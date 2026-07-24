Crystal of Atlan, Reverse: 1999, Wizardry Variants Daphne - We've Gacha Covered

Our regular roundup of stars and summons

Love 'em or hate 'em, gacha RPGs are everywhere - so much so that they dominate our mailboxes on most days since they're just filled to the brim with all sorts of shiny new things (and I do love shiny new things). Whether it's a fancy SSR character joining the lineup or a cool new region to explore, we've got a nifty list of updates here where we go through what's caught our eye so far!

Crystal of Atlan

It's still sizzling hot over at Crystal of Atlan as the MMO brings back the Dancing Wave Island content for more Shaved Ice Platters to collect! You can use these to redeem goodies at the Shaved Ice Shop, although to be honest, just the idea of having a whole bunch of shaved ice platters with you is already refreshing enough.

Of course, with summer updates come fab new outfits too, so expect the "Endless Summer" outfit to splash in as well. But if you're looking for a proper challenge, the Co-op Dungeon of Garden of Nihility can put all your shiny new skills to the test - it's not all about having fun in the summer sun, after all!

Reverse: 1999

The time travel-themed RPG's crossover with Atomic Heart has launched, bringing new characters and a fresh narrative into Reverse: 1999! This means you can experience the franchise's retrofuturistic setting across an alternate-history Soviet timeline, with an exclusive collab banner where The Twins take centre stage.

Given this is the RPG's first dual-Afflatus hero, you can look forward to dealing devastating damage with two Afflatus types and two exclusive Psychubes equipped. The 4-star character Nora can also be recruited entirely for free, which is no doubt a handy addition to your squad when you're exploring the new original story, "Polymerized Dreams". And did I mention there are more than 110 free pulls to get your hands on too?

Wizardry Variants Daphne

MMORPG meets dungeon RPG as Wizardry Variants Daphne will soon launch its Final Fantasy XI crossover next week! In particular, you can look forward to special headgear themed after the crossover within FFXI in August. And while details are still a little hush-hush at the moment, suffice it to say there's plenty to expect when it kicks off on July 30th.

Square Enix hasn't had the perfect track record for mobile games, but the studio's crossovers are on point, at least. And I feel like a collab with the Wizardy series is a good way to go! It'll run until September 10th, so there's plenty of time to get involved.

Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade

And speaking of good ways to go, Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade is still ramping up its festivities with its 1.5th Anniversary Celebration Third Wave! Honestly, just the fact that there are up to 140 free pulls from the summons pool should be enough to lure anybody in - but just in case that's not enough for you, there's the new [Azure Pulse by the Shore] narrative to sink your teeth into too.

And it wouldn't be a proper anniversary without new heroes, which is where SSR [Heaven-Piercing Strike] Yuji Itadori and SSR [Savor the Melt] Satoru Gojo come in. They'll be available until September 3rd, with the latter kicking off on July 31st!

Blue Archive

And finally, there's Blue Archive to wrap up this edition of our gacha roundup! The anime-style RPG's “Kivotos’ Unsolved Mystery: In Search of Tsuchinoko, the Unknown Creature” update welcomes two new students to the fray : 3-star Konoka and 3-star Rena. The former is a Mystic-type Tank that'll be invaluable in your frontline, while the latter is an Explosive-type Supporter who can help with boosting your defence and attack power.

As for reruns, there's Hare, Kotama, Maki and Misaki making a comeback, because really, you'll need all the help you can get when the legendary cryptid “Tsuchinoko” is involved!