Titanium Court is a quirky mix of match-3 with grid-based strategy, and it's all a bit strange in a good way

Titanium Court, AP Thomson's wacky, strange and odd RTS puzzler, is coming to mobile

Arriving October 29th, it has you controlling the terrain rather than your armies

Gather resources, enjoy interludes outside the game and all manner of genre mash-up wackiness to uncover

Time to put on your thinking cap and get your media literacy degree, because there's a surreal new game coming to mobile this month. AP Thomson's wacky, strange and esoteric grid-based strategy, puzzler, mystery, point-and-click thing Titanium Court lands on mobile October 29th! And it's somehow easier to describe what it isn't rather than what it is, but I'll try anyway.

Titanium Court is made intentionally difficult to describe, but at its core seems to be a combination of match-three, roguelike and real-time strategy where you manipulate the terrain of a world to gather resources, recruit soldiers and destroy your enemy. Of course, in between all that will be interludes, mysteries and oddities that suggest something more happening beneath the surface.

I am titaaaniiiuuummm!

Describing Titanium Court is, intentionally, I think, quite difficult. From both the art to the gameplay and the narration, Titanium Court is embracing the surreal nature of the concept. So, if you're someone who likes things to be straightforward, this may be a bit off-putting to you.

But if you're willing to overlook that, or better yet embrace it, you'll find what many outlets have already described as a modern classic. And despite how minimalist the gameplay looks, there's a huge amount of depth, secrets and twisting hidden narratives to uncover.

At the same time, as you've probably guessed, AP Thomson's Titanium Court is a game which seems to thrive on being obtuse and difficult to decode. So if you're expecting a straightforward strategy experience, it may be one to miss. But if you're willing to put the time in and uncover all it has to offer, keep an eye out for Titanium Court on iOS and Android this October 29th.

Or, if you'd prefer more traditional (read: comprehensible) strategy gameplay on mobile, why not check out our list of the best strategy games on Android to find some choice picks you can play right now?