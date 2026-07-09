Divine Clash's latest update adds a new hero and fresh events to the AFK-like RPG

Preferred Partner Feature

Leave the grind to the gods

Recruit the new Light hero Ra in the Chaos Festival

Complete Job Quest for skins, Gems, and other rewards

Upgrade your team with Forbidden Vault and Prism Treasure

Game Hollywood has rolled out a major new update for Divine Clash, bringing a new playable hero, limited-time events, and additional progression systems that give players more ways to strengthen their teams. Here’s what’s in store.

Ra joins the Chaos Festival

Representing the Light faction, Ra is a powerful AoE and crowd control hero who uses Solar Aura to stun enemies and reduce their speed. He joins Monkey King in the Chaos Festival for a limited time, giving players a chance to recruit this formidable new addition to their roster.

The update also introduces Job Quest, a new event where players use hammers to uncover tiles and earn rewards, including event tokens that can be exchanged for rare skins in the event shop alongside high-value Gem packs.

Forbidden Vault, upgrades, and treasure

The new Forbidden Vault sanctuary introduces an idle progression that, when occupied, generates rewards which can be exchanged for valuable items. These relics will be purchasable from the loot you acquire throughout your conquests.

Also arriving is the new Prism Treasure tier, which lets you upgrade Red Treasures using Gold and Stardust. Gems can be used to lock specific attributes during the upgrade process.

The update runs until July 15, giving players a limited time to experience the new content and events.

For those new to the game, Divine Clash is an AFK-like strategy RPG where players recruit heroes inspired by mythologies from around the world, build teams across different factions, and take advantage of hero synergies, formations, and faction bonuses in 6v6 battles. While combat is automated, choosing the right heroes and team composition adds considerable strategic depth to the gameplay.

You can download Divine Clash now on the App Store and Google Play. It is free to play with with optional in-app purchases available.