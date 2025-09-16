Etheria Restart tier list and a reroll guide

You won't be able to craft the best team if you don't know who the finest characters are in the game, and that's where our Etheria Restart tier list steps in.

Since ER is a gacha, you probably already know that if you aim to be among the best players on your server, you need to have a specific team that can easily clear out the stages. The characters in the S tier are the ones you should aim to get, either by rerolling or by getting lucky with your pulls.

So far, we've shared the latest Etheria Restart codes, which also give you some free summoning tickets (Anima Prototypes). Make sure to claim these before they expire, and then read through this guide.

Etheria Restart character ranking breakdown

At the top of the Etheria Restart tier list, we have characters that excel at their specific role - be it healers or supports, which will help your team stay alive during difficult battles, such as Freya, or outstanding DPS characters, such as Massiah, who is a beast in terms of damage dealt.

Of course, there are more than just these two I mentioned, so when you think about putting together a team, you need to take into account what enemy you're up against and what your team needs specifically (sustain, more damage, or dispelling buffs from the enemy, for example).

The synergy among these characters is also important, but if you manage to pull two or three of the characters listed in the S+ tier and use them, you'll be good to go. Once upgraded, they will help you clear out all the stages easily.

So, without further ado, let's check out who those characters are and dive into our this tier list!

Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.