Top 25 best console and PC conversions for Android phones and tablets

25 essential PC games to have in your Android collection, as well as the console titles

Updated: May 18, 2022: Added new games

Originality is very important to us here on PG, but a healthy library of good quality ports is essential to the health of any gaming platform.

Especially so on mobile, where having access to the best and most beloved games in the world on your Android phone or tablet is a massive bonus. If it's at all possible to get a classic game on Android, we're all for it.

Straight ports are rarely a success, however. The technical angle is covered, with modern Android devices packing crazy amounts of power. But there needs to be careful consideration given to control systems, UIs, and visibility.

Get it wrong, and you'll find a pale shadow of a game's former glory and an experience that can only besmirch that game's heritage. Get it right on a compact screen, however, and you may just end up with a bone fide classic on your hands.

Take these 25 expert conversions for an example of how the latter can be done.

Original list by Jon Mundy, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.