources, and it's easy enough to play while maintaining all the rich aspects of a typical RPG.
There are parts of Ode To Heroes that require you to put in some online time, such as acquiring characters, signing up for dungeons, and training, but most of the aspects can be completed by simply being passive.Download Ode To Heroes
4
Neko Atsume
Although it is not your typical idle game, it still is to some extent. Neko Atsume is super simple (and extremely adorable), and it's something you could play anytime, as long as you have your phone lying around.
The basics are simple: you place down food, and you wait for cats to pop up. Whenever a new cat visits you, it will be added to your collection. If you love cats, don't mind waiting for things to happen and have plenty of spare time, I highly recommend this one.Download Neko Atsume
5
Almost a Hero - Idle RPG
Almost a Hero is the epitome of an idle game where characters aren't heroes per se, although they actually "are". It doesn't honestly make sense, does it? Well, it's complicated. The takeaway is that it's worth checking out if you want something unique.
The storyline in Almost a Hero is a fairly simple but fun one, and you'll recruit non-heroes to your team. You'll have full control over the relics, equipment and character evolution, and as long as you keep fighting, you'll eventually turn your normal characters into more or less... heroes.Download Almost a Hero
6
Girls X Battle 2
Girls X Battle 2 is the sequel to Girls X Battle, which is an equally awesome title. You only have to worry about your hero formation once (when deploying the characters), and the rest is history. You can do daily quests, but they are never mandatory, just like the plenty of other content that you can choose to do or skip altogether.
Overall, it is a very exciting idler, since you can deploy various characters in a million different ways, all in order to defeat enemies easier. With cute chibi anime graphics, seasonal content and a multitude of customizations, I'm sure you'll place it at the top of your list of best idle games for Android as well.
Want more GXB2 goods? Then make sure to check out our up-to-date Girls X Battle 2 codes list!Download Girls X Battle 2
7
Epic Monster TD - RPG Tower Defense
You probably didn't expect a good pixel-graphic game to fall under both tower defense and the idle genre, and to do that well. The truth is, Epic Monster TD is surprisingly good, and although the towers you get will rely on a gacha system, the rates are very high (and it's fairly easy to get the expensive towers).
All in all, if you want a great 8-bit title with fun little plays on popular memes (like the doge tower and many more) and the ability to progress while being away from the keyboard (or in this case a screen), you should give this one a try. You won't regret it. Epic Monster TD is just an overall decent Android idle game that doesn't demand your money and still offers more than enough rewards to be relevant.Download Epic Monster TD
8
Idle Heroes
One of the pioneers when it comes to idle mobile games, for sure. It's been around for years and it's still going strong. It features over 300 characters and in case you need help picking the best ones, you can always consult our tier list for Idle Heroes that we are updating with each patch. It allows you to upgrade artifacts, collect resources, and EXP all while being away from your phone.
If you decide to give it a go, take a look at these Idle Heroes codes, as you use them to get Summon Scrolls and more goodies!Download Idle Heroes
9
Ulala: Idle Adventure
Do you want a title where being lazy pays off quite a lot? How about a game where you play as a prehistoric character, fending off various dinosaurs while teaming up with three other players who are also casually idling around?
Ulala: Idle Adventure is crazy fun, and it has plenty of features to keep you entertained while online as well (even though the main thing you'll see is your character running around, casting spells, and attacking dinos). From cooking weird prehistoric foods to gathering T-Rex pets and whatnot, you'll have a chance to make history... sort of.Download Ulala: Idle Adventure
10
Hamster Tycoon: Cake Maker
Hamsters are adorable no matter what, but have you ever imagined those adorable hamsters baking cakes? Picture this - a chunky, fluffy hamster with its tiny hands holding a piping bag to ice some cakes. Sounds good? It's all about to come true in Hamster Tycoon: Cake Maker.
Bear through unbelievably adorable stages in this Android idle game, and develop your cake factory run by hamsters. Hire specialists in decorating, baking and even a tireless little runner powering the wheel (yeah, that'd be THE hamster wheel).
Just a fair warning before you try this one: the cuteness levels are through the roof!Download Hamster Tycoon: Cake Maker
11
IdleOn! - The Idle Game MMO
Join millions of players in this completely ad-free sim. IdleOn! will have you form a guild of 20 unique stick figures. Each has special abilities, talents and quests to discover while fighting monsters. The more characters you have, the more AFK rewards you’ll get, whether you’re playing or not. There’s so much content to explore it’s hard to believe this game was made by one person.Download IdleOn! - The Idle Game MMO
12
Egg, Inc.
The secrets of the universe are in a chicken egg, and you decide to start an egg farm to get a jump on things. In Egg, Inc., build henhouses and hatch chickens to make one of the best egg farms in the world. Grow your chicken swarm wisely and you might just take your business into outer space!Download Egg, Inc.
13
Idle Mafia - Tycoon Manager
Ever wanted to see how the mafia works? In Idle Mafia, you can! Lead your gang and shoot up stores, fight rivals and recruit followers in cities like Chicago and New York. Once you start a chain of illicit businesses and money starts rolling in, you can expand your gang worldwide to places like Tokyo. Will you be a benevolent leader or a ruthless one?Download Idle Mafia - Tycoon Manager
14
Idle Barber Shop Tycoon
Android idle game with a story? Who would’ve thought! In Idle Barber Shop Tycoon, you play as a barber named Mike Freshcut who just arrived home to renovate his family’s run-down barbershop. Between clients, Mike will interact with a colorful cast of supporting characters. If not his flamboyant sister or his longtime crush (which can be either male or female), it’s the people he hires to work with him. Earn money to decorate the shop and upgrade barber tools to keep clients coming and happy.Download Idle Barber Shop Tycoon
15
Trailer Park Boys: Greasy Money
Based on the TV show of the same name, Trailer Park Boys takes familiar characters and has them trying crazy schemes to make money. Run businesses in the Sunnyvale trailer park and unlock more characters to help run them automatically. Play events like a wrestling championship or a zombie apocalypse to earn special rewards. Whatever you do, watch out for the police!Download Trailer Park Boys: Greasy Money
16
Mythic Heroes: Idle RPG
Mythic Heroes: Idle RPG is an Android game where you have to guide your hero through numerous levels where he will have to fight monsters. Your hero is a very brave fellow, but he needs your help. Tap the screen as often as possible and then the warrior will deal crushing blows. The more you tap, the more hits you get and the faster the enemy will be crushed.
In this endless title, numerous monsters are waiting for you, which will appear after the defeat of the previous ones. Call on Athena for help in difficult situations, as well as hire allies. As it progresses, you will develop your characters by adding powers and weapons to them.Download Mythic Heroes: Idle
17
Idle Tree 2.0
Some time ago, clickers were simple time-killers, but right now, the genre is stepping in a different direction. Whether that's interested characters, a cool plot, or more tactical choices, there's undoubtedly more depth. It seems we'll eventually always want a more complex version of something that previously thrived on simplicity.
Idle Tree 2.0 sees you have to grow a huge tree. Of course, this will take a lot of effort. You need to find a good place and take care of the water quality among other things. The level of complexity of Idle Tree 2.0 is quite high given what you might expect from the genre.Download Idle Tree 2.0
18
Idle Farming Empire
In Idle Farming Empire, you become the owner of a beautiful farm that you can carry around in your pocket. Grow various crops and create small pens for cows and pigs. By developing your farm well, it will yield good crops that you can sell for cash. It doesn't take too long to get up and running either. Once it is, it will work and produce crops even when you are not around. With your new found wealth, you can buy decorations to make your farm feel more personal.Download Idle Farming Empire
19
Idle Frontier: Tap Town Tycoon
In Idle Frontier: Tap Town Tycoon, you control a brave hero and take him across the deadly lands of a small kingdom. Enemies are attacking your territory. So, to stop them, you must embark dangerous journey, exploring dungeons and other typically perilous fantasy locales.
The world is littered with enemies and powerful bosses for you to battle. To overcome the toughest of these foes, you will need new weapons, which your hero will search for even when you're not playing. You can also apply new spells and magic to defeat your foes or create guilds with your friends and fight side by side against your enemies.Download Idle Frontier: Tap Town Tycoon
20
Call of Dragons
Call of Dragons combines two awesome elements - Dragons and MMO-style action. You will be pairing up with your buddies and go head to head with the other teams. But what makes this game special is that you can train your Behemoths and summon them onto the battlefield. Call of Dragons takes the fantasy theme seriously, so you can have elves, orcs, and other magical creatures on your team.Download Call of Dragons
21
Idle Apocalypse
Idle Apocalypse is a unique clicker mobile game where your task is to destroy the whole world. That's right, you're effectively the villain in this one. To achieve your goals, you have to build a tower, summon various demons and monsters, and eliminate all heroes who will try to stop you. To upgrade your tower, you will have to gather resources. On top of that, you need those materials to upgrade your monsters as well. So it's the usual loop of upgrading everything and hunting for more resources to make it even more powerful.
It feels good to be a villain once in a while, especially if you can just lay back and watch the world burn on its own.Download Idle Apocalypse
22
Cookie Clicker
Are you looking for a game that allows you to relax? Cookie Clicker is another casual title with simple gameplay. The title is very literal too, you will click a lot. However, Cookie Clicker has many features which make it somewhat diverse. As mentioned, your task is straightforward, keep clicking to get more cookies, and spend those cookies to get even more cookies. On top of that, you can grow various seeds, unlock hundreds of achievements, and upgrade buildings. All in the name of more sugary goodness.
We made a Cookie Clicker strategy guide, which will help you with the basics, but there are also some advanced tips too for those who are already familiar with the game.Download Cookie Clicker
23
Idle Miner Tycoon
Idle Miner Tycoon is an Android management game in which you take control of a mine. You will manage a mine where useful resources like gold, coal, diamonds, and rubies are found.
Hire workers who will mine minerals and ore day and night. Increase their productivity by expanding your staff with employees, managers, and other workers who will ensure the efficient operation of the mine. Sell valuable resources on the exchange and the market and use the money you earn to purchase new equipment for your mine and hire additional workers. Invest your money in a profitable business and become a millionaire.Download Idle Miner Tycoon
24
Summoner's Greed: Idle TD Hero
Summoner's Greed - Idle TD is a great strategy for Android where your task is to protect loot from the king. Your hero entered the king's castle and carried away valuable armor, the king sounded the alarm and gathered an army of warriors in order to return it to him. But after going through all that effort to steal it in the first place, we don't want that.
Your will need to summon strong and brave monsters that have unique abilities and prevent the king's army from entering your lair. Defend yourself with them and place powerful spells everywhere to halt your foes. Develop your invincible combat tactics and collect unique monsters in your collection. If you need help picking the best characters, we made a Summoners Greed tier list that sorts all of them!Download Summoner's Greed: Idle TD Hero
25
Prison Empire Tycoon
Prison Empire Tycoon is an exciting clicker for Android, where you will act as the head of the prison. Send prisoners to work and constantly monitor their happiness levels to keep them happy, and provide them with good working conditions. We don't want a riot, after all. Upgrade your prison, hire managers and be the best head of the prison.Download Prison Empire Tycoon
These are all of the idle games for Android that we think are worth checking out! We are, of course going to update the list now and then as soon as we find something worth adding.