The Pocket Gamer Podcast Episode 98 - Vampire Crawlers, Among Us Story, and nominations for the Pocket Gamer Awards

On furious fowl and spiky-haired teens

Who's the best mobile game character of all time? Do you fancy first-person Doom-esque shooters, or would you rather take your dungeon-crawling chaos elsewhere? We ponder the ins and outs of iconic looks and character depths (or the lack thereof) in this week's (New and Improved!) Pocket Gamer Podcast, where we also hype up the Pocket Gamer Awards and its nominations phase on the 15th.

Yes, the Pocket Gamer Awards 2027 is opening nominations beginning October 15th, where you can nominate your faves provided the game was launched between 1st October '25 and 30th September '26. We've got a whole bunch of new categories this year, including Best Mobile Game Character, which may or may not be a certain spiky-haired teen with a penchant for gigantic swords.

Iwan and Will suggest different franchise icons that have become household names and mobile classics through the years, including characters from Clash of Clans, Angry Birds, and an imposter-hunting space crew. This is the perfect segue for Among Us Story: On Guard, then, as the popular social deduction game is taking the multiplayer aspect out of the equation and switching things up with a single-player murder mystery-ish adventure.

Whether or not that's going to work remains to be seen, but that does remind Iwan of something he was initially looking forward to as well, which is Boltgun Boom. Stephen's hands-on raised some issues on the controls for this boomer shooter sub-genre - which breaks Iwan's heart a little bit - but that just means he's now fully committed to Warhammer Survivors when it launches next month.

Will then shares the most recent launch he's most excited for, which is Vampire Crawlers on mobile! That, at least, raises Iwan's spirits for a bit, before we wrap it all up with another reminder for you guys - don't forget to nominate your mobile faves for the Pocket Gamer Awards tomorrow!

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