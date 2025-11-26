MapleStory Idle RPG codes (November 2025)

Levelling up idly can take a whole lotta time, so if you're looking to fast-track your progress, these MapleStory Idle RPG codes can help!

The moment you pick a class and select a character, your journey in MapleStory Idle RPG begins. You want to slowly build up your character, make it stronger, and try to fight stronger and stronger enemies. The goal is to reach end-game stages and challenge the other players' rankings by outpowering them.

Seems simple enough, but it takes time - a LOT of time. That's what I believe makes MapleStory Idle RPG stand out - it's more about the idle aspect, a true representative of the genre.

We have a MapleStory Idle RPG guide too, so don't forget to read it if you're just getting started.

In any case, do you want tons of free rewards to make your cute little chibi character even stronger? You definitely wouldn't want to miss these MapleStory Idle RPG codes. You can get hundreds of companion summoning tickets and lots of other resources that will help you get stronger, too!

If you're ready, then all you have to do is follow the steps below and redeem the latest ones. You don't want to miss them, so make sure you check this page regularly.

Active MapleStory Idle RPG codes

WITHU - 30 Regular Potential Cubes

- 7000 Medals of Honor THANKU - 200 Companion Summoning Tickets

- 200 Companion Summoning Tickets NO1MAPLEIDLE - 5000 Medals of Honor, 10 Regular Potential Cubes, 100 Companion Summoning Tickets

Expired

There aren't any expired codes yet.

How to redeem your rewards

Step 1 : Go to the drop-down menu in the top right corner of the screen.

: Go to the drop-down in the top right corner of the screen. Step 2 : Open the Settings (bottom right corner).

: Open the (bottom right corner). Step 3 : Tap on " Other ".

: Tap on " ". Step 4 : Select the yellow button that reads " Enter Coupon ".

: Select the yellow button that reads " ". Step 5: Type in your code, and hit "OK".

Follow these steps to redeem the freebies:

The rewards are sent to your in-game mailbox, which can be found in the Menu > Mailbox > Account. There, you can find other types of rewards you collect, such as offline rewards, which you have to spend Blue Diamonds on.

How to get more goodies?

New MapleStory Idle RPG codes can be released on the official social media accounts, and there are also community events where you can get lots of rewards. They might not necessarily give codes, but they can send straight-up rewards to the winners.

Bookmark this page and check back regularly for easier access, though!