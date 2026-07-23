Zenless Zone Zero, Arknights, Tower of God: New World - We've Gacha Covered

Our regular roundup of stars and summons

Love 'em or hate 'em, gacha RPGs are everywhere - so much so that they dominate our mailboxes on most days since they're just filled to the brim with all sorts of shiny new things (and I do love shiny new things). Whether it's a fancy SSR character joining the lineup or a cool new region to explore, we've got a nifty list of updates here where we go through what's caught our eye so far!

Zenless Zone Zero

It's hard to believe that Zenless Zone Zero has already been live for two years now - it feels like it wasn't too long ago when I was first ooh-ing and ahh-ing at my beloved Billy Kid when the RPG was first launched. Version 3.1, "The Long Goodbye", is all set to celebrate the second anniversary on July 29th, which means tons of rewards in store for everyone

The first-ever Lumiflux attribute Agent, S-Rank Anomaly Agent Remielle Dan, will be debuting, plus S-Rank Ice Attack Agent Sigrid will be joining in too to switch up your squad lineup. One of five limited S-Rank Agents will also be up for grabs just because, along with a total of 1,600 Polychromes and up to 20 Signal Searches just for logging in. Suffice it to say, it's worth checking in every day just for that!

Arknights

Half-anniversaries are very much a thing now, and honestly, when the festivities are as jam-packed as Arknights', we're not really complaining. The 6.5th Anniversary Special Program will run until August 13th with a Side Story event, which means you get to clear event stages for rewards such as 5-star Operator Ju's Token and Sky Mirror Pavilion Reception Hall Furniture (Pieces), among others.

The 6-star Operator: Wang [Limited] takes centre stage this time around, whose traps can offer more sustainable battlefield control for your squad. Meanwhile, 6-star Operator: Ch'en the Dawnstreak acts as a Guard, while 5-star Operator: Taraxacum is a medic who can heal your team - definitely a welcome addition when push comes to shove.

Genesis War

I feel like we've been getting updates for Genesis War for every edition of We've Gacha Covered, which is fabulous news for fans of LINE Games' RPG. This time around, Roberto de Medich will be joining the fight as a Geisir Empire Liberation Force member, and since he leads the charge for the First Unit of the Zephyr Falcon, you can expect the Inner World Story Zephyr Falcon to revolve around him.

Things will keep ramping up, it seems, as the Special Attendance Challenge will be running for 28 days, where you can complete missions to score special rewards. You can also aim to nab prison keys from the Operation Rescue: Inferno Prison Event, which you can then use to redeem 50 Character Summon Tickets among other goodies.

Tower of God: New World

Yet another anniversary makes it into this week's roundup with Netmarble's Tower of God: New World, which is celebrating its 3rd Anniversary Hot Summer Festival update! As you might expect, a lovely new SSR+ Teammate will be spicing up your squad as [Red Lantern] Shilial (Purple Element, Assassin, Fisherman) joins in to inflict bleed on your foes on top of her powerful AoE damage.

From now until August 19th, you can aim to clear your dailies to grab [3rd Anniversary] Nonstop SSR+ Tickets too. Plus, you can try to earn Black Market Tickets with the mini-game running until August 5th - and did I mention there's a not-so-secret anniversary Tower of God: New World code to redeem while you're at it? "TOG3YEARS" will reward you with 10 Black Market Tickets if you claim it before September 2nd!

Raven2

And finally, Netmarble once again wraps up this list with a major update for Raven2, adding an entire region for you to sink your teeth into within the MMORPG. In particular, the Walthar region will have you putting your skills to the test if you've ever felt like you needed a bigger challenge once you've hit Level 85. There are nine hunting grounds to prowl for now; plus, the new Skill Awakening growth system will help you boost your skills even further across the board (except for Heavenstone skills).

And of course, there's your daily check-in event too until August 19th, with Rare Rune Selection Chest and Skill Awakening Stone Fragments up for grabs!