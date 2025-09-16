Etheria Restart tier list and a reroll guide
You won't be able to craft the best team if you don't know who the finest characters are in the game, and that's where our Etheria Restart tier list steps in.
Since ER is a gacha, you probably already know that if you aim to be among the best players on your server, you need to have a specific team that can easily clear out the stages. The characters in the S tier are the ones you should aim to get, either by rerolling or by getting lucky with your pulls.
So far, we've shared the latest Etheria Restart codes, which also give you some free summoning tickets (Anima Prototypes). Make sure to claim these before they expire, and then read through this guide.
Etheria Restart character ranking breakdownAt the top of the Etheria Restart tier list, we have characters that excel at their specific role - be it healers or supports, which will help your team stay alive during difficult battles, such as Freya, or outstanding DPS characters, such as Massiah, who is a beast in terms of damage dealt.
Of course, there are more than just these two I mentioned, so when you think about putting together a team, you need to take into account what enemy you're up against and what your team needs specifically (sustain, more damage, or dispelling buffs from the enemy, for example).
The synergy among these characters is also important, but if you manage to pull two or three of the characters listed in the S+ tier and use them, you'll be good to go. Once upgraded, they will help you clear out all the stages easily.
So, without further ado, let's check out who those characters are and dive into our this tier list!
S+ tier | S tier | A tier | B tier | C tier
Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
1
S+ tier
- Plume
- Massiah (Blade of Verdict)
- Rosa (Doom Blossom)
- Lilliam
- Heinrich (Godslayer Guns)
- Kloss (Phantom Hacker)
- Freya (Oblivion Flame)
- Lily (Phantom Trickster)
- Helkid (Scarlet Ironveil)
- Lingluo (Cantus Maris)
- Batsby
Massiah is one of the best DPS characters you can currently get in Etheria: Restart. His Divine Descent grants him Invincibility for a turn, which can be massive, especially in PvE. His Defiance Cross can also grant that, or extend his existing Invincibility for a turn - it can give you a massive advantage if used correctly. His PvP prowess is also good, since he can ignore DEF, making him great for any team. Freya is one of the characters that everyone should aim to get, since her support kit is downright broken. She can grant buffs, such as increasing allies' turn meter (which means your allies can spam skills), but she can also debuff enemies in the same way. On top of that, she can grant the Nightmare effect, which helps allies heal themselves when they attack an enemy with that effect. Lingluo is another top-tier support who revolves mainly around heals. While she has pretty low defences by default, her heals more than make up for it. With all of the skills in her kit, she heals allies, but some of them, such as Whirlpool, can also dispel debuffs. Her whole kit is about buffs, debuffs, or enhancing existing buffs, which works great with most of the other characters in this tier.
2
S tier
- Ninfoniel
- Lian (Flameborn Phoenix)
- Rahu (Wily Revenant)
- Sania (Vengeful Thorn)
- Tiamat (Abyssal Nightmare)
- Xiada (Alluring Enchantress)
- Beyontin (Acheron Lycoris)
- DokiDoki (Truth Memetic)
- Tsukiyo Mi (Queen Bee)
- Mia (Spirit Water)
- Yeli (Eternal Night)
- Sania (Virtuous Maiden)
- Mio (Riddle Encyclopedia)
- Valerian (Eternal Slumber)
- Gray (Thunderbolt)
- Marvell (Pure Dimension)
- Chiaki the Echo (Daydream Melody)
- Dinah (Dual Thorn)
Rahu is a great DPS/Support character, but the main reason he is not at the top of our Etheria Restart tier list is that he's kinda hard to master. You need to time his kit perfectly to support allies or enhance his damage, which can be tricky at times. When mastered, Rahu can be quite insane, especially as a single-target DPS. Otherwise, he can be fairly average. He mainly shines in PvP, where he excels at shielding. Beyontin is an SSR support, and one of the very few characters that actually has a revive in her kit. Not only that, she can also buff allies' turn meter with her Bloom Sonata AND with her Soul Whirl. With her Karma Abyss, she can buff allies' ATK and Crit DMG for 2 turns, which makes her one of the best supports in Etheria: Restart. Gray is just an SR, and one that you get from the tutorial. However, he is extremely strong as a debuffer, which means you can use him from the moment you get him. He can also buff his turn meter, and with his kit, he can also buff his and his allies' Crit rate, meaning he's a great addition to any team.
3
A tier
- Borgne (Nocturnal Prayer)
- Khloros (Grim Penalty)
- Celince (Celestial Rain)
- Veronika (Crimson Duchess)
- Nahor
- Diting (Shadow Hunter)
- Fangus (Infinite Trojan)
- Rin the Unbowed (Honed Edge)
- Victor (Necro Miner)
- Kazuyo the Reverie (Tranquil Rest)
- Kraken (Mastermind Manager)
- Obol (Beacon Conductor)
- Turandot (Crimson Waltz)
- Tsukiyo Mi (Queen Bee)
- Yang (Flamboyant Juvenile)
- Chiaki (Illusion's Reality)
Borgne is an SSR DPS character who is able to do amazing AoE damage. He is a fairly straightforward damage dealer, one who has pretty good sustain in his kit, but because he doesn't really scale with Crits, he is only placed in this tier. Veronika is a decent character for PvE, but she excels at PvP. She is quite hit or miss, depending on your luck, but for PvP, she is one of the best. Her kit is designed to "steal" buffs from enemies and spread them amongst her teammates, which is why she's more of a situational character (the situation here being PvP). Chiaki is a decent healer, and an SR one too. She is fairly straightforward, her entire kit focusing mostly on healing her team. If you don't have any better healers, she can do a pretty reliable job.
4
B tier
- Hizuki Mari
- Rilmocha (Blast Belle)
- Lilith (Puppet Master)
- Cachi the Guard (Fearless Guard)
- Viper (Wandering Sinner)
- Dorothy the Wisher (Journey to Yourland)
- Mizuki Makoto (Grim Fist)
- Dorothy (Lynx)
- Oboro (Phantom Edge)
- Tsutomu (Musou Blade)
- RC-77 (Geek Scientist)
- Rin (Wild Rampage)
- No. 41 (Researcher)
- Cachi (Ursa Minor)
Rilmocha is a decent DPS character, mainly used in specific situations. She has good AoE, but is not the best in terms of single-target damage. She relies a lot on splash damage (damage dealt to nearby enemies when attacking an enemy), which can be good AoE. Cachi the Guard is an SR character you get during the tutorial - he is a decent debuffer, but nothing really mind-blowing. He can decrease the enemy's Crit Rate and Speed. Dorothy is a character you will get during the tutorial, and she is pretty middle-of-the-pack. She's a decent and fairly straightforward healer. She is not great, but not horrible either. Let's just say she is okay until you get something better.
5
C tier
- Kazami Kazuyo (Discipline Keeper)
- Andrew (Blitz Striker)
- Andrew (Unyielding Aegis)
- Sybil (Zephyr Blade)
- Asshu (Scoundrel)
- Vice (Rogue Crew)
6
Etheria: Restart reroll guide
If you want to get to a good spot in Etheria Restart, you need to reroll. Your goal will be to get any of the S-tier characters. Here is the step-by-step guide on how you can actually reroll:
- Log in to the game with a Gmail account.
- Play through the tutorial, and then do the recommended pulls from the gacha (they're set).
- Play through the story mode and finish Chapter 1 (to unlock the mailbox)
- Clear stage 1-3, and then do the 10-pull from the gacha.
- Redeem any active codes and claim all the emails.
- Pull in the gacha, using all your resources.
- If you got the character you want, keep the account; otherwise, continue to the next step.
- Go to Menu> Settings> Other> Return to Login Screen.
- Tap on the Account icon in the top right corner (the one with a human figure), and then select Log Out to log out of the account you're on.
- Log in using another email, similar to your initial one (add 12345 to keep track of your account).
- Start again from step 1.
How long does it take to reroll?Rerolling will take about 20~ minutes, but it depends on your speed too. You should try to always use Gray's Thunderous Roar at the start of a turn, since that will speed things up a bit.
Who to reroll for?I recommend rerolling for any of the S+ tier characters. My best suggestion is to go for the following:
- Freya
- Lily
- Rosa
- Heinrich
- Mio
If you're a big gacha fan, we also have a Dark War Survival hero tier list and Crystal of Atlan tier list and plenty of other ranking lists to check!