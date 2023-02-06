Summoners War codes to claim some free scrolls and mana (February 2023)

- added 1 new code

This title has been around for a while, and if you're looking for a reliable source to get the latest Summoners War codes, then you're in the right place because that's exactly what we're here to discuss today.

Currently working Summoners War codes

sw2023fev2u - New!

sw2023jae6s

lastlt23of2022

s24cunextyear

sw2022dec06

Expired codes

sw2022nov25

swc23shallreturn

2022wfliveinseoul

hwanyounghaeswc

sw2022oct34

sweetcookie

jerkanwf

apacjubjub

raknaswc2022

oberon123

1008nycamericas

keepsummoning22

apaccupoct22cya

cannongirl333

sw2022oct34

sw2022sep90

indellia030

cuatamericas22

quiserano1

auflosgehtslos22

daphniswings5

sw2022jul14 - Rewards: 1 Mystical Scroll

legendishere - Rewards: 200k Mana, 2 Mystical Scrolls

artmasterellia - Rewards: 100 Summoning Stones

swc2022inaug - Rewards: 100 Energy, 1 Water Scroll, 1 Fire Scroll, 1 Wind Scroll

poisonmaster00 - Rewards: 1 Fire Scroll, 1 Water Scroll

sw2022jun29 - Rewards: 1 Fire Scroll, 1 Wind Scroll, 1 Water Scroll

sw8thbirthday - Rewards: 200k Mana, 5 Mystical Scrolls

welcomeellia22 - Rewards: 2x Mystical Scrolls

sw2923thankyou - Rewards: 5x Mystical Scrolls

sw2022may53 - Rewards: 50x Summoning Stones

sw2022apr18 - Rewards: 1 Wind Scroll

sw2022mar31 - Rewards: 1 Water Scroll

SW2022FEB65 - Rewards: 1 Fire Scroll

sw2022jan97

cheerforchampion

quanxinfuhuosai

swxmomstouch

happynewlt20

sstisunderway

merrylt19

SWCHRISTMAS

sw2021dec23

perfectpickanyone

swcwillbback

sw2021nov12

swplay2gether

latotemiste

rockwithswc2021

halloweensw

SW2021OCT01

nextupnov13

letsfetzeu2021

allezleurope21

dasguildet

eucup2021

susueucup1023

apacgazua

omataseapac21

nextweekapacswc21

watch2getherlt18

apacnextrd4war

20challengethewrld21

whosnext21americas

SW2021SEP93

SW2021AUG82

2021LIHOSWC

SWCZANZAN2021

AUFLOSGEHTSLOS

GAYAUSWC2021

SWC2021KAIZHAN

SWEU21HYYYPE

SHANLVNIUNIU

21JIAYOUSWCJIAYOU

WOMENSHIGUANJUN

How to redeem Summoners War codes?

In order to redeem the codes, simply follow the steps below. Also, keep in mind that they are not case-sensitive and they will automatically capitalize when typing them in.: Tap on the Event icon (gift box) on the right side of the screen.: Tap on Game Guide.: Scroll all the way down until you see the pre-last option that reads "Enter your promo code here!" and tap it.: Type in your Summoners War code and tap on Enter.: Open the in-game inbox and claim your reward.

If you want to stay up to date with the latest codes, then make sure to check this page often because we'll keep you in the loop! We update Summoners War codes every week, and every time a new one gets released!

Original article by Cristina Mesesan, updated by Artur Novichenko