Gundam Blitz Order brings the hit mecha anime to mobile with a new auto-battler

Gundam Blitz Order sees the hit franchise once more make its way to mobile

Build a squad of recognisable mobile suits drawn from throughout the franchise

Set them to battle, collect AFK rewards and upgrade your line-up

With years of spinoffs and hit series under its belt, Mobile Suit Gundam is a franchise even non-anime fans have heard of. Now, those of you who want to jump into the Universal Century and beyond will soon be able to, with the announcement of Gundam Blitz Order!

Gundam Blitz Order has just been announced, so details are still a bit sketchy. But by the looks of things, this is an idle RPG that brings together characters and mobile suits from across the Gundam franchise. You'll organise your own squad, send them out into battle and even take on bosses based on some of the most iconic adversaries of the series.

It's a GUNDAM!

I often mention that I'm not a fan of auto-battlers, so Gundam Blitz Order isn't for me. That being said, however, I think that fans of the Gundam series will undoubtedly find it one to watch, considering how it draws heavily on the lore of the series.

Not only that, but Bandai Namco have confirmed that Gundam Blitz Order will also feature a variety of modes and objectives. This includes warship escorts, PvP and likely more to come in the future, so it won't just be simply auto-battles to look forward to.

With the only other major Gundam mobile game being SD Gundam G Generation Eternal, it's obvious Bandai Namco are banking on excitement for a slightly more realistic take on the series. With registration open for the upcoming network test, it'll be well worth checking in and seeing what Gundam Blitz Order has to offer.

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