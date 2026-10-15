App Army Assemble: Newtro Boxing - "Is this retro-styled fighter a knock out?"

We ask the App Army

Newtro Boxing is the latest effort from Snow Games, which also made the excellent Seoul Exorcist 1111. Given that our App Army readers played that when it launched, it only made sense that we'd get their thoughts on Newtro Boxing too.

Here's what they said:

This is a basic, no-frills but nicely simple boxing game. Level up your fighter, perfect your technique and fighting style and work your way up towards greater glory. One thing that I found out- which makes sense- is that simply pummeling your opponent won’t work. Too much and it costs you balance, then take a couple of solid hits and down you go. Pick this up. Enjoy.

Newtro Boxing is a retro-looking boxing game with great gameplay and nice old-school graphics. I like the training setup and the boxing mechanics, but I wonder if the matches need rebalancing. I get this is not a fighting game in the traditional sense, but I feel like I pull off more punches and block shots, but the AI gets three shots in on me, and I am knocked out, whereas I get 10-12 shots on the AI player and I don't do enough damage to make a difference. The more I play, the longer I last in a match. Overall, there really is nothing like it on the app stores, and I am going to give it another round.

Newtro Boxing is a fun retro-looking arcade boxing game. Matches are 2D, and you have a limited array of moves. As you progress by winning matches and earning money, you can upgrade your boxer’s equipment and hire coaches and nutritionists.

It’s a simple-looking game with pixelated boxers. Even though you have limited moves, button mashing won’t help you win; it takes skill to beat an opponent. This is a fun arcade game that has surprising depth and a great soundtrack, recommended.

I like the game. But I need to change my strategy; I keep losing matches by being too gung-ho with how I box. But I love the game style and the music. But yeah, the challenge is just right. I just happen to lack the patience or the strategy

The graphics, music and gameplay really work well. I would recommend this.

Don’t just button mash as I have. You need to take your time. It’s a good game.

I was so happy to see Newtro Boxing in App Army Assemble. It's a boxing game with pixel graphics. I really like the overall vibe of the game because of its simple graphics, including the player moves and hits well; especially the animations related to it feel very good, and the SFX are great.

Energetic music is also very appropriate for a sports game. I thought it was easy to play most of the games because I could win most of them by spamming just two buttons, but I still wasn't able to get a 100% Win ratio. The game also lets you change your player's look, equipment, kits, and attributes by giving you "upgrade points." You can also use money to improve your recovery system and upgrade your team. Overall, it's a great game to have on your phone or tablet.

Newtro Boxing is quite simply a fantastic arcade-style boxing game that I can easily recommend to all levels of fandom of the sport. Everything here is really well done, from the beautiful, vibrant pixel graphics that just sort of pop on the screen, to the upbeat, energetic soundtrack; Newtro Boxing comes together to create one of the most fun boxing games I’ve played in years.

As you choose your opponents, you’ll have to determine the right amount of challenge you’re looking for as you progress throughout your career to make earnings that can be used to not only train, but also upgrade your equipment and coaching staff. There’s a good amount of challenge too, but the controls are super responsive, so your success really depends on what you put into it. The only wish I have is that a better account save would eventually be implemented just in case I ever delete the app. Newtro Boxing is a TKO!

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