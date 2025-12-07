Seven Knights Re:Birth codes for free hero selectors

- checked for codes

It's nice to find a game that offers a colourful and cheery aesthetic from time to time. Sure, gritty and realistic is great, but a change in diet is never a bad thing, and that's exactly what Seven Knights Re: Birth offers. It brings all the characters we know and love from the other entries into the series back together for some turn-based fun.

However, snagging your favourite character will require some luck, as is the nature of gacha RPGs. That doesn't mean you have to grind forever, though. Using Seven Knights Re:Birth codes, you can grab yourself some Rare Hero Selector alongside other useful goodies. So let's check them out.

Active Seven Knights Re:Birth codes

SENAGIFT2025 - 100 pet wish list summon

Expired codes

HSENAFEST - 5 Pet Summon Vouchers, 1,000,000 Gold, 3 Key Bundles (expires November 27th)

HSENAFIRST - 5 Pet Summon Vouchers, 1,000,000 Gold, 3 Key Bundles (expires November 27th)

HSENAFGIFT - 5 Pet Summon Vouchers, 1,000,000 Gold, 3 Key Bundles (expires November 27th)

HSENAFBOX - 5 Pet Summon Vouchers, 1,000,000 Gold, 3 Key Bundles (expires November 27th)

CHAINOFKYLE - 30 Evolution Material Selection Boxes (High), 1,000,000 Gold

KYLEWKSTART - 10 Pickup Hero Summon Tickets (new!)

teorival - 200,000 Gold

kyleteostory - 10 summon tickets

kylevsteo1016 - 4-star Kyle coupon, available from October 16th

SEVENKNIGHTSFOREVER - 1 Rare Hero Selector

HAPPYKYLEWK - 10 Key Bundles (expires October 30th)

KYLETEO4EVER - 10 Key Bundles (expires October 30th)

LEGENDKYLE - 10 Pet Summon Vouchers (expires October 30th)

REBIRTHKYLE - 10 Hero Summon Vouchers (expires October 30th)

KYLEGIFT - 10 Hero Summon Vouchers (expires October 30th)

SENAREYOUNGLAEGI

SENAREMOOVING

SENAREGSIK

SORRY4WAITING

SENARESAMEWAY

How to redeem codes in Seven Knights Re:Birth

In-game

Step 1 : Open the hidden menu in the top right corner of the screen (the down arrow under the chat bubble)

: Open the hidden in the top right corner of the screen (the down arrow under the chat bubble) Step 2 : Go to Settings

: Go to Step 3 : Head over to the Account tab

: Head over to the tab Step 4 : Tap the Coupon option above the Credits

: Tap the option above the Credits Step 5 : Type in one of the codes from the list above

: Type in one of the from the list above Step 6: Hit Use

Official website

Step 1 : Open the official code redemption link

: Open the Step 2 : Type in your Member code (Settings > Account > UID and copy it using the button)

: Type in your (Settings > Account > UID and copy it using the button) Step 3 : Type in the coupon code

: Type in the Step 4: Hit the Use button

If you don't know how to redeem the codes, simply follow these steps:

The rewards from the active codes can be found in your in-game mail, above the Settings button.

How to get more codes?

You expect new codes to be released on Seven Knights Re:Birth's social media profiles (such as Facebook ) or on their Discord server . However, some exclusive codes and other rewards might be issued during contests, so I recommend you keep an eye on those too!

However they're handed out, we will add any new codes we find to this list, so you will always have access to the latest active codes.

About Seven Knights Re:Birth

With a cheery vibe and colourful 3D visuals, 7kRebirth brings the adventure and heroes we all know and love onto a new epic journey. It has all the elements of a classic turn-based RPG, which are definitely enhanced by the vast customisation options available for the heroes. You can give them whichever gear you see fit, and send them off to battle or to farm - or into PvP, if that's more your thing.

There are plenty of events to take part in, but also more than enough daily dungeons to clear. That is, if you want to stay on top of everything and progress faster than others.

Don't know what to expect from this yet? Read our hands-on preview and our Seven Knights Re:BIRTH tier list! And after you've done that and wrapped up your dailies, why not redeem these Acecraft codes and KOF AFK codes? I'm sure you've got a few games on the go, after all.