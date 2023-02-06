Summoners War codes to claim some free scrolls and mana (February 2023)
Updated on February 6, 2023 - added 1 new code
Step 2: Tap on Game Guide.
Step 3: Scroll all the way down until you see the pre-last option that reads "Enter your promo code here!" and tap it.
Step 4: Type in your Summoners War code and tap on Enter.
Step 5: Open the in-game inbox and claim your reward.
This title has been around for a while, and if you're looking for a reliable source to get the latest Summoners War codes, then you're in the right place because that's exactly what we're here to discuss today.
Currently working Summoners War codesHere you can find all the active Summoners War codes currently available. You should claim them as soon as you can because they have an expiration date and you really wouldn't want to miss out on any free summon scrolls or Crystals!
- sw2023fev2u - New!
- sw2023jae6s
- lastlt23of2022
- s24cunextyear
- sw2022dec06
Expired codes
- sw2022nov25
- swc23shallreturn
- 2022wfliveinseoul
- hwanyounghaeswc
- sw2022oct34
- sweetcookie
- jerkanwf
- apacjubjub
- raknaswc2022
- oberon123
- 1008nycamericas
- keepsummoning22
- apaccupoct22cya
- cannongirl333
- sw2022oct34
- sw2022sep90
- indellia030
- cuatamericas22
- quiserano1
- auflosgehtslos22
- daphniswings5
- sw2022jul14 - Rewards: 1 Mystical Scroll
- legendishere - Rewards: 200k Mana, 2 Mystical Scrolls
- artmasterellia - Rewards: 100 Summoning Stones
- swc2022inaug - Rewards: 100 Energy, 1 Water Scroll, 1 Fire Scroll, 1 Wind Scroll
- poisonmaster00 - Rewards: 1 Fire Scroll, 1 Water Scroll
- sw2022jun29 - Rewards: 1 Fire Scroll, 1 Wind Scroll, 1 Water Scroll
- sw8thbirthday - Rewards: 200k Mana, 5 Mystical Scrolls
- welcomeellia22 - Rewards: 2x Mystical Scrolls
- sw2923thankyou - Rewards: 5x Mystical Scrolls
- sw2022may53 - Rewards: 50x Summoning Stones
- sw2022apr18 - Rewards: 1 Wind Scroll
- sw2022mar31 - Rewards: 1 Water Scroll
- SW2022FEB65 - Rewards: 1 Fire Scroll
- sw2022jan97
- cheerforchampion
- quanxinfuhuosai
- swxmomstouch
- happynewlt20
- sstisunderway
- merrylt19
- SWCHRISTMAS
- sw2021dec23
- perfectpickanyone
- swcwillbback
- sw2021nov12
- swplay2gether
- latotemiste
- rockwithswc2021
- halloweensw
- SW2021OCT01
- nextupnov13
- letsfetzeu2021
- allezleurope21
- dasguildet
- eucup2021
- susueucup1023
- apacgazua
- omataseapac21
- nextweekapacswc21
- watch2getherlt18
- apacnextrd4war
- 20challengethewrld21
- whosnext21americas
- SW2021SEP93
- SW2021AUG82
- 2021LIHOSWC
- SWCZANZAN2021
- AUFLOSGEHTSLOS
- GAYAUSWC2021
- SWC2021KAIZHAN
- SWEU21HYYYPE
- SHANLVNIUNIU
- 21JIAYOUSWCJIAYOU
- WOMENSHIGUANJUN
How to redeem Summoners War codes?In order to redeem the codes, simply follow the steps below. Also, keep in mind that they are not case-sensitive and they will automatically capitalize when typing them in. Step 1: Tap on the Event icon (gift box) on the right side of the screen.
If you want to stay up to date with the latest codes, then make sure to check this page often because we'll keep you in the loop! We update Summoners War codes every week, and every time a new one gets released!Original article by Cristina Mesesan, updated by Artur Novichenko