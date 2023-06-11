Vampire Survivors weapon evolution combos
| Vampire Survivors
Without weapon evolutions, you can't survive the second half of any round. These are all of the weapon combinations currently in the game.
Poncle was one of the first developers to release a survival game with roguelike elements. The goal in Vampire Survivors is incredibly simple. You need to kill the incessant waves of different vampires. And even as a beginner, you can immediately destroy hundreds of enemies. However, the longer you live, the more difficult the game becomes.
Despite the simple gameplay, the game has many interesting features that affect runs. You can play as different characters in Vampire Survivors with various basic weapons, and by killing enemies, you can find new weapons and upgrades. Moreover, players can combine all of these, so without further ado, this guide will tell you all about Vampire Survivors' weapon evolution combos.
HOW TO EVOLVE WEAPONS IN VAMPIRE SURVIVORS
There are quite a few different weapons in Vampire Survivors. Each of their attacks has different patterns and deals a certain amount of damage, and you can upgrade them by earning experience.
Enemies you kill will drop experience gems, and they need to become your main target if you want to survive. By collecting these gems, you will be able to increase your level. And with each level up, you will be given a choice of several items or weapons. Often, you will be able to choose from three, but sometimes the game will offer you four options.
This way, you can get new weapons or items and - more importantly - improve the ones you have. Of course, in the early levels, some weapons may seem more effective than others, but none of them will help you to survive if you don't upgrade them. Therefore, after levelling up, you must upgrade your weapons so that they can reload faster, deal more DPS, etc.
But this will also not be enough to destroy all the enemies in your path. So, if you want to dominate the battlefield, you must evolve your weapons into more powerful weapons. And for this, you will have to fulfil several conditions:
- You must unlock and upgrade the desired weapon or weapons to the max level.
- You must unlock the required passive items.
- You must defeat the boss, which spawns in 10 minutes most of the time, and open the treasure chest. But in some stages, you can find these chests more often.
Once all three conditions are met, you will be able to obtain the evolved form of your weapon. But you must complete the first two conditions before you find the treasure chest, or you won't get the desired weapon. Exceptions are unions and gifts as some of them do not require passive items. Therefore, it is very important to know Vampire Survivors weapon evolution combos.
WEAPON EVOLUTION COMBOS IN VAMPIRE SURVIVORS
- Standard evolutions
|Base weapon
|Passive item
|Evolution
- Gifts and Bracelets
|Base weapon
|Evolution
- Legacy of the Moonspell DLC Evolutions
|Base weapon
|Passive item
|Evolution
- Tides of the Foscari DLC Evolutions
|Base weapon
|Passive item
|Evolution
1
Unholy Vespers
It is the evolved form of the King Bible. Unholy Vespers creates a circle of rotating symbols around the character. These symbols deal damage to any enemy that gets close to you. And to get this Weapon, you must find the Spellbinder.
2
Heaven Sword
It is the evolved form of the Cross. Heaven Sword throws swords at opponents that come back like a boomerang. These rotating projectiles are twice as fast and deal twice as much damage as Cross. And to get this weapon, you must find Clover.
3
Death Spiral
It is the evolved form of the Axe. Death Spiral launches nine large spinning scythes. They are not very fast, so even though their damage is reduced, they can effectively kill opponents. And to get this weapon, you must find the Candelabrador.
4
Thousand Edge
It is the evolved form of the Knife. Thousand Edge launches a stream of knives in the direction the player is moving. This flow doesn’t stop, so you get a machine gun with knives instead of bullets. To get this Weapon, you must find Bracer.
5
Holy Wand
It is the evolved form of the Magic Wand. Holy Wand is not much different from its original form. You simply launch magical projectiles at a faster speed and a reduced cooldown. And to get this weapon, you must find the Empty Tome.
6
Bloody Tear
It is the evolved form of Whip. The Bloody Tear attacks just like the original weapon. However, the size of the whip becomes larger. Moreover, for each enemy killed with a critical hit, you can restore 8 HP. Lifesteal has a one-second cooldown. And to get this Weapon, you must find Hollow Heart.
7
Thunder Loop
It is the evolved form of the Lightning Ring. Thunder Loop strikes random enemies with lightning. In places where lightning strikes, a small round zone will appear that deals damage. And to get this Weapon, you must find the Duplicator.
8
Gorgeous Moon
It is the evolved form of the Pentagram. Gorgeous Moon is one of the best weapons as it destroys enemies and pulls all Experience Gems in the area toward you. Unfortunately, some enemies are completely immune to this Weapon's attacks. And to get the Gorgeous Moon, you must unlock the Crown.
9
NO FUTURE
This is the evolved form of the Runetracer. NO FUTURE fires a laser in a random direction. This laser pierces any opponent and bounces off obstacles. Moreover, the laser explodes after contact with an enemy or obstacles. And to get this Weapon, you must unlock your Armor.
10
Soul Eater
It is the evolved form of Garlic. With Soul Eater, a black aura appears around your character. It deals damage to all enemies that come close to you. Also, for killing an enemy, this Weapon has a small chance to create little hearts, which restores 1 HP. And to get Soul Eater you have to find Pummarola.
11
Hellfire
It is the evolved form of the Fire Wand. With Hellfire, you'll fire meteorites at your enemies. These slow projectiles can pierce enemies and pass through walls. And to get this Weapon, you must find Spinach.
12
Infinite Corridor
It is the evolved form of the Clock Lancet. Infinite Corridor fires 12 beams in all directions in a clockwise order and freezes all enemies caught in the beam. After that, Infinite Corridor creates a rainbow aura around the player. And this aura reduces the HP by half of all enemies on the screen. To get this weapon, you must find Silver Ring and Gold Ring.
13
Crimson Shroud
It is the evolved form of Laurel. With Crimson Shroud, your character gains a near-impenetrable shield that can make you temporarily invulnerable. Moreover, when absorbing damage, the shield returns damage to enemies. And to get this weapon, you must find Metaglio Left and Metaglio Right.
14
La Borra
It is the evolved form of Santa Water. La Borra throws bottles of holy water on the ground, creating puddles and blue flames that damage enemies. Also, these puddles will be drawn toward the player, increasing their area. And to get this weapon, you must find Attractorb.
15
Mannajja
It is the evolved form of Song of Mana. Mannajja creates an area of light particles around the player that permanently slows enemies. And by hitting these opponents, you can slow them down even more. To get this Weapon you must find the Skull O'Maniac.
16
Valkyrie Turner
It is the evolved form of Shadow Pinion. Valkyrie Turner creates flames behind your character while you are moving, and as soon as you stop, you launch these flames in the direction you are looking. The longer you charge the flames while moving, the more damage they will deal. And to get this Weapon, you must find Wings.
17
Ashes of Muspell
It is the evolved form of the Flames of Misspell. The weapon shoots black flames in the direction the player is moving. It has a huge range and area. Moreover, after every 5000 enemies are killed, the weapon will increase its damage by 1. And to get Ashes of Muspell, you have to find Torrona's Box.
18
Vicious Hunger
It is the evolved form of Gatti Amari. Vicious Hunger will spawn two large cat eyeballs that move across the screen and deal damage to enemies they touch. Compared to Gatti Amari, Vicious Hunger has increased damage and cooldown but decreased duration. And to get this weapon, you must find the Stone Mask.
19
Bi-Bracelet
Bi-Bracelet attacks a random enemy by shooting sparkles at them. The Bi-Bracelet differs from the base weapon in slightly better stats. And to get this weapon, you do not need to find additional passive items.
20
Tri-Bracelet
The Tri-Bracelet attacks in the same way as the Bi-Bracelet. However, this form does more damage and has a shorter cooldown. And to get this weapon, you also do not need to find additional passive items.
21
Phieraggi
It is the evolved form of Phiera Der Tuphello and Eight The Sparrow. Using this weapon, you will be able to fire four lasers around you. They will rotate clockwise and deal damage to enemies. And to get this weapon, you have to find Tiragisú.
22
Fuwalafuwaloo
It is the union form of Bloody Tear and Vento Sacro. This weapon hits both horizontally and around the character. Also, critical hits can cause an explosion and restore 8 HP. And to get this weapon, you just need to upgrade Bloody Tear and Vento Sacro to the max level.
23
Vandalier
It is the union form of Ebony Wings and Peachone. The Vandalier will fly around you and fire projectiles at two circular areas. These zones rotate around you in different directions. And to get this weapon, you just need to upgrade your Ebony Wings and Peachone to the max.
24
Sole Solution
It is a gift that you can get by having the Victory Sword and completing the conditions of evolving. Sole Solution summons a galaxy that destroys everything on the screen. Moreover, after killing 5,000 enemies, the damage of the weapon will increase by 1. And you can increase the damage in this way indefinitely. To get this weapon, you must find Torrona's Box.
25
Super Candybox II Turbo
It is the evolved form of Candybox. Using this Gift, you can choose one of several Evolved Weapons. And to get it, you just need to have a Candybox to fulfil the conditions of evolution.
That's all you need to know about Vampire Survivors' weapon evolution combos. Use our guide to choose the right Evolution Combos for your play style, but we recommend you try each of them to get the full experience of playing Vampire Survivors. And while you are still here, make sure to check our article on Vampire Survivors best builds.