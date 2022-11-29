Infinity Kingdom Tier List - Best Immortals and a few tips
| Infinity Kingdom
An updated Infinity Kingdom tier list
Have you been wondering which are the best immortals in Infinity Kingdom? Then you're in the right place. Below we're going to take a look at a complete Infinity Kingdom tier list of immortals and give you everything you need to know about each one of them, so you'll pick the best ones for your team.
There are quite a lot of immortals in the game, and let's be honest - if you're a f2p player, you'll have a pretty tough time picking just a handful of them to invest in. While premium players have it way easier, we'll go through some of the best immortals and explain which ones you should upgrade first, and which ones will not be worth the time in the long run.
Before we dive into the Infinity Kingdom tier list though, let me give you a few tips about the immortals, so you'll know exactly why I've ranked them the way I did.
You can invest in anything (pretty much), but it will be a lot easier to just stick to a few good onesInvesting in any hero will never be a waste once you gain access to the lab because you can choose to reborn them when they have fulfilled their role. However, it will be easier if you just stick to the right heroes from the get-go. Try to think ahead about what teams you want to use, and which heroes will fit that team best. You also need to take into consideration the way you will play. Are you going to invest a lot of money in the heroes and teams? Are you going to be a f2p player and rely only on what you get for free in the game?
These aspects can have a pretty big impact on the heroes that you will use, so make sure that you consider every aspect. Of course, if you're planning to just casually play the game, you can go for any hero and then just reborn them in the lab when the time comes.
Stick to one troop when you're at the beginningAt the very start of the game, you want to stick to one troop. Boost that troop in every way that you can, and use it for all content. It's going to help you complete a lot of the content without much effort.
Always summon 10x times, never do individual summonsWhenever you collect 9 Philosopher's Stones you will be able to summon 10 times. Normally, 1 summon will cost you 1 Stone, but if you choose to save 9 Stones you can pull 10 times from the gacha. This is the best option you have, so hold onto your Philosopher's Stones whenever you can, because it will guarantee you 1 Elite or Epic unit within the 10 units that you pull.
Join an Alliance and don't use your speedups until you've received help from your Alliance matesThis feature is super important to upgrading your kingdom quickly, for a number of reasons. Firstly, the very first time you will join an Alliance you'll receive some Gems for free, so that's definitely something useful, no matter if you're a f2p player or not. Secondly, you will be able to ask your Alliance mates for help, and that will drastically reduce the construction or upgrade time for anything. Finally, you'll save up a lot of speedups if you just give it a few minutes (for the Alliance mates to have a chance to offer their help) before going for the 1-button speedup.
Of course, you can also take a shortcut and use some of these Infinite Kingdom codes for a quick boost!Now that you're all caught up, let's check out our Infinity Kingdom tier list of the best immortals! Original article by Cristina Mesesan, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.
1
S Tier - The best immortals overall
The Immortals in this category are some of the best in game. They can be usually used with all the units/troops, and they will buff all of your soldiers no matter what. It's never a waste investing in them, so by all means start upgrading these immortals as soon as you get them.
These Immortals will be viable from the first moment you get them, so even if it will take a little bit of time to upgrade them, you won't have to worry - they'll still be good even if they only have 1 skill unlocked.
- Ragnar Lothbrok
- Seondeok, the Heavenly Queen
- Bjorn, Ironside
- Baldwin IV, Leper King
- Charles the Great, Father of Europe
- Elizabeth Bathory, The Blood Countess
- Hannibal Barca, Father of Strategy
- Genghis Khan, The First Great Khan
- Atilla the Hun, Scourge of God
- Siegfried, Dragon Slayer
- Gilgamesh, Hero King of Sumeria
- Flavius Belisarius, Mediterranean Conqueror
- Qin Emperor, Unifying Ruler
- Alexander the Great, Conqueror of the World
- William I, William the Conqueror
- Cleopatra, Queen of the Nile
- Theodora, Empress of Eastern Rome
- Dido, Queen of Ancient Carthage
- Cyrus the Great, King of the Four Corners of the World
- Leonidas, King of Sparta
2
S- Tier - The best immortals specialized in specific troops
The following Immortals are as good as the S-tier ones, but they're mainly dedicated to a specific type of troop. They might not be as great if you don't assign them to their required troops, so that's why they fall under the S- tier. However, if you give them the units that they're good for, they are easily S+ tier.
Feel free to upgrade all of these units as long as they fit your play style and team formations. Otherwise, you can just wait before spending all your resources in leveling and upgrading them.
- Tomyris , Queen of Revenge
- Matilda of Flanders
- Atalanta
- Ashoka, Buddhist King
- Brynhild, Great Conqueress
- Harald III, Hard Ruler
- Helen of Troy, Renowned Beauty
- Moctezuma I, The Angry Lord
- Himiko, Shamaness-queen of Yamatai
- Medb, Queen of Brutality
- Yoshitsune, Legendary Samurai Commander
- Merlin, The Great Wizard
- Julius Caesar, Roman Dictator
- Hippolyta, Queen of the Amazon
- King Arthur, King of Camelot
- Peter the Great, Emperor of All Russia
- Richard I, The Lionheart
- Saladin, Warrior King of Ayyubid
- Ramesses II, Last Glory of Egypt
- Zenobia, Queen of Resisting Rome
- Yi Seong-gye, Founder of Joseon
- El Cid, Conqueror of Valencia
- Joan of Arc, The Maid of Orleans
- Empress Wu, Empress Supreme
- Frederick I, Emperor Barbarossa
3
A Tier - Great units overall, can work great for f2p teams
The immortals that fall under this tier are mainly great f2p choices, since they can be easily obtained without having to spend any money in the game. They can be highly effective in a number of team/immortal comps, so you can invest in them regardless.
If you're not sure how you will go about the game, just know that it's never a waste to upgrade these immortals. You will definitely end up using them at some point in the game.
- Khubilai Khan
- Muhammad II, Fatih Sultan Mehmed
- Amanitore, Light of Kush
- Arminius, First German Hero
- Boudica, Queen of the New Nation
- Gaius Marius, Artistic Warrior
- Isabella of Castile, Great Founder
- Spartacus, Rebel Gladiator
- William Wallace, Champion of Freedom
- Mulan, Heroine of Wei
- Sanada Yukimura, Last Samurai
- Robin Hood, Forest Outlaw
- Abaoji, Snake of the Prairie
- Edward, Black Prince
4
B Tier - Average immortals, not great in the late game
These units are some of the ones that you will probably never see in the late game. They are useful mainly in the early game, but start to fall off fairly early. You shouldn't invest in them, unless you don't have any other choice. There are better units that you can pick on this tier list.
- Hammurabi, Thunder Bowman
- Lancelot, Knight of the Lake
- Bedivere, One-Armed Swordsman
- John Henry, Steel Driver
5
C Tier - Weak heroes, without much use
The heroes in this tier are not ideal for the late game. You want to swap them out for better ones as soon as possible, since their kit is very weak compared to the other heroes' kits.
- Tomoe Gozen, Vanquishing Arrow
- Jebe, Conqueror of the West
- Samson, Judge of the Sun
- Caenis, Spear Legend
- Constance, Queen of Sicily
- Pelayo, Prince of Asturias
6
D Tier - The weakest heroes in the game
There is always a bottom tier in any game. This Infinity Kingdom tier list is no exception to that rule. The immortals that fall under the D tier are some of the weakest in game. They will not do you any good, and it's not worth investing anything at all into them. You're better off just waiting for another summon and getting even a C-tier hero, rather than use one of the D-tier immortals.
- Pierre Terrail, Fearless Knight
- Niels Ebbesen, Tyrannical Patriot
- John Zizka, One-Eyed Zizka
- Arnold Von Winkelried, General of Athens
- Vlasta, Courageous Heroine
In case you are looking for a place to download the game, here is the Google Play Store Link, as well as the App Store link!