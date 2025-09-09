King of Fighters AFK tier list - Get your team fighting fit
If you want to make the best team of five possible, our King of Fighters AFK tier list is on hand to guide you through those otherwise difficult choices.
After countless KOF games, one that nobody really pictured made an appearance: King of Fighters AFK. This one has a pretty similar style to that of 7DS Idle (for which we have a Seven Deadly Sins tier list and a list of Seven Deadly Sins codes), where you can collect and upgrade some of your favourite fighters from the franchise, and send a team of 5 to battle enemies.
To make this KOF tier list, I divided the fighters into two major groups: the Uniques and the Legends. The Uniques are the ones with the "UQ" tag and colour-coded yellow, while the Legends sport the "LG" tag and a red background (or card pack when summoning).
There are good and bad fighters on both sides, but until you've summoned enough to get Legends reliably, you will have to work with the Unique options.
I haven't ranked anything lower than LG or UQ, simply because it's not worth using or upgrading any of them. On the following pages, you will find the KOF AFK tier list for the Legends, and the tier list for the Uniques - let's check them out!
KOF AFK best Legends
|Tier
|Name
|S+
|Orochi Leona, Orochi Iori, Kyo, Chizuru, Mai, KUSANAGI, Rugal, Shermie, Tung, King, Athena
|S
|Krauser, Ramon, Saisyi, Joe, Jhun, Shun'ei, Benimaru, Billy, May, Maxima, Mr. Big, Yuri
|A
|Ryo, Kensou, Isla, Shen, Kim, Yamazaki, Meitenkun, Clark, Ralf
|B
|Robert, Antonov, Chris, Andy, Kasumi, Yashiro, Mary
Orochi Leona and Orochi Iori are just otherworldly, landing them a place at the top of our King of Fighters AFK tier list. They benefit from the Owned Effect, which in Leona's case is additional ATK to all allies, while Iori heals allies back to 100%. These two fighters also belong to the Cosmos faction, which is pretty rare.
Athena Asamiya (KOF '98 Style) is one of the best buffers in KOF AFK. She can attack enemies, dealing AoE damage, but also boost allies' ATK and Crit DMG Up. If you place her in the back row, she will gain additional DEX, so she's a pretty easy fighter to use.
KUSANAGI is a fighter whose style approaches that of a berserker. He can stun the enemies, but he will consume some of his HP when attacking. The damage dealt is proportional to the HP consumed, so you will have to partner him with a healer. He is S+ tier because once he reaches 7*, he will also be able to recover some of that HP, which makes him a beast.
KOF AFK best Uniques
|Tier
|Name
|Best
|Iori, Athena, Malin, Vice, Leana, Dolores, Bao, Hwa, Mature, Tizoc, Xiangfei, Chang, Goro, Lucky
|Worst
|Hinako, Heavy D!, Kyo-2, Chin, Duck King, Shingo, Kyo-1, Raiden, Choi, Seth, Momoko, Lin, Eiji, Takuma, Brian
While the Uniques are not that great, in the grand scheme of things, the ones that are listed under "best" can definitely be used and upgraded in the early game. You should, of course, upgrade them all whenever you get their dupes, just don't bother levelling them all up more than necessary.
Some noteworthy options are Athena (KOF XI Style), who shouldn't be confused with the Legendary Athena KOF '98 Style, who is in a league of her own. The Unique Athena is a fighter you will get from the start, and she can deal pretty good damage while also reducing the enemy's DEF.
Yori Yagami (KOF '95 Style) is also great, even if you get him from the start as well. He is able to deal AoE damage and scales really well with the star level. He can even become a great front-line fighter after 5*.
And with that, we come to the end of our King of Fighters tier list. We've also got a list of KOF AFK codes, so be sure to check that out for some free goodies, including Rubies, Photo Card Tokens, and Gold.