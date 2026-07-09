Digimon Up has one million players eagerly awaiting its release next week

Digimon Up, the new upcoming spinoff of the hit series for mobile, has passed a major milestone

One million players have pre-registered, unlocking additional rewards

Care for and train your own Digimon to fight for you in this mixture of digital pet and monster battler!

While Digimon has never quite hit the heights of contemporaries such as Pokémon (then again, what has?), it's still a massively popular franchise. Which makes it unsurprising that many fans are eager to get their hands on the upcoming mobile spinoff Digimon Up, with over a million pre-registrations already recorded!

Digimon Up takes the series back to its roots, as the rougher, tougher cousin of the Tamagotchi. You'll select a partner Digimon (a digital monster, naturally), train them and feed them as you would any other digital pet, and work towards duking it out with other players and Digimon for yourself!

Straight on up

But of course, this new milestone isn't just bragging rights for fans. It also unlocks exclusive new content, with every player set to receive their own version of series mainstay Taichi Yagami as a playable character, alongside iconic starter Digimon Agumon.

I'm not all that familiar with Digimon myself; however, I remember it being widely regarded as one of the better examples of the creature-battler phenomenon. Or maybe the fact that it didn't release as many lacklustre examples as Pokémon did makes it seem more pleasant by default.

But, with that in mind, I think that a mixture of digital pet and battler will go over well with fans. And as always, that retro style of graphics (which reminds me of Nitrome and their back catalogue) is always pleasant to see. So keep your eyes peeled for when Digimon Up releases on July 15th and jump into the world of digital monsters for yourself!

In the meantime, if you need something to occupy yourself ahead of release, why not take a look at some of the most intriguing new releases this week? Our latest list of the five new mobile games to try this week has just been published for some of our picks!