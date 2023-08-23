Watcher of Realms codes (August 2023)

- Checked for new codes

If you were looking for the latest Watcher of Realms codes, then you're in the right place. We have an updated list of all the available redeem codes in the game so you can claim them all for all sorts of free rewards!

Active Watcher of Realms codes

WORAppex

Wor601 - Rare Summoning Crystal x3, Diamonds x100, Gold x50000

- Rare Summoning Crystal x3, Diamonds x100, Gold x50000 Wor888 - 30 diamonds, rare summon crystal, 2000 XP potion, and 2000 gold

- 30 diamonds, rare summon crystal, 2000 XP potion, and 2000 gold Wor777 - rare summon crystal, 20 rare skill dust, 2000 XP potion, and 2000 gold

- rare summon crystal, 20 rare skill dust, 2000 XP potion, and 2000 gold Worlaunch713 - rare summon crystal, 100 stamina, and a 5000 XP potion

- rare summon crystal, 100 stamina, and a 5000 XP potion Wor123 - rare summon crystal, 100 stamina, and a 5000 XP potion

- rare summon crystal, 100 stamina, and a 5000 XP potion welcomewor - x1 Rare Summoning Crystal, 100 Stamina, and 5k Hero EXP Potion

Expired

WORFBFANS20K - 100 Diamonds (Expires on August 13)

WORYTBFANS5K - 100 Diamonds (Expires on August 13)

WORDCFANS10K - 100 Diamonds (Expires on August 13)

happyeaster

BRP42S22228

How to redeem codes in Watcher of Realms

Step 1 : Tap on your profile icon in the upper left corner of the screen.

: Tap on your profile icon in the upper left corner of the screen. Step 2 : Head over to the Settings tab.

: Head over to the Settings tab. Step 3 : Select the key icon with the "Redeem Code" text underneath.

: Select the key icon with the "Redeem Code" text underneath. Step 4: Type in your code and hit the "OK" button.

In order to redeem the codes, all you have to do is follow the steps below.

The rewards will automatically be allocated to your account for any and all available codes that you've redeemed. Just make sure you type the codes exactly as you see them listed above; otherwise, they might not work.

How to get more codes in Watcher of Realms

The game's developer has not issued a lot of codes thus far, but we're hoping that will change in the future. We're actively keeping an eye on all of the game's social media accounts and as soon as we spot a new code being released, we'll add it to the list. You can take a look at the official Facebook page for Watcher of Realms if you'd like to participate in some of the events that the developers are featuring.

All you have to do is bookmark this page and come back regularly because if you're an avid player, you'll want to get your hands on all of these freebies.

Original article by Cristina Mesesan, updated by Sumant Meena