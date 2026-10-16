Zenless Zone Zero, Summoners War, Blue Archive - We've Gacha Covered

Our regular roundup of stars and summons

Love 'em or hate 'em, gacha RPGs are everywhere - so much so that they dominate our mailboxes on most days since they're just filled to the brim with all sorts of shiny new things (and I do love shiny new things). Whether it's a fancy SSR character joining the lineup or a cool new region to explore, we've got a nifty list of updates here where we go through what's caught our eye so far!

Zenless Zone Zero

I always find myself drawn to updates for Zenless Zone Zero - I suppose that's because their new characters always look cool , and that's still very much the case with Version 3.3! In particular, "Journey to the Sky" will be welcoming S-Rank Fire Anomaly Agent Phoenix and S-Rank Wind Attack Agent Severian to the RPG on October 21st, with rerun banners running throughout the event to help you fill in the gaps.

Of course, the narrative gets a big update too, with shiny new mech combat gameplay where you can pilot cool mechs in disguise! That's on top of login bonuses where 10 Encrypted Master Tapes are up for grabs, so it's safe to say there's a lot to look forward to next week.

Summoners War

New rosters mean new summons, and Com2uS knows that all too well. With Summoners War's Nat 5 Monster Summon Event, you can pray to the RNG gods and hope to buff up your lineup until November 15th - and with Monsters used by SWC2026 players, to boot!

In particular, you can pick one default 5-star Fire, Water, or Wind Attribute Monster, and as you play, you get to earn SWC2026 Emblems as well simply by clearing missions every day. Clearing a mission twice will reward you with 40 SWC2026 Emblems every time, so the finals hype is very much real.

Blue Archive

Blue Archive is still celebrating all things summer with 3-star Students Kisaki (Swimsuit) and Shun (Swimsuit) diving in until October 27th! In particular, “The Calm After the Storm” will feature a new event story where you can put your squad to the test , and when you clear these limited-time quests, you get Pyroxenes and event currency as rewards for all your hard work.

As you can expect, event currencies can be used to trade for goodies at the Event Shop, which will stay open until November 3rd to give you enough time to grab as many rewards as you can. And if you're looking for a proper challenge, the new High-difficulty battles should be right up your alley - clear them and you might just snag 30 Pyroxenes for every stage you complete.

Wizardry Variants Daphne

It's a special day for Wizardry Variants Daphne, as the 3D dungeon-crawling RPG is kicking off its Kingdom Dawn Festival Celebration Campaign today. It's all part of the festivities for the 2nd anniversary, and as a lovely little thank-you, the team is inviting everyone to join in on a whole bunch of campaigns and quests.

This includes, of course, a new Legendary Adventurer: Fallen Holy Maiden, Arianaute, as well as the New Alternate Style Adventurer: Seer of the Waking Dream Shelirionach. You'll need to switch up your lineup with these new arrivals, especially since you'll need the right roster to take on The Strongholds of Sundering.

Neverness to Everness

And we're wrapping things up with, last but not least, the second half of Neverness to Everness' Version 1.4 content on October 21st! On centre stage is Akane Rin joining the fray, with Half-Year Anniversary Rewards up for grabs too. Get involved and you might just snag 2 million Fons, 20 Solid Dice, plus S-Class Selection Boxes to boot.

Given the music-themed addition to your squad, there's a fresh school festival narrative to sink your teeth into as well - let's just say you'll need to gear up for The Whoots!!!! and NTE's collab with the anime song “God knows…”!