The developers are releasing links to claim Bingo Blitz credits every day, and we are collecting them so you can get all freebies in one place!

There’s a reason the simple and engaging game of Bingo has remained so popular throughout the years. This extends to mobile and other platforms, with the latest game to grab onto this ongoing craze being Bingo Blitz. But, like any game in this vein, it’s only a matter of time before real money becomes the main option to get credits to keep playing - but in the spirit of staving off that moment and ensuring you need to spend as little of your own money as possible while still enjoying the game, here’s how to get free Bingo Blitz credits for use.

Daily links to Bingo Blitz credits

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The other method is to use the daily links available to claim free Bingo Blitz credits. Check in with us, and we'll list the following links to let you know which ones work and when they were posted. They should all be fine, but let us know if they aren't!

Free Bingo Blitz credits and how to get them

The main method is very simple because the developers of Bingo Blitz themselves have clarified that there are no roundabout methods to get them. But, they regularly offer free credits as incentives on their social media, mainly pointing players to their Facebook page ; although it may be worth checking in on their other platforms, such as X (formerly Twitter), to see if they post any unique codes there too.

Bingo Blitz also offers free credits via their website, which refreshes on a semi-regular basis and explains the other methods in the game, including friend codes (links you can send to friends that provide credits when redeemed) and completing mini-games or other game modes to receive credits as rewards.

One important thing to note is that Bingo Blitz warns against potential third-party scammers, so it’s worth taking any sites claiming to offer free credits outside the normal methods with a pinch of salt. They say the safest (and probably simplest) way is to follow the official guidelines they outline on their website if you do want free credits for Bingo Blitz.

If you want to find out how to claim free rewards for other games, we have a number of articles sharing codes for games. In our varied collection, you can find Blade Ball codes and idle auto-battler Oh My Dog gift codes.