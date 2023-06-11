Without weapon evolutions, you can't survive the second half of any round. These are all of the weapon combinations currently in the game.

- added the DLC charts, original article by Alina Novichenko, updated by Cristina Mesesan

Poncle was one of the first developers to release a survival game with roguelike elements. The goal in Vampire Survivors is incredibly simple. You need to kill the incessant waves of different vampires. And even as a beginner, you can immediately destroy hundreds of enemies. However, the longer you live, the more difficult the game becomes.

Despite the simple gameplay, the game has many interesting features that affect runs. You can play as different characters in Vampire Survivors with various basic weapons, and by killing enemies, you can find new weapons and upgrades. Moreover, players can combine all of these, so without further ado, this guide will tell you all about Vampire Survivors' weapon evolution combos.

HOW TO EVOLVE WEAPONS IN VAMPIRE SURVIVORS

There are quite a few different weapons in Vampire Survivors. Each of their attacks has different patterns and deals a certain amount of damage, and you can upgrade them by earning experience.

Enemies you kill will drop experience gems, and they need to become your main target if you want to survive. By collecting these gems, you will be able to increase your level. And with each level up, you will be given a choice of several items or weapons. Often, you will be able to choose from three, but sometimes the game will offer you four options.

This way, you can get new weapons or items and - more importantly - improve the ones you have. Of course, in the early levels, some weapons may seem more effective than others, but none of them will help you to survive if you don't upgrade them. Therefore, after levelling up, you must upgrade your weapons so that they can reload faster, deal more DPS, etc.

But this will also not be enough to destroy all the enemies in your path. So, if you want to dominate the battlefield, you must evolve your weapons into more powerful weapons. And for this, you will have to fulfil several conditions:

You must unlock and upgrade the desired weapon or weapons to the max level.

You must unlock the required passive items.

You must defeat the boss, which spawns in 10 minutes most of the time, and open the treasure chest. But in some stages, you can find these chests more often.

Once all three conditions are met, you will be able to obtain the evolved form of your weapon. But you must complete the first two conditions before you find the treasure chest, or you won't get the desired weapon. Exceptions are unions and gifts as some of them do not require passive items. Therefore, it is very important to know Vampire Survivors weapon evolution combos.

WEAPON EVOLUTION COMBOS IN VAMPIRE SURVIVORS

Standard evolutions

Base weapon Passive item Evolution

Gifts and Bracelets

Base weapon Evolution

Legacy of the Moonspell DLC Evolutions

Base weapon Passive item Evolution

Tides of the Foscari DLC Evolutions