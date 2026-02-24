SD Gundam G Generation Eternal tier list (February2026) - The best of the best
With over 800 units, picking the best is a tricky task. So, we decided to make an SD Gundam G Generation Eternal tier list to help you narrow it down.
Being around for quite a while now, SD Gundam brings a beautiful mix of several games in SD Gundam G Generation Eternal. It blends various elements, but the gameplay is pretty much a tactical RPG with turn-based gameplay on a grid.
Fans of the franchise (and beyond) can use this SD Gundam G Generation Eternal tier list, which covers the best Gundam you can get.
Beginner EX guaranteed gachaAt the very start, you will be able to get an EX unit for free, since the game offers a beginner gacha where you can reroll as many times as you want, until you get the EX unit you want.
I strongly suggest you aim for an SSS-tier, since those are the best.
About this tier listSince there are over 800 units in SD Gundam G Generation Eternal, I decided to rank only the best (EX plus a few exceptions). So, while you will not find over 800 units ranked, you will find the strongest among them all.
SD Gundam G Generation Eternal tier listBelow, you'll find our SD Gundam G Generation Eternal tier list, where I ranked the best overall mobile suits in the game.
|Tier
|Character
|SSS
|Unicorn Gundam (Destroy Mode/Awakening/EX), God Gundam (EX), Monster Black Dragon (EX), Hi-ν Gundam (EX), Z Gundam, Strike Freedom Gundam
|SS
|Qubeley (ZZ version/EX), Liu Bei Unicorn Gundam (EX), Master Gundam (EX), Banshee Norn (Destroy Mode/EX), Full Armor Gundam (EX), Force Impulse Gundam (EX), Build Strike Gundam, Char's Zaku II (The Origin version), Striker Custom (EX), Sazabi (EX), Gundam Prototype Unit 2, The O, Gundam Ez8 (EX), Gundam Aerial (EX), ν Gundam (EX), Freedom Gundam (EX), Phoenix Gundam (Ability Unlocked) (EX)
|S
|Gundam F91 (EX), Full Armor ZZ Gundam (EX), Psycho Zaku (EX), Gundam Deathscythe Hell (EW version), Justice Gundam, Gundam (EX), Le Signe (EX), Crossbone Gundam X1 Custom (EX), Gundam Exia (EX)
|A
|Zeong, Gundam Astaroth Rinascimento (EX), Unicorn Gundam (Destroy Mode) (EX), Gundam Barbatos (6th form) (EX)
|B
|Narrative Gundam A-Packs (EX)
1
SSS Tier
If you are at all familiar with the gameplay of SD Gundam G Generation Eternal, then you know that a lot has to do with the terrain. These right here are definitely the best mobile suits for your collection, hence why they're top of our SD Gundam G Generation Eternal tier list.
- Monster Black Dragon (EX) - A support unit with excellent range that can reduce enemies' defense and recover energy.
- Hi-ν Gundam (EX) - Very strong MAP weapons and a big AoE attack that goes well with its good evasion and hit rate.
- Z Gundam (EX) - Very versatile unit when it comes to different terrains. It scales based on HP.
2
SS Tier
While there is no big difference between the SSS tier and the SS tier, these units just don't quite come close to those in the top tier. Truthfully, there aren't many huge differences, but a distinction does exist, even if it is quite small. Regardless, we are still talking about very powerful suits.
- Liu Bei Unicorn Gundam (EX) - Excels in Space and Ground. Almost like a melee berserker whose ATK rises as HP falls. The lower its HP, the higher its damage output.
- Force Impulse Gundam (EX) - It can adapt to various terrains such as Space, Air, and Ground. Wide 1–5 MAP range with an EX that cuts enemy defense by 35%.
- Char's Zaku II (The Origin version) - Strong in Space and Ground with top mobility among attackers and heavy firepower (when at full HP).
3
S Tier
Even though these units are not as strong as the SSS-tier, they are still among the strongest in the game. Actually, every single unit listed in this tier list is extremely strong, since they rise above the 800 units underneath them.
- Psycho Zaku (EX) - High attack Support, which is very good in Space and Ground. Its EX weapon boosts special weapon damage taken by enemies by 35%. Best if you have Daryl as the pilot for this one.
- Justice - Versatile debuffer effective in Space, Air, and Ground, who can also reduce enemy attack and mobility.
- Gundam (EX) - A great Space/Ground unit with high HP and defense. It can evade while gaining mobility.
And that concludes our SD Gundam G Generation Eternal tier list.