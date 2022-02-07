Lords Mobile codes and how to redeem them

You can earn some free resources, speed-ups and gems through our list of updated Lords Mobile codes

Checked for new codes

Today we will talk about the Lords Mobile codes that you can redeem and how to do it yourself. You can find the step-by-step instructions and the codes below!

Lords Mobile is a free-to-play (F2P), real-time strategy (RTS) game developed and published by IGG.

Players can build their base, train their units, research for buffs, recruit heroes with unique abilities and lead their army to battle. But no matter if you are an experienced player or a new one, everyone likes free stuff, right? Below, you’ll find a list of all Lords Mobile codes that are currently active.

A list of active Lords Mobile codes

KUNGFUPANDA - Rewards: 50k Gold, 150,000 Ore, 150,000 Timber, 150,000 Stone, 500,000 Food, 1x Relocator, 5x 3h Speed Up Research, 5x 3h Speed Up, 1x Braveheart, 2,000 Energy, 5x 100 VIP Points



ADVENTURELOG - Rewards: Relocator x1, 50,000 Gold, 150,000 Ore, 150,000 Timber, 150,000 Stones, 500,000 Food, Speed Up Research 3h x5, Speed Up Training 3h x5, Speed Up 3h x1, Material Chest x1, 2,000 Energy x1, 100 VIP Points x5

List of expired codes

XAES9HNM - Rewards: 24hours speed up, 2000 gems

ZX9EACM5 - Rewards: 24hours speed up

EARN717656

LORD365SMOBILE

ED5HX9

Yfwpqp

IGG15TH - Redeem code to receive Speed Up Research (15h) *1, Speed Up Training (15h) *1 and Speed Up (15h) *3

CHADRA5

LM2021

ALICE5

SHANE5

WESLEY5

Keep in mind that these codes will remain active for a limited amount of time, so make sure you redeem them before they expire! Check back on this page regularly as we will update our list as soon as a new code is released.

How to redeem Lords Mobile codes?

If you are a new player in the game and you are wondering how you can redeem these Lords Mobile codes, the process is very simple.

Tap the cog-like icon at the bottom of your screen and a new window will appear (see picture). Scroll all the way down and tap on the ‘Redemption Code’ option.

All you have to do now is just write down a code from our list of active codes (or you can simply copy and paste it) and enjoy the free rewards.

You can also use the official promo code exchange centre where you need to enter your Player Name and just enter the code.

What are the game modes in Lords Mobile?

Lords Mobile consists of many different game modes, both PvP and PvE. Perhaps the biggest event in the game is the Kingdom versus Kingdom mode (KvK). During KvK, players from one kingdom can attack enemy players of different kingdoms. After the event is over, the victorious kingdom is rewarded with prizes.

With the number of downloads that we’ve mentioned, it comes as no surprise that the game has a really big player base with people from all around the world. Players can join or create their own guilds as teamwork is a key element of the game. You either rise to the top or fall.

