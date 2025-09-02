Wizardry Variants Daphne tier list and a reroll guide
Updated by Mihail Katsoris on September 2nd, 2025 - Version 1.15.10. Latest Additions: Ardent Kingslayer Galbadus
Wizardry Variants Daphne is not one of those gacha RPGs many of us are accustomed to. Instead, it follows a more classical approach to the genre, and I personally couldn't be happier to play something like this. So much so, I made a complete Wizardry Variants Daphne tier list of all the characters you can recruit. So, if you want to know who you should have on your team, this is where you can find all the info you need.
I'll start off by saying that this is giving me insane Final Fantasy VIII vibes - the visuals, the interactions, everything. I know that you could make a lot of the heroes work if you just upgrade them enough and equip them with the proper gear, but if you really want to maximise your potential, I guarantee you this Wiz Daphne tier list will prove useful.
About the Wizardry Variants Daphne tier listBelow, you will find all the characters with their original name ranked according to how well they perform right now. Keep in mind the list is based on the Global version, so any upcoming characters are not ranked until they've been released and I've tested them in battle.
I've ranked the best characters in the S+ tier, so when you are just getting started and have to select one guaranteed Legendary, make sure you pick one of the best-ranking options. I've added them to the reroll tier list on the last page, too, so make sure to consult that if you want to min-max.
Our complete Wizardry Variants Daphne tier list is on the following pages, so either go with the quick links below, or consult the entire list - whichever is more convenient for you!
S+ tier | S tier | A tier | B tier | C tier | Reroll guide
1
S+ tier
- Lanavaille
- Remembrance of the Millennial Lord Adam
- Alice
- Unenlightened Assassin Rinne
- Soaring Blackstar Savia
- Wanderer Princess Lanavaille
Alice is a really amazing character to have from the start. She has a buff that increases damage dealt to enemies if she only has neutral or evil allies, so you always need to consider that when making your team. She is currently the best Priest. Lanavaille and Wanderer Princess Lanavaille are two different versions (Wanderer Princess is another style for Lanavaille), and they are both exceptional. I slightly prefer Wanderer Princess Lanavaille since she boosts her own Action Speed based on the gear she has, but overall, both versions constantly increase her stats with the Discipline skill, while with her Inherit skill, she can also heal allies when winning a battle.
2
S tier
- Witch Who Gazes Upon Fate - Shelirionach
- Millennial Lord Adam
- Everlasting Katana Hunter, Shiou
- Yekaterina
- Crow Master of Fortune, Aldric
- Debra
- Lord of the Deep Forest Arboris
- Gerard
- Wanderer Princess Lanavaille
- Adam
- Abenius of the Glintblade
Yekaterina is pretty good in terms of damage, just like Adam, since they are both Mages. The difference is that Yekaterina can basically disable ambushes on you, which is really helpful both at the start and during end-game battles. You just need to be mindful of where you place her. As for Adam, I have only tested him for a little while, and he goes well with Alice and a team of other Mages with lower MP cost. You can make him work in a few teams, actually, but I wouldn't recommend getting him as your first Legendary character (hence, he's only in the S-tier). Gerard is similar to Gerulf in terms of skills, but the difference is that he needs a one-handed sword, and he boosts his own Evasion instead of Accuracy. Similarly, he is decent, and with his Inherit skill, he has a slight chance to Paralyze enemies, but I wouldn't rely on that. Debra is outstanding. She can pair really well with Alice (since she is neutral), and she is able to scale really well into the late game, and also during battles - she can sustain her SP cost fairly well, so I recommend getting and using her if possible.
3
A tier
- Knight-Errant Gerard the Thundersmiter
- Kiriha
- Traitor to Gods Red Beard
- Berkanan
- Marianne
- Ardent Kingslayer Galbadus
- Iarumas
- Dino
- Flut
- Barbara
- Benjamin
- Gerulf
- Mage of the Silent Night Flut
I managed to get Gerulf as well, and he is a pretty good Fighter to place on the front line. I like the fact that he uses a two-handed weapon, and his skill boosts his accuracy while he is equipped with one. He is not outstanding, but he is a decent team member if you want to go for an Evil/Neutral team. Mage of the Silent Night Flut has a really nice design in my opinion, and even though she is a Mage, she can be quite decent thanks to her skill scaling. I wouldn't rely on her as the sole source of damage, though.
4
B tier
- Greedy Saintess Marianne
- Gandolfo
- Jean
- Daniel
- Jarmil
- Alex
- Mage-Slaying White Daemon Livana
- Asha
- Clarissa
- Elise
- Milana
- Galina
- Bakesh
- Valdor
- Eckart
- Chloe
- Elf-Mag
Elf-Mag is the only Anonymous character that is worth upgrading in my opinion, since she has decent stats. I wouldn't recommend going ham and rerolling for her, though, since you'll get her eventually. Gandolfo and Jean are also decent, but I wouldn't bother investing too much time and resources into them. Just use them until you can get something better, because the more you advance, the less they'll be able to keep up. At least, that's how it was for me.
5
C tier
- Olive
- Gaston
- Ophelia
- Viviana
- Elda
- Philip
- Emil
- Eldorado
- Eulalia
- Amelia
- Human-Fig
- Human-Pri
- Beast-Thi
- Elf-Pri
- Dwarf-Kni
All the characters at the bottom of our Wizardry Variants Daphne tier list can be used at the start of the game, but I wouldn't bother upgrading any of them further or taking them into battle. I've tried and tested Eldorado, Gastol, and Elda, but I was not very happy with the results, so I strongly suggest you only use them until you get something better.
You will get a lot of bones at the beginning, so just try to summon something you will actually need. On the next page, you will find a reroll guide so you can start over if things don't go according to plan on the first try!
6
Wiz Daphne reroll guide
To reroll in Wizardry Variants Daphne is a little bit time-consuming, but it can be done nonetheless.
How long does one reroll take?To complete one reroll (and I mean start over and go through the process ONCE), you will need about 20-30 minutes. Depending on how quickly you move and know what to do, it can be roughly 20 minutes. Otherwise, more like 25-30 minutes. It is not quick, but if you think you want to go all out and start with the best possible characters, go for it.
How to reroll in Wizardry Variants Daphne (step by step)This is how you reroll in Wiz Daphne:
Step 1: Play through the tutorial, up to the point where you are asked the 10 questions to determine your personality. The best personality you can get is Neutral, so the main character can benefit from more buffs.
Step 2: Continue playing until you reach the town alongside Lulu, and then go to Adventurer's Guild and accept the quest to rescue the King.
Step 3: Open the Guild Mailbox and take all the rewards you have there so you can summon for free. If you want, you can also exchange all the Gems for bones at the Jeweler (Jeweler> Limited Time Offer).
Step 4: Go to Ruins and select Right Hand of Reversal.
Step 5: Summon, and try to obtain one of the best-ranked characters in the game. If you are happy with the summons you get, then continue playing the game. Head over to the Abyss, then back to town, and you will encounter a bone picker NPC. He will give you a choice of one free Legendary character. If you are not happy, proceed to the next step!
Step 6: Close the game and re-open it. Do not tap on Start, instead go to Settings> Delete User Data. That will delete all your progress, and you can start over from Step 1.
Wizardry Variants Daphne reroll tier listThese are some of the characters you should aim to get if you choose to reroll:
- S tier: Alice, Debra, Lanavaille, Wanderer Princess Lanavaille
- A Tier: Adam, Yekaterina
- B tier*: Marianne, Dino, Flut, Barbara, Benjamin, Gerulf, Gerard
These are all of the characters in Wizardry Variants Daphne ranked from the most powerful ones to the wet noodles that you can't use anywhere.