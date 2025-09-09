King of Fighters AFK tier list - Get your team fighting fit

If you want to make the best team of five possible, our King of Fighters AFK tier list is on hand to guide you through those otherwise difficult choices.

After countless KOF games, one that nobody really pictured made an appearance: King of Fighters AFK. This one has a pretty similar style to that of 7DS Idle (for which we have a Seven Deadly Sins tier list and a list of Seven Deadly Sins codes), where you can collect and upgrade some of your favourite fighters from the franchise, and send a team of 5 to battle enemies.

To make this KOF tier list, I divided the fighters into two major groups: the Uniques and the Legends. The Uniques are the ones with the "UQ" tag and colour-coded yellow, while the Legends sport the "LG" tag and a red background (or card pack when summoning).

There are good and bad fighters on both sides, but until you've summoned enough to get Legends reliably, you will have to work with the Unique options.

I haven't ranked anything lower than LG or UQ, simply because it's not worth using or upgrading any of them. On the following pages, you will find the KOF AFK tier list for the Legends, and the tier list for the Uniques - let's check them out!