Menu
Tier Lists

Uncharted Waters Origin mates tier list (February 2026) - Put together a fearsome crew

By Charlène Tavares
|
iOS + Android
| Uncharted Waters Origin
Uncharted Waters Origin mates tier list (February 2026) - Put together a fearsome crew

When sailing the seven seas, you want the right people around you. So check out our Uncharted Waters Origin mates tier list to help build the perfect crew.

Left Arrow
0/4
Right Arrow

Set in the 16th century, Uncharted Waters Origin is an open-world RPG where you are invited to explore the globe aboard a ship. It features a wide variety of mechanics, such as sailing, combat, and trading. Everything you'd want when living on the seven seas, basically. 

There are so many things to do that you might feel a little lost at the beginning. But fear not, captain, as you can check out our Uncharted Waters Origin guide! There, you'll find five tips to help you get started. And if you're looking for some Uncharted Waters Origin codes, we've got you covered there, too!

A ship needs a crew, so you'll obviously have to recruit plenty of sailors to keep exploring. These are divided into two groups: Admirals and Mates. And as you can probably guess from this article's name, this Uncharted Waters Origin mates tier list will help you decide which ones to recruit.

Mates are the Admiral's companions, who provide support. They have specialised jobs (Adventure, Trade, and Combat), different skills and effects, and need to be upgraded. Don't hesitate to check out our Uncharted Waters Origin mates tier list to find out which sailors to recruit!

Click Here To View The List »

1
S Tier

These mates are the best in the game, so it's only natural for them to sit at the top of our Uncharted Waters Origin mates tier list. You should prioritise equipping them and using your resources to train them.

  • Rocco Alemkel
  • Albert
  • Roberto Ezequiel
  • Oswald Remington
  • Francis Drake
  • Jean Fleury
  • James Cook
  • Vasco da Gama
  • Tinocatl
  • Joker da Silver
  • Howell Davis
  • Aydin Leis
  • Christina
  • Aljeuna
  • Dread Pirate Rudolph
  • Bartholomew Roberts
  • Oda Nobunaga
  • Hernan Chavez
  • Andrés de' Urdaneta
  • Marie Antoinette
  • Jeon Woochi
  • Qin Liangyu
  • Aredvi
  • Afmet Glanie
  • Daniel Mirza
  • Muezzinzade Ali Pasha
  • Nanami
  • Mei Ling
  • G.S
  • Crow
  • Sara Randgrid
  • Kun Greer
  • Haya Belle
  • Karls Brandt
  • Kaja Amigo
  • Robin Bonir
  • Lacid Pandragon
  • Rozalia Polhem
  • Clas Larsson Fleming
  • William Adams
  • Umino Stella
  • Elizabeth Shirland
  • William Shirland
  • Iliana Feraios
  • Hasan

    • 2
    A Tier

    These mates are solid choices. Don't hesitate to use them if you don't have better options yet.

  • Horace Distardi
  • Mary Read
  • Rui Costa
  • Gaspar Sintra
  • Gongsun Baoyue
  • Shiomi Fuukichi
  • Katakura Kagetsuna
  • Kim Hongdo
  • Baek Dong-soo
  • Im Kkeokjeong
  • Zhu Huaying
  • Tagawa Shichizaemon
  • Wa Shi
  • Ahmed Muhiddin
  • Yuji
  • Rebecca Cartland
  • Wang Jinghong
  • Sven Gustafson
  • Pia Frode
  • Ishikawa Yasuemon
  • Oliva Mandeville
  • Leo Baldwin
  • Alexancder
  • Maurice

    • 3
    B Tier

    You can use these mates when you unlock them if you don't have a better option, but make sure to replace them as soon as you recruit S- or A-tier mates.

  • Enrico Malione
  • Andreas Paella
  • Emilio Sanude
  • Salim Jahan
  • Matthew Roy
  • Hans Starten
  • Paula
  • Riono Aventura
  • John Rackham
  • Sher Shah
  • Antonio Pigafetta
  • Ahmed Ali Wattasi
  • Carlotta
  • Donal na Piopa
  • Anne Dowriche
  • Aai Mata
  • Tomé Pires
  • Izumo Okuni
  • Hasekura Tsunenaga
  • Nani Mahina
  • LaIkaika
  • Go Yugang
  • Elizabeth Vigée le Brun
  • Yi Mongryong
  • Heo Chohui
  • Yu Dayou
  • Hu Shouren
  • Yi Cho
  • Abbakka Chowta
  • Fernao Dulmon
  • Hasan Agha
  • Firari
  • Willem Janszoon
  • Ma Huan
  • Hong Bao
  • Zhou Man
  • Qiliner
  • Tiago Garcia
  • Giuseppe Ludovico

    • 4
    C Tier

    If you can, don't bother investing in these mates. They can improve with upgrades, but they will never compare to the others, which is why they rank so low on our Uncharted Waters Origin mates tier list.

  • Lopo Pereira
  • Panfilo Orid
  • Yazid Shabaz
  • Stephan Peron
  • Juan Vazquez
  • Maurice Laiden
  • Camillo Stefano
  • Cachuapa
  • Tonio Rossi
  • Kristina Nilsdotter

    • And that brings us to the end of our Uncharted Waters Origin mates tier list. We've also got a Ludus tier list and Siberium tier list, so be sure to check those out if you're playing those games. 

    Uncharted Waters Origin icon
    Download now!
    Uncharted Waters Origin
    Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

    Left Arrow
    0/4
    Right Arrow
    Charlène Tavares
    Charlène Tavares
    Twitter
    Charlène didn't have to look far to find her dream job: a lover of literature and video games? Video game journalist! Still, her deep love for Japanese RPGs tends to get in the way of her social life. And the same goes for her passion for Nintendo games. Whatever you do, don't ever mention the Water Temple. She still has nightmares about it (brrr).