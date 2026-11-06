The Wrapp - Tree-based mysteries, artsy match-3s, and a dash of Bleach

What are the Pocket Gamer team playing this weekend?

Happy Friday and welcome back to The Wrapp. With the weekend looming, it's time to think about what we'll all be playing over the next couple of days. Shaun and Iwan are eyeing some anime goodness, while Dann plans to investigate murder. Elsewhere, Catherine is winding down from a busy work trip by beating people up.

Dann Sullivan Editor in Chief

As an interesting twist, I’ve found myself in the top 160 players in Cookie Run Crumble - so I’ll be looking to improve on (or, well, defend) that. Outside of this, I’m still whittling away at Monster Hunter Outlanders. However, I’m struggling to get longer play sessions in for it, so I feel like I’m not making as much progress as I’d like.

One thing I am hoping to do this weekend is acquire The Roottrees Are Dead, which I only semi-recently completed the initial story of on PC. Roottreemania (the second mode) is a lot more intense, investigative and involved, so I think it’ll suit mobile down to the ground.

Will Quick Freelance Writer

I'm seeing so many cool and interesting games in the various shops that I'm starting to lose track of what I'm even registered for. I think the big number I'm waiting to automatically download over WiFi only is Warhammer Survivors (obviously). Although I preregistered for Monster Hunter Outlanders, I have yet to challenge my device.

I'm keeping an eye on itchy fan dev Strimp's Kitchen as they continue work on Meta Knightmare Stellar Symphony. Still, got plenty of fish to catch in Kirby Soft & Wet.

Iwan Morris Staff Writer

I’ll probably be dipping back into Titanium Court over the weekend. My review is now live, so it’s no spoiler to say this is one game I found at once a little frustrating by how artsy it’s obviously trying to be, but still very engaging. In terms of both gameplay and all the actual artistic stuff, Titanium Court holds up very well, and I feel like I’m still only scratching the surface.

I’ve also been eyeing Bleach Mirrors High, because after covering Monster Hunter Outlanders extensively, that feels like the logical next step for a ‘big’ launch. Sadly, I don’t have Disney+, so I can’t refresh my memory of what the series is like, but I remember being quite fond of it back in the day!

Shaun Walton Staff Writer

As a child, I casually watched quite a bit of anime. Cardcaptors, Sailor Moon, Dragon Ball, Gundam; whatever was on TV. But the first series I got into was Bleach. An old friend introduced me, and I was hooked.

Recently, the TV series wrapped up with Thousand-Year Blood War; love me some Quincy. And yet, there is a little mobile game called Bleach Mirrors High that carries on the narrative. And better yet, you get to make your own protagonist. I am a sucker for having OCs in great series, so I'll be here nerding out in the corner this weekend, trying to turn my phone into my Zanpakuto.

Catherine Dellosa Reviews Editor

By the weekend, I’ll have just gotten back from a big work trip, and will likely have all my stuff (and my mind) scattered every which way. I suppose I need a calm puzzler of sorts to get my affairs in order, but to be honest, it’s Absolum that’s gotten my attention this week, so I’ll be hacking and slashing away at that. Unpacking my stuff will just have to wait!

Stephen Gregson-Wood Deputy Editor

While we have plenty of cool stuff on the horizon that appeals to me (Hello, Silver Palace and Gunboat God), nothing recently released is calling out to me. Having just finished and enjoyed Mafia: The Old Country, I'm drawn to something focused on telling a good story. Perhaps I'll peruse our list of the best narrative adventure games and see what appeals.