How to obtain and use a Migration Scroll in Lords Mobile?

This increasingly popular mobile MMO strategy game has captured the minds and hearts of people around the globe. For a long time, Lords Mobile has been at the top of the charts - and it remains there, attracting more and more people to play the game.

Why, you may ask, is it so? The answer is right there on the surface - in this game, players get to experience what it feels like to be a king in their kingdom. And you, as a king, decide how and when to make any improvements. Of course, sitting in a castle all the time is boring, so the game provided players an opportunity to travel and even to migrate from one location to another with a unique item called Migration Scroll. But how do you get and use a Migration Scroll in Lords Mobile? The answer is in this guide.

WHAT IS A MIGRATION SCROLL IN LORDS MOBILE?

Migration Scrolls allow the player to move their Turf to a different place of their choice. However, migration is not always available. Here are some of the reasons why migration may not be allowed:

Any troops sent on an expedition (whether moving, scouting, reinforcing, coalition, occupation, or gathering)

A Kingdom Clash event is taking place or immediately afterwards when Gem Lodes appear in the kingdoms. Migration is limited at this time.

The target kingdom is relatively newer than the current kingdom. However, if the migration protection has expired, it no longer matters when the kingdom was created.

There are also crucial aspects that the player needs to keep in mind before carrying out the migration process.

If a player wants to migrate, he can only do so where there are no restrictions on migration.

If troops sent for gathering do not return in time to migrate, all collected resources will be lost.

The assistance given to the guild will be removed after the migration.

Players can only take a certain amount of resources with them to a new kingdom. If a player's amount of resources exceeds the number of resources in their vault, those resources will be lost.

Are you sure you are ready to migrate? Here's how to get Migration Scrolls in Lords Mobile.

HOW TO OBTAIN A MIGRATION SCROLL?

You have one free migration available at the beginning of the game. If you have already taken advantage of it and want to migrate, the following information is for you.

If you do not have a Migration Scroll, you can buy one from the guild for 810,000 coins. Roughly speaking, you will have to wait more than 20 days to collect the guild coins for migration.

If you cannot wait any longer and want to migrate as soon as possible, you can always purchase a Migration Pack from the store. In 'The Up and Away' Pack, you can get these scrolls. You can also get Migration packs as a reward for guild quests.

HOW TO USE A MIGRATION SCROLL?

First, click on the bottom left button to open the Kingdom Map. Then click on the Globe icon to open the World Map. Select the Kingdom you like. Once you are in your new kingdom, look around and find the right place for you. Once you have made your choice, click on the "Migrate" button.

Here are some step-by-step instructions on how to migrate in Lords Mobile. In order to do this, make sure you have not forgotten anything. Are you ready? Then let's get started.

You now have new neighbours and new friends.

CONCLUSION