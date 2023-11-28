The developers are releasing links to claim free credits every day, and we are collecting them and posting them right here.

There’s a reason the simple and engaging game of Bingo has remained so popular throughout the years. This extends to mobile and other platforms, with the latest game to grab onto this ongoing craze being Bingo Blitz. But, like any game in this vein, it’s only a matter of time before real money becomes the main option to get credits to keep playing - but in the spirit of staving off that moment and ensuring you need to spend as little of your own money as possible while still enjoying Bingo Blitz, here’s how to get free credits for use in-game.

Daily Links for free credits in Bingo Blitz

The other method is to use the daily links available for Bingo Blitz to claim free credits. Check in with us and we'll list the following links to let you know which work and when they were posted. All should be functional, but let us know if they aren't!

Bingo Blitz Free Credits and how to get them

The main method is very simple - because the developers of Bingo Blitz themselves have clarified there are no roundabout methods to get them. But, they regularly offer free credits as incentives on their social media, mainly pointing players to their Facebook page ; although it may be worth checking in on their other platforms such as X (formerly Twitter) to see if they post any unique codes there too.

Bingo Blitz also offers free credits via their website, which refreshes on a semi-regular basis, and explains the other methods in the game, including friend codes (links you can send to friends that provide credits when redeemed) and completing mini-games or other game modes to receive credits as rewards.

One important thing to note is that Bingo Blitz warns against potential third-party scammers, so it’s worth taking any sites claiming to offer free credits outside the normal methods with a pinch of salt. They say the safest (and probably simplest) way is to follow the official guidelines they outline on their website if you do want free credits for Bingo Blitz.

