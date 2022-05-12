Kingdom Rush Vengeance best towers ranked

These towers serve an important role in buying you time. They periodically produce groups of units to block the path of advancing enemies and deal damage while they can.

Dark Knights

Elite Harassers

Deep Devil's Reef (Premium)

This tower summons unknown armored warriors to the path. They prove to be some of the most heavily armored and strong melee units you can have. Their stats allow them to tank heavy damage while hitting back with some force. Their chance to insta-kill with the Brutal Strike ability and Armor of Thorns dealing contact damage makes them even more deadly.These dark elves are made to be swift and sharp. Though they don't have armor, their Backstab not only boosts their dodging but allows them to counter-attack. They also have access to a ranged attack in the form of Arrow Storm. Last, but most devastating, these units have a 50% chance to gain a significant stat boost for a few seconds upon death from Fury of the Twilight.Another purchase exclusive, this tower combines magic power with the might of creatures from the deep. While the tower is able to use strong magic attacks, they're limited by range and fire rate. The units start off weak but are worth an investment to improve their strength and give them ranged attacks. They can also stun units with the Net Throw ability.

Orc Warriors Den

Grim Cemetery (Premium)

The first line of defense in your melee lineup, Orcs are a staple of the series. These units are simple and cheap, which allows you to keep your numbers up. Though they start off weak, they can become affordable and reliable sources of damage. With Captain Promotion and Seal of Blood, you can noticeably raise their endurance.This purchase gives you another tower to work with, this time granting you Zombies. They're the weakest of all the melee units even with upgrades, but they can spawn quickly. However, with Clingy to slow enemies down and Bloated Corpses to blow up killed units, you can have a good combo despite how fragile they appear to be.