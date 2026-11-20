Hello! And welcome back to The Wrapp, where we natter about our weekend gaming plans for a bit. This time, Catherine's taken up stamping passports as a profession while Iwan's struggling to get words down. Elsewhere, Dann and I are puzzled by the colour brown while Shaun's off being a sky pirate.

Jupiter Hadley Staff Writer

Sadly, I have been pulled back into Neopets Faerie Fragments due to them running a Neopets.com event that had a battle pass, and one way to get points in the battle pass is to play Neopets Faerie Fragments. I am happy to report that the daily runs, which challenge you to do a string of levels one after another, are far easier than where I am in the main questline! There’s also a sub-questline that doesn’t give you coins (only clothing coins?!) in a very glitched and black world, that I also was able to play through, so I have been knocking those out each day.

Catherine Dellosa Reviews Editor

I’m still trying my hardest to survive Warhammer Survivors, but something else has actually caught my eye this week - and that’s Lil’ Guardsman on mobile, simply because the art style reminds me so much of Lost in Play. I’m prone to judging games by their proverbial cover, so I have a feeling I’ll enjoy this fantasy take on border patrol very, very much.

Right, time to throw these pesky humans to the dungeons (insert Lemongrab-inspired screeching here)!

Will Quick Freelance Writer

The game world is being affected this week in so many ways, some of which we have discussed, but how will it affect us? Well, multiple mobile games were released recently, and more are opting for the 'buy before you try' system. As long as they're clear about it, I think it's a pretty effective way to give folks a solid taste of something.

One such game that has been blatant about it on booting it up is Booster Pack: Heroes. I like opening cards, I like cool characters, and I like RPG elements, so this seems right up my alley… But it's only got an hour to get through it.

Iwan Morris Staff Writer

This month I’ve been trying my best to accomplish National Novel Writing Month. Even with the organisation being defunct, the challenge remains. But sadly, I think it’s defeated me, as 1667 words a day is surprisingly difficult if you want to, you know, have a life outside work.

That doesn’t mean I’m about to stop writing, though, and I’ll be working on plenty of stuff this weekend. As well as digging into an interesting new visual novel, featuring vampires, emotional therapy and some rather flashy clothes. Can’t guess what? You’ll have to wait to find out!

Dann Sullivan Editor in Chief

I’m always quite excited to see a new Bart Bonte game hitting mobile. While brown certainly might not be the most appealing colour, I’m very excited to jump into his next entry in the colour series… It feels like it’s been a particularly long time since the last outing, so it’s a welcome return.

Shaun Walton Staff Writer

Yesterday I decided to pick up Warhammer Survivors, following the clamour from my co-workers last week. And I have to say, it is unfortunately a bit rubbish. You feel so sluggish and slow, plodding along, and if you pick a character with a Boltgun, good luck killing the weakest enemies in 3 hits. Even when you are fully decked out with the best gun and chainsword, it still feels like you are aimlessly wandering around.

Of course, though, we can’t just ignore the big release this week. It is what we have all been waiting for; Spirit Crossing is out of Netflix exclusivity and available on iOS. I don’t know that much about it beyond it being MMO-ish, but the launch trailer shows an airship turned into a house. So, I shall be an air pirate! The closest to a modern Skies of Arcadia Legends we will apparently get.

Stephen Gregson-Wood Deputy Editor

Much like Dann, I'm happy to see Bart Bonte is back on his colours. While Leaving Home and Mister Antonio are great, they don't hit the same way Pink, Red, Orange, and so on do. They remind me of the old Flash favourite, The Impossible Quiz, which I used to love. It's like a healthy dose of nostalgia with completely new ideas.