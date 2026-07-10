Arknights: Endfield, Soul Strike, King of Fighters AFK - We've Gacha Covered

Our regular roundup of stars and summons

Love 'em or hate 'em, gacha RPGs are everywhere - so much so that they dominate our mailboxes on most days since they're just filled to the brim with all sorts of shiny new things (and I do love shiny new things). Whether it's a fancy SSR character joining the lineup or a cool new region to explore, we've got a nifty list of updates here where we go through what's caught our eye so far!

Arknights: Endfield

Gryphline's got a special announcement to end the work week with a bang, and that's with the next update for Arknights: Endfield that's coming July 16th! Aptly titled "Homecoming", the patch will welcome a new expansion for the map of the Main Story, and it'll supposedly be the biggest one to date.

Obviously, you get to explore everything the region has to offer with fresh Operators Arcane and Liino, with the former switching her combat form depending on how you make use of her Intellect and Will attributes. The latter, on the other hand, can offer sustained boosts in both attack and healing - and you can bet we'll cover them in our Arknights: Endfield tier list when they launch.

Also, would you believe it's been six months since Endfield dropped? The half-year festivities will have plenty to celebrate, so look forward to that.

The King of Fighters AFK

Summer keeps on getting more and more sizzling as fan-favourite Mai Shiranui dives in - this time with a new Aqua Splash style. The Legendary seasonal character comes with a limited-time event until July 22nd, with a [Rush] Synergy Pick-Up event that'll buff up your chances of pulling the same synergy from the summons pool.

And just for fun, there's also going to be a Kensou's Dumpling Delivery mini-game where, as you might expect, you lend Kensou a helping hand to deliver dumplings across ropes from July 20th-28th. Daily rewards will be given away for all your hand work - but really, isn't helping others its own reward?

Seven Knights: Rebirth

Leave it to Netmarble to spoil us with yet another new character , this time within Seven Knights: Rebirth. The RPG is welcoming the awakened version of Rudy as [Pathfinder] Rudy, who will definitely ramp up your defences as he makes sure you've got a proper tank for your team's survivability.

And if you don't want to feel the FOMO, fret not - with the Month of 7K Rudy’s Awakening event, you might just score a fully ranked up and enhanced Rudy. New Legendary hero [Earthen Aura] Aris, on the other hand, can deal definitive damage to complement your new team strategy, and with an Aris Rate Up Summon event to boot!

Soul Strike

Com2uS is spicing up its idle RPG Soul Strike too with a MiniGame Paradise crossover, which, if you've been a fan of the IP's intuitive minigames since 2005, will probably bring on all the nostalgia for you.

This time around, Soul Strike is welcoming six new characters Froggie, Seed, Abu, House Bunny, Hami, and Peep as Ultimate and Mythical Pets, and they're not just for show. It seems you can also take advantage of their support skills in combat; plus, you also get to summon Ultimate Pets up to 100 times - definitely more than enough to appeal to Lady Luck's mercies!