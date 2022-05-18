Top 25 best console and PC conversions for Android phones and tablets
25 essential PC games to have in your Android collection, as well as the console titles
Updated: May 18, 2022: Added new games
Originality is very important to us here on PG, but a healthy library of good quality ports is essential to the health of any gaming platform.
Especially so on mobile, where having access to the best and most beloved games in the world on your Android phone or tablet is a massive bonus. If it's at all possible to get a classic game on Android, we're all for it.
Straight ports are rarely a success, however. The technical angle is covered, with modern Android devices packing crazy amounts of power. But there needs to be careful consideration given to control systems, UIs, and visibility.
Get it wrong, and you'll find a pale shadow of a game's former glory and an experience that can only besmirch that game's heritage. Get it right on a compact screen, however, and you may just end up with a bone fide classic on your hands.
Take these 25 expert conversions for an example of how the latter can be done.Original list by Jon Mundy, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.
1
Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft
Arguably the greatest card battler of all time, and also a brilliant example of how to do free to play properly. Add a core system that's built for touch and the customary Blizzard polish, and you have the winner that is Hearthstone.
This is the most popular choice amongst TCG lovers and a truly clever PC game on mobile. What's even better is our massive collection of
2
Football Manager 2022 Mobile
Football Manager 2022 Mobile gives you the full-on soccer management experience with streamlined touch controls. There's no deeper game on this list.
The touch of 'touch' makes FM22 a great choice even on the smaller screen, without losing any of its key features we've all come to know and love from the bigger screens or consoles. It's one of the best similar simulations that you can find on mobile.Download Football Manager 2022 Mobile
3
Knights of the Old Republic II
It's the follow-up to one of the greatest RPGs ever made (which you can find further up this list) and a pretty darned great one in its own right. KOTOR 2 is the long-anticipated Star Wars sequel it's OK to like.
If you're looking for a delightful experience with pretty decent graphics and a stunning narrative, you should definitely check this one out. It's a classic.Download Knights of the Old Republic II
4
Bad North: Jotunn Edition
A brilliant port of one of the finest strategy games in recent years. There are roguelike and tower defence elements to this crisp, intense tactical experience.
The graphics, while simple at first glance, give the game all the flair it needs to be featured on this list. That, and the gameplay of course. It's easily one of the best console games on Android. When you decide to start your Viking-brawling island defending adventure, you should also take a look at our Bad North: Jotunn Edition guide.Download Bad North
5
Dead Cells
Has there been a better roguelite platformer than Dead Cells since the launch of the imperious Spelunky? I don't think so. This wonderful game sparkles thanks to a limber combat system and a dizzying arsenal of ranged and melee weaponry.
With beautifully animated 2D pixel graphics, this stunning slasher makes for a great mobile addition to any fan of the genre. We have a Dead Cells review on Switch, but that should give you a clear idea of what to expect from the game on mobile too. Oh, and let's not forget about our Dead Cells guide where we give you essential tips to survive in this unforgiving RPG.Download Dead Cells
6
Gwent: The Witcher Card Game
There wouldn't be a complete best PC games on mobile list without a Witcher mention, would it? No, we're not talking about THAT game - those waiting for a Witcher 3 conversion will have to keep on dreaming.
Until that happens, however, you can play the brilliant strategy card game from that beloved RPG on your Android device. We love everything Witcher-related, so we've compiled a small list of Gwent: The Witcher Card Game guides and tips to help you out too - make sure to check them out if you're a new player!Download Gwent: The Witcher Card Game
7
XCOM: Enemy Within
The latest XCOM games are the finest squad-based strategy games around, and they work wonderfully on mobile too. It's remarkable how faithful this feels on Android.
Well-rounded and featuring all the key elements that make a game like XCOM stand out, this one is exactly what you'd want when picturing XCOM on mobile.
What's that I hear? You aren't sure how XCOM is? Say no more - all you need to do is read our XCOM: Enemy Within review and you'll learn everything there is to know about this brilliant strategic masterpiece.Download XCOM: Enemy Within
8
GRID Autosport
There are plenty of brilliant mobile racers that justifiably claim to be console-quality, but none have delivered the real thing to the extent of GRID Autosport. It's a deep, technically astonishing slab of premium racing action.
The graphics and gameplay make it one of the best console games on Android in 2022, so make sure to check it out if you're into racing games - you can also read our GRID Autosport review.
For those wondering how to improve at this premium racer, we've got you covered too! We've put together a GRID Autosport guide to help you race better, so make sure to read it if you're trying to improve your mobile driving skills.Download GRID Autosport
9
Slay the Spire
Despite being an imperfect port, Slay The Spire on Android remains the king of card battlers and an endlessly replayable roguelite masterpiece.
With unique gameplay and less-than-amazing-but-still-decent graphics (yeah, sadly it feels better on the console) this game could easily become close to impossible in the later stages. So if you're up for the challenge, by all means, go ahead and give it a shot!
If you're not convinced yet, you can read more about it in our Slay the Spire review.Download Slay the Spire
10
Apex Legends Mobile
Lo and behold, since May 2022 one of the most popular PC and console shooters is out on mobiles too! For players unfamiliar with Apex Legends, this is a battle royale where you can play with two more friends in a team, or go into a solo queue if they can't recognise what a great game this is and want to play something else.
The port from the PC and console has been done smoothly, and there are no bugs or hiccups at all. The gameplay is crispy, graphics is outstanding, so there isn't anything that stops you from testing it out if you love quick PVP.
We have covered all of the legends currently available, so you should read our Bloodhound guide, Wattson guide and the rest of them in case you're not familiar with the characters. There are also a few guides available, so look around. You'll surely find something useful.Download Apex Legends Mobile
11
Death Road to Canada
A dungeon crawler with a modern, zombie-filled twist, Death Road to Canada has you making your way across a ravage America with a motley crew of personalities.
This game is as exciting as it is excruciatingly infuriating at times. Sometimes you can't seem to catch a breather from the hordes ambushing you when all you really want to do is to take a step back and recharge (or just give your fingers a break). Nonetheless, it's amazing - read our Death Road to Canada review if you need further convincing!Download Death Road to Canada
12
Banner Saga 2
Somehow improving on the majestic original in every way without shifting the formula at all, this is a stunning Norse-inflected RPG with a highly tactical turn-based combat system.
The graphics and narrative are absolutely stunning, and there are no words to express just how well-done this adaptation is. It's one of the games that leaves you wanting for more and more every time. We've mentioned that and a lot more details in our Banner Saga 2 review, which you should go ahead and read right away!Download Banner Saga 2
13
Kingdom: Two Crowns
Kingdom Two Crowns started life as a PC and console game, but its simple 'run left and right' gameplay means it suits mobile to a tee. Building up your pixel-art kingdom is a delight whatever you're playing on.
Some might argue that this game feels even better on mobile, but let's not get ahead of ourselves - for starters, it's one thing playing it on the bigger screen and another playing it on a tiny handheld device. Still, it's one game you should play at least once!Download Kingdom: Two Crowns
14
Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
It would be inaccurate to say that we've been waiting for a Castlevania: Symphony of the Night conversion since the first Android phone hit shops, because it landed 10 years prior to that.
But we're incredibly glad Konami finally got around to it because this is the game that put the 'vania' into 'Metroidvania'. Seminal barely covers it.Download Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
15
Cultist Simulator
Cultist Simulator is tough to pin down. It's a narrative card game with elements of strategy and deck building and a massive dose of trial and error.
The only thing that's plain to see in this enigma of a game is the quality of its Android conversion. It's absolutely spot-on, and that makes it arguably better on mobile because of its more... hands-on approach. Read our Cultist Simulator review if you want to know why this cartoonish-card cultist creation is so captivating (mind the c's).Download Cultist Simulator
16
Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap
Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap is a stunning remake of a forgotten 8-bit platformer classic, brought bang up to date with beautifully sharp cartoon graphics. We're very glad it made its way to mobile with vastly improved visuals and a similar ecstatic gameplay.
We also have a Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap review, so if you are curious about how this old but beautiful game is, you should read it.Download Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap
17
This War of Mine
A rare mobile game that can move you to the core. This War of Mine is a stealthy platform survival game that's emotive, unforgiving, and truly heartbreaking.
If you're familiar with it from the bigger screens, you might be taken aback by the slightly smaller visuals, but still, it's one of the best PC games for Android that packs a punch (to say the least). In This War of Mine review we've mentioned just how difficult it could be at times to play this game, so... consider yourself warned?Download This War of Mine
18
Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee
A revamped and impressively comprehensive version of a modern indie classic. Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee presents a distinctive mix of tower defence and roguelike elements.
The game looks wonderful, plays great on the touchscreen, and is as fun as it is exciting. It'll really get your blood pumpin' while maneuvering through the dungeons.Download Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee
19
Dragon Quest VIII
Square Enix moved heaven and Earth to make its joyful JRPG feel native to Android, including shifting the perspective to portrait view and implementing a new quicksave system. It worked.
The result is one of the best JRPGs that feel wonderful to dive into, despite the graphics being a tad old. You can read more about our experience playing the game in the Dragon Quest VIII review, and if you think it's a great console conversion on Android for you, go ahead and download it. It'll give you plenty of great content to play through.Download Dragon Quest VIII
20
Minecraft - Pocket Edition
Minecraft is the videogame that all the kids played before Fortnite came along, and also the game that almost single-handedly kicked off the whole 'build your own fun' craze.
It's pretty great on mobile too, despite requiring some time to adapt to the touchscreen controls and lack of 1-action buttons. We mentioned that in greater detail in our Minecraft review though, so if you want to read about it, that's where you'll find our experience playing it. Still, it's brilliant.
If you decide to go ahead and purchase the game though, you should also check our ever-increasing collection of Minecraft Pocket Edition articles. We've got everything you might need, from crafting recipes to how to complete certain achievements.Download Minecraft
21
Brawlhalla
A brilliant free-to-play multiplayer brawler with more than a twang of Smash Bros. to it. Brawlhalla has been a massive hit on other platforms, and it plays just as well on mobile.
The controls are smooth, the graphics are clean, and the characters... well, they're as great as ever. There's really no better competitive action-packed adaptation that lets you enjoy such a fast-paced brawl. We even have some basic Brawlhalla tips to help you out!Download Brawlhalla
22
Game Dev Tycoon
It took five years to arrive on mobile, but Game Dev Tycoon truly feels like it belongs on the platform. It's a remarkably well-done simulation game full of clever writing and genuine suspense.
The game feels exactly how a dedicated mobile game should, and there's absolutely nothing wrong with that. create, expand and manage your own business and immerse yourself into this addictive sim - and read our Game Dev Tycoon review before you do all that. Once you start playing, you should also take a look at some Game Dev Tycoon tips meant to help you get better at the game.Download Game Dev Tycoon
23
Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
Another gaming gem that is a must in case you are a fan of the RPG genre. The well-written story, characters that are vivid and charismatic and overall great gameplay make it an old but great game to have and immerse into, even years after its original release. How many? We'll tell you in just a second - but before that, you can read more about our experience playing it in our Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition review though.
If you didn't know better, you could've said this game was released just days ago - who would have thought that this game was released 20 years ago?Download Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
24
The World Ends with You: Solo Remix
Essentially a love letter to the Tokyo district of Shibuya, The World Ends with You: Solo Remix is an appropriately gleeful mash-up of genres and ideas. Read more about all that in The World Ends with You: Solo Remix review we've prepared.
Its unique swipey combat system seems born to work on mobile. In terms of visuals and gameplay, however, there is an element of thrill, adventure, and intensity that is only enhanced by the mobile experience. Don't you agree?Download The World Ends with You: Solo Remix
25
ARK: Survival Evolved
This highly regarded first-person survival game comes to mobile virtually in one piece. It's big and extremely unforgiving, but few other games of this kind are as rewarding.
With realistic console-quality graphics and dinosaur-packed adventure, ARK: Survival Evolved is the perfect title to complete our list.
Have you read our ARK: Survival Evolved review yet? If you haven't and still don't know much about how this game is, you should go ahead and check it out. Then, if you're ready to start your survival story, you should read some of our beginner tips and guide on how to build a home.Download ARK: Survival Evolved