The Wrapp - Ambling frogs, slingshotting pirates and many a Gundam

What are the Pocket Gamer team playing this weekend?

Hello! And welcome back to The Wrapp. I wasn't around last week because I was on a big old boat, but now I'm back to reality with no post-holiday blues whatsoever... Okay, maybe a bit. Anyway, this week Dann is pondering the PGAs while Catherine is going for a wander with a cute amphibian. Elsewhere, Shaun has another sly dig at Digimon Up while I'm thinking about buying the full version of Flick Shot Rogues.

Will Quick Freelance Writer

There is only Kirby - Soft & Wet now, y'all. It's about loading it onto your device and catching everything the developers put into the game. Is it challenging? Not really. Is it exciting? Sometimes. Is it chill? Very much so. Is it casual? I guess, whatever that word means in our world. Is it fun? Yes. It's fun to sit in a chair in one of the classic Dreamland environments with a cool digital drink and cool fishy water as you try to catch anything that bites. And it's free!

Also, I've been thinking, and I'd consider GingerBrave to be a pretty iconic and solid mobile character for the Noms! Just don't nom him because he's a cookie.

Dann Sullivan Editor in Chief

The Pocket Gamer Awards 2027 are live now, so I’m going to be spending a lot of this weekend running through games that I might have missed out on over the past year… then I’m going to spend a lot of time nominating them.

I can see a lot of time being spent on filling up the Best Character category… while I know that there’s a high chance that it’s going to be a battle between gacha characters, I’d love it if characters like 80 Days’ Passpartout and Suzerain’s Wiktor Smolak. After all, Wiktor's a funny guy.

Catherine Dellosa Reviews Editor

As I mentioned in the latest episode of the Pocket Gamer Podcast, I feel bad for the games that launch right after the eligibility cutoff for the Pocket Gamer Awards - because that includes charming little gems like Walk The Frog, which I’ll be diving into this weekend! One look at the adorably derpy froggo (actually named Froggo) and I’m sold.

Plus, you’ll need to rearrange sticky notes to reunite him with his equally derpy best friend Buddy, and that’s all the motivation I need to give this noble quest my all.

Shaun Walton Staff Writer

The recent announcement of the upcoming Gundam Blitz Order has me feeling both nostalgic and moderately enraged. The massive disappointment that was Digimon Up has shattered my faith in Bandai and their idle adventures. They could have done so much with the property, but they made a soulless, hollow shell, mocking my beloved Digimon.

I don’t have much faith in Gundam Blitz Order, but talking about it had me fondly remembering SD Gundam G Generation ETERNAL. It is a remarkable game that I unfortunately dropped off after completing everything, but I think I shall dive back in with my beloved Strike Freedom. The only issue is that I will have missed so many banners, which is upsetting, but I shall push through. For Kira.

Iwan Morris Staff Writer

This weekend is going to be a busy one for me, especially as we’re building up to some pretty big releases near the end of the month. However, I’ve been dipping my toes into Newtro Boxing, but it’s Titanium Court that’s caught my eye. I’m interested to see exactly what this secretive strategy, story, comedy release…thing, has to offer.

I’ve also hopefully got a chance in the pipeline to try Vampire Crawlers, and as a certified Vampire Survivor, I definitely want to see how well this dungeon-crawling spinoff holds up. So stay tuned for both of those over the coming days!

Stephen Gregson-Wood Deputy Editor

A couple of weeks ago, I wrote my first impressions of Flick Shot Rogues, a roguelike that took my beloved slingshot mechanic, slowed it down and made it more tactical. I expected that to ruin the tactile feeling of catapulting something across the room, yet it only made me feel more involved. I've thought about it a lot since, so I think I'll buy the full version to see what chaos the other characters bring.