Where Winds Meet, Watcher of Realms, Chaos Zero Nightmare - We've Gacha Covered

Our regular roundup of stars and summons

Love 'em or hate 'em, gacha RPGs are everywhere - so much so that they dominate our mailboxes on most days since they're just filled to the brim with all sorts of shiny new things (and I do love shiny new things). Whether it's a fancy SSR character joining the lineup or a cool new region to explore, we've got a nifty list of updates here where we go through what's caught our eye so far!

Chaos Zero Nightmare

It certainly seems like there's no end to the chaos in Chaos Zero Nightmare, but that's actually a good thing, as it simply means we've got more to look forward to within the roguelike RPG! Particularly, Smilegate is welcoming the Combatant Fei to the fray along with a revamped Act 1 narrative, which means you can expect an expanded lore and even a re-recorded voice acting performance to boost the immersion.

In addition to the Void-attribute Ranger from the Chinese version - now global - you can also put your lineup to the test with the Hardcore ranking within the roguelike mode, Sortie. Suffice it to say, you've got plenty to equip yourself with to face the chaos this month.

Watcher of Realms

I'm getting a lot of one-winged angel Sepiroth vibes here, and that's not at all a bad thing. Watcher of Realms is adding new heroes Cainan and Jezebelle with fresh skins to spice up your roster, all in keeping with the third anniversary festivities from Moonton.

As you might expect, there are up to a whopping 137 summons up for grabs within the strategy RPG, so I'd say now's the time to rethink your team composition to take on the new Rites of the Vanguard challenge - and all you have to do is log in every day to reap your rewards!

The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin

It's a tad difficult for me to keep up with all the different mobile adventures based on the 7DS IP, but perhaps that just means the franchise is that huge - and rightly so, I'd imagine! Netmarble, in particular, is beefing up its open-world RPG by welcoming Gowther into The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin, and with an expansion of the narrative in the form of ACT 15 to boot.

Given that Gowther can wield three weapon types that'll switch up your combat strategies, I'd say he's a welcome addition to any team comp. And he's obtainable from the Pick-Up Draw “A Doll Yearning for a Heart” too, so keep your fingers crossed!

Where Winds Meet

NetEase's entry for this edition of our gacha roundup ramps up all the "Eastern Cyberpunk" feels, as Where Winds Meet puts it. This means you can soon get your hands on the Hidden Mountain expansion for the action RPG, adding a whole new level of openness to what's already an open world.

It's massive enough that they're actually calling it "Where Winds Meet 2.0" - and I'd imagine so, especially since it's bringing a multi-dimensional vertical map to the table. Honestly, with the new narrative, weapon classes, visual enhancements, and extra bosses to take on, July 23rd is definitely one date you wouldn't want to miss out on in your calendar.