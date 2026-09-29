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CookieRun: Crumble GingerBrave guide

With our CookieRun: Crumble GingerBrave guide, you can make sure that the OG Cookie that started it all is properly prepped for the big, wide world.

CookieRun: Crumble GingerBrave guide
By Cristina Mesesan
|
iOS + Android
| CookieRun: Crumble

GingerBrave is the one cookie that started it all - he's the Cookie that bravely escaped the oven and set off on his adventure throughout the Cookie Run games. In a way, he's the Cookie that first started running.

In Crumble, he is a pretty strong Charge Cookie who is mainly used in the early game. Sadly, he tends to fall off towards the mid-to-late game, so you'll probably use him only until you can get one of the better SSRs or TSSRs.

But since we're checking his guide, I say we dive into GingerBrave's best Sugar Runes - it never hurts to gear him up!

  • Element: Fire
  • Type: Charge
  • Rarity: C

Cookie description:

The first Cookie to set off running and escape the Oven. Even after breaking free from the blistering heat and discovering the vast world beyond, GingerBrave has never stopped running. Even now, he continues learning the true meaning of bravery, one step at a time.

Skill description (per star upgrade):

Brave Dash

Bravely charges forward, knocking back enemies in path while dealing damage.
  • Cooldown: 4 sec
  • DMG Dealt: 278.6% / 293.3% / 308.7% / 324.9% / 342% / 360% of DMG
  • Knockback: 3.5
  • Lift: 0.45 / 0.45 / 0.45 / 0.6 / 0.6 / 0.6 sec
  • Effect Radius (Range): 1

Synergy bonus and Cookie recommendations

GingerBrave only benefits from the Range Synergy, and in the early stages you can activate it by deploying Knight Cookie, which is achieved quite easily (since he is also fairly common and easy to get). 

  • GingerBrave
  • Knight Cookie
  • (+ others)

best sugar runes for the original gingerbrave in cookie run crumble

Best Sugar Runes for GingerBrave

GingerBrave can use Sugar Runes that make him more tanky, as well as some extra Focus Rate and Accuracy. 

  • Focus Rate Increase
  • Accuracy Rate
  • (optional) Skill Haste
  • (optional) Skill AMP
  • (optional) ATK AMP

Make sure you read our list of CookieRun: Crumble codes to claim the latest codes for some awesome rewards!

CookieRun: Crumble icon
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CookieRun: Crumble
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Cristina Mesesan
Cristina Mesesan
Cristina is a lifelong gamer who also loves digital art, she's worked as an animator and tried some game level designing in Unity. Her biggest passion is pixel games (Stardew, To the Moon), and she adores writing and sharing her knowledge about games.