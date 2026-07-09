Neverness to Everness, Mongil: Star Dive, Reverse: 1999 - We've Gacha Covered

Our regular roundup of stars and summons

Love 'em or hate 'em, gacha RPGs are everywhere - so much so that they dominate our mailboxes on most days since they're just filled to the brim with all sorts of shiny new things (and I do love shiny new things). Whether it's a fancy SSR character joining the lineup or a cool new region to explore, we've got a nifty list of updates here where we go through what's caught our eye so far!

Genesis War

Popular webtoon Doom Breaker is dropping into Genesis War this month, with the second collab update welcoming Altair Justina Cayenne to the fray this time around. If you've been looking to up your debuffs, I'd say she can definitely tip the scales of battle in your favour with her Ultimate Skill "Thorns of Sin", especially since this not only lets you damage your foes but also restrict them at the same time.

Now, if you'd love to switch up your roster even further, the SRPG is also offering Battle God Zephyr guaranteed - all you have to do is clear the Doom Breaker crossover story. And to put it all to the test, why not try your hand at the new Hard difficulty for Chapters 27-28 of the main campaign?

Reverse: 1999

Speaking of collabs, Atomic Heart is adding a few more twists to the already twisty Reverse:1999, which means you can look forward to more time travel shenanigans with the retrofuturistic shooter. Details are a little hush-hush at the moment save for the announcement, but thankfully, the RPG will be hosting a livestream on July 10th at 8:05AM BST on the official YouTube channel.

And here's an extra tip: make sure you turn your notifs on and you might just win a Nintendo Switch 2!

Neverness to Everness

Stepping away from crossovers for a bit, we've got a fun little tabletop-inspired RPG mode for Neverness to Everness, which I feel like is exactly the kind of fun chaos you can expect from this open-world adventure.

Hotta Studio's Version 1.2 “999 Nights” in NTE adds new limited boards as well, which might just nab you S-class characters Shinku and Iroi to beef up your lineup. The former will be available until July 29th and can dish out some powerful Cosmos damage, while the latter will be available from then until August 19th to deal Anima damage. Have a look at our Neverness to Everness tier list to make sure your party's ready!

Mongil: Star Dive

Of course, we're not going to let a gacha roundup go by without a Netmarble entry - and this time, it's Mongil: Star Dive! With the new Version 1.2 summer update, the monster-taming RPG will run the "An Unforgettable First Summer Dive!" event until July 28th. With this comes a seasonal map called Summer Lane, and naturally, 5-Star "Summer Dive!" characters join in on the fun too

Particularly, Earth-type Support Francis: Summer Dive! and Fire-type Fighter Verna: Summer Dive will be obtainable in the gacha - thankfully, the daily login events can reward you with more than 100 summon tickets to boost your luck.