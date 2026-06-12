Summoners War, Wizardry Variants Daphne, and Etheria Restart - We've Gacha Covered

Our regular roundup of stars and summons

Love 'em or hate 'em, gacha RPGs are everywhere - so much so that they dominate our mailboxes on most days since they're just filled to the brim with all sorts of shiny new things (and I do love shiny new things). Whether it's a fancy SSR character joining the lineup or a cool new region to explore, we've got a nifty list of updates here where we go through what's caught our eye so far!

Genesis War

I'm kicking off this round of roundups with two war-themed game titles, and Genesis War is LINE Games' entry into that chaotic and compelling space. Particularly, a new character named Ice Pandragon will be joining the fray, and as the third prince of the Kingdom of Pandragon, he's definitely a force to be reckoned with, especially with his exclusive weapon "Snow Blossom".

Chapters 25 and 26 are available now too, along with special events and a login bonus. For me, though, the thing that caught my eye in this update is his Snowfall Slash ultimate skill - this effectively lets him teleport to your chosen tile within a 3-space radius to deal damage, and with a Slow effect to boot. You can see him in action below!