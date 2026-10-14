Walk the Frog, the Post-it note puzzler, launches for iOS and Android

Walk The Frog, the frogtastic puzzler, is available now on iOS and Android

It sees you guiding Froggo back home, via the medium of sticky notes

Arrange a path, and guide Froggo home while meeting all manner of cute critters

Walk the Frog, the Post-it Note puzzler from the developer of the same name, is out now on iOS and Android. Seeing you guiding the humble Froggog back home in time to meet up with his friend Buddy and attend the Froggapalooza festival. Available for $6.99, it's a mix of puzzler, adventure book and cute critter capers.

Okay, but what do I actually mean when I say that it's a Post-it note puzzler? Well, the core gameplay of Walk The Frog is all about getting Froggo home, and to do that you'll need to lay out his path, which means rearranging the sticky notes covered with artwork and mapping out the correct route through each level!

Frogged

Along the way, Froggo and friends will run into plenty of quirky characters and get into comedic scrapes of their own, with 18 handcrafted levels to make their way through. It's clear there's plenty of inspiration from cartoons, comics and children's storybooks.

Walk The Frog is also intended to be great for a quick coffee-break style of gameplay, where you can hop in and play through a level in one short sitting. That means you'll have plenty of time to navigate through each level, finding the cute animal interactions scattered throughout.

Walk The Frog is an interesting example of a cute animal puzzler that has a solid puzzle backbone. Sure, it's not exactly Tetris, and I doubt it's going to make MENSA's best puzzle game list (if they have one), but it's approachable, adorable and looks to be great fun for all ages.

But if you really want to put your brain to the test, then don't fret, because there are plenty more options out there on mobile to really tease your brain. Our list of the best puzzle games on Android is just the start, with some choice picks for the puzzle-loving players out there on mobile!