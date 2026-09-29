With our CookieRun: Crumble GingerBrave guide, you can make sure that the OG Cookie that started it all is properly prepped for the big, wide world.

GingerBrave is the one cookie that started it all - he's the Cookie that bravely escaped the oven and set off on his adventure throughout the Cookie Run games. In a way, he's the Cookie that first started running.

In Crumble, he is a pretty strong Charge Cookie who is mainly used in the early game. Sadly, he tends to fall off towards the mid-to-late game, so you'll probably use him only until you can get one of the better SSRs or TSSRs.

But since we're checking his guide, I say we dive into GingerBrave's best Sugar Runes - it never hurts to gear him up!

Element : Fire

: Fire Type : Charge

: Charge Rarity: C

Cookie description:

Skill description (per star upgrade):

Brave Dash

Cooldown: 4 sec

DMG Dealt: 278.6% / 293.3% / 308.7% / 324.9% / 342% / 360% of DMG

Knockback: 3.5

Lift: 0.45 / 0.45 / 0.45 / 0.6 / 0.6 / 0.6 sec

Effect Radius (Range): 1

The first Cookie to set off running and escape the Oven. Even after breaking free from the blistering heat and discovering the vast world beyond, GingerBrave has never stopped running. Even now, he continues learning the true meaning of bravery, one step at a time.Bravely charges forward, knocking back enemies in path while dealing damage.

Synergy bonus and Cookie recommendations

GingerBrave

Knight Cookie

(+ others)

GingerBrave only benefits from the Range Synergy, and in the early stages you can activate it by deploying Knight Cookie, which is achieved quite easily (since he is also fairly common and easy to get).

Best Sugar Runes for GingerBrave

Focus Rate Increase

Accuracy Rate

(optional) Skill Haste

(optional) Skill AMP

(optional) ATK AMP

GingerBrave can use Sugar Runes that make him more tanky, as well as some extra Focus Rate and Accuracy.

Make sure you read our list of CookieRun: Crumble codes to claim the latest codes for some awesome rewards!