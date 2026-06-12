Summoners War, Wizardry Variants Daphne, and Etheria Restart - We've Gacha Covered
| We've Gacha Covered
Our regular roundup of stars and summons
Love 'em or hate 'em, gacha RPGs are everywhere - so much so that they dominate our mailboxes on most days since they're just filled to the brim with all sorts of shiny new things (and I do love shiny new things). Whether it's a fancy SSR character joining the lineup or a cool new region to explore, we've got a nifty list of updates here where we go through what's caught our eye so far!
Genesis WarI'm kicking off this round of roundups with two war-themed game titles, and Genesis War is LINE Games' entry into that chaotic and compelling space. Particularly, a new character named Ice Pandragon will be joining the fray, and as the third prince of the Kingdom of Pandragon, he's definitely a force to be reckoned with, especially with his exclusive weapon "Snow Blossom".
Chapters 25 and 26 are available now too, along with special events and a login bonus. For me, though, the thing that caught my eye in this update is his Snowfall Slash ultimate skill - this effectively lets him teleport to your chosen tile within a 3-space radius to deal damage, and with a Slow effect to boot. You can see him in action below!
1
Summoners War: Sky Arena
Twelve years is an incredible feat on mobile, and Com2uS is showering the community with tons of cool stuff to celebrate. Summoners War will be running these rewards until July 5th, which means you can look forward to crafting up to two 6-star Legend Runes and more by spending your 12-Year Points all month.
This comes on top of the 100 Score Rune Giveaway Event, as well as the 12-Year Point Shop, where Legendary Scrolls will be up for grabs. And since it's an anniversary, expect to score some 12th anniversary emojis too - and that's always fun, isn't it?
2
Watcher of Realms
Meanwhile, Legendary heroes Gu Shi and Su Yue will be flaunting their new skins in Watcher of Realms, which you can then put to the test in the Path Seekers, Three Calamities, and Demonic Ruins event modes. Clearing these will net you some exclusive Artifacts and rewards for all your hard work.
Plus, there's a new Synergy Cards mode too, where you can duke it out with other Commanders in real-time card battles, all to celebrate the limited-time Above the Clouds event until June 22nd.
3
Uncharted Waters Origin
Uncharted Waters Origin is getting in on all the action this week too with its Rose Garden Event, which will run until July 7th to offer a whole bunch of login bonuses.
Additionally, some QOL perks have been added as well, including the 'Company Effect Multi-Select' feature that now lets you pick multiple categories of Company Effect at the same time. Plus, the new content update means the Grade S Mate 'Sissinnquaq' will be joining the fight, and the best part of it all is that you can recruit the Arviat Inn employee for free simply by raising your Friendship level at the Inn. Nothing like some good ol' recruitment tactics via persistent persuasion, eh?
4
Wizardry Variants Daphne
Popular dungeon-crawling RPG Wizardry Variants Daphne's got something to bring to the table with a new Legendary Adventurer as well, and that's in the form of Vengeful Spirit of Windcry Peak, Kagero. Of course, a new hero means new missions that'll be available for a limited time, and given that one of them is named "Apprehend Those Who Have Murdered My Family", I'm pretty sure there's a narrative about vengeance at Guarda Fortress here.
Obviously, you can't miss the login bonuses, where a total of 2 Unique Remains: Vengeful Spirit of Windcry Peak, 8 Mid Grade Iron Ores, and 5 Clock Tomes of the Finesser will be up for grabs!
5
Etheria: Restart
It's all about celebrating fun under the sun in Etheria: Restart's SS5 Summer Surprise, where five new playable Animus will be available throughout the event. This means a new boss fight to take on as well for you to put the new roster to the test, along with a steady drop beginning with Nathenn and Sylvia.
Then, Areal will be joining the fight come July 2nd, and on July 23rd, you can look forward to Piayera and Danvery rounding out the cast. This comes with a new difficulty option plus quality-of-life enhancements too - all enjoyable as the event runs through August 10th. Plenty of time to get involved, I'd say!
6
Seven Knights Re:BIRTH
Netmarble isn't one to fall behind with these gacha updates, as collectible RPG Seven Knights Re:Birth is also welcoming new heroes to the fray. This means that the awakened version of Dellons, [Knight of Destruction] Dellons, will be arriving to add damage to your DPS lineup, so if you've been looking for a dual-sword-wielding addition to your team, now's your chance - and with the Dellons Rate Up Summon in the gacha too.
This adds [Steps of Atonement] Clemyth to the fight as well, who can buff up your Support with different buff types. The Clemyth Power Up Event lets you fast-track your progress, but if you're on the hunt for more rewards, why not have a look at our Seven Knights Re:Birth codes?
7
MapleStory: Idle RPG
And with Netmarble comes Nexon's offering for the week as well with MapleStory: Idle RPG, which is now making a splash with its summer update too. Expect daily attendance events that'll net you a “Summer Treasure Key” and “Beach Aura”, as well as an aptly titled “Pop! Water Balloon” Daily Mission where you can grab some “Summertime Coin” when cleared.
There's also a new “Hero’s Journey” Growth System that lets you unlock Boss Cards when you complete a Chapter Boss, which will be available once you've successfully cleared stage 20 -10. It's the perfect way to put your newfound skills to the test - and why not grab some MapleStory Idle RPG codes too while you're at it?
8
The King of Fighters AFK
And finally, we round out this list with another Netmarble entry as The King of Fighters AFK adds new fighter Rock Howard to coincide with the Summer Festival Eve event. Terry Bogard's disciple will be bringing his “Deadly Rave Neo EX” and “Raging Storm” signature skills to the table.
Oddly enough, this summer update also brings some Halloween-themed stuff along, with a rerun event that puts Halloween-style Iori Yagami on centre stage from June 11th to the 24th. Then, Halloween-style Mature follows suit from June 25th to July 8th, because who says you can't celebrate Halloween in the middle of summer?