Wizardry Variants Daphne tier list and a reroll guide

Updated by Mihail Katsoris on September 2nd, 2025 - Version 1.15.10. Latest Additions: Ardent Kingslayer Galbadus

Wizardry Variants Daphne is not one of those gacha RPGs many of us are accustomed to. Instead, it follows a more classical approach to the genre, and I personally couldn't be happier to play something like this. So much so, I made a complete Wizardry Variants Daphne tier list of all the characters you can recruit. So, if you want to know who you should have on your team, this is where you can find all the info you need.

I'll start off by saying that this is giving me insane Final Fantasy VIII vibes - the visuals, the interactions, everything. I know that you could make a lot of the heroes work if you just upgrade them enough and equip them with the proper gear, but if you really want to maximise your potential, I guarantee you this Wiz Daphne tier list will prove useful.

About the Wizardry Variants Daphne tier list

Below, you will find all the characters with their original name ranked according to how well they perform right now. Keep in mind the list is based on the Global version, so any upcoming characters are not ranked until they've been released and I've tested them in battle.

I've ranked the best characters in the S+ tier, so when you are just getting started and have to select one guaranteed Legendary, make sure you pick one of the best-ranking options. I've added them to the reroll tier list on the last page, too, so make sure to consult that if you want to min-max.

