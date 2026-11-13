The Wrapp - Warhammer Survivors, chickens crossing colourful roads, and feline Sudoku

Hello! And welcome back to The Wrapp. This time, a bunch of the team have been swept up in Warhammer fever, though they disagree on its quality. Elsewhere, Dann is ticking along with his usual smorgasbord of games while Shaun is losing sleep counting cats. Apparently, they're less therapeutic than sheep. I assume because they look less like fluffy clouds.

Will Quick Freelance Writer

Warhammer Survivors… Need I say more? Okay, I'll say a bit more. Leading up to its release, Warhammer Survivors touted that it was going to be just that: Vampire Survivors with Warhammer theming, visuals, and a couple of tweaked mechanics. And it has succeeded very well. It is perhaps one of the greatest waiting games released since Angry Birds, and I'm looking forward to exploring more of it and any DLC that comes with it.

And to those certain reviews that have criticised it for not blowing their minds… What were you expecting? We were all told that we were gonna get a duck and we got a duck. If you downloaded and played expecting a goose, my friend, that's on you.

Catherine Dellosa Reviews Editor

Unfortunately, I have succumbed to peer pressure (and by that, I mean Will and Iwan) and have downloaded Warhammer Survivors on my phone. I lasted a full minute before I inevitably died on my first go. I wish I could say that a fearsome boss took me down in a blaze of glory after my valiant efforts of trying to overcome it, but in reality, a swarm of rats rushed towards me, I got caught in the stampede, and I promptly perished.

So I guess that means I need to spend the entirety of my weekend trying to take vengeance on those rats. Look out, rodents, here I come!

Dann Sullivan Editor in Chief

This week is Into the Wild for Pokémon Go, and so I’ll be spending a large portion of my weekend walking around with fellow trainers, trying to nab shinies and hundos. Outside of that, I’m continuing my search for the perfect run in 80 Days (my most recent run ended with me freezing to death near the North Pole) and keeping chipping away at MH: Outlanders.

In the more ‘passive’ gaming sphere, I’m now safely within the top 150 players of Cookie Run Crumble and am a fistful of cards off of having a complete (bar fictional Deluxe Pack Mega, which I refuse to acknowledge) set of standard cards in Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket.

Iwan Morris Staff Writer

I’ll be honest, after playing so much mobile this week, I may be taking a break. I’ve put a lot of time into Warhammer Survivors and, while I’ve been enjoying it, it hasn’t quite clicked with me the way that Vampire Survivors did. Read my whole Warhammer Survivors review for the breakdown, but as many people have opined, it feels a bit like what it is: a simple spinoff that lacks the meat of the original.

That being said, I will be putting more time into it since I’m in a bit of a Warhammer mood. However, Titanium Court is still begging for my attention too. Either way, I’ll be sure to try and put a bit of time into something over the weekend since, well, it’s my job after all. And lord knows I can’t wait to get my hands on Gotrek in Warhammer Survivors!

Shaun Walton Staff Writer

Being as I am a man of increasing age, my days of gaming until the small hours are behind me, or so I thought. It was but Wednesday night, however, when I found myself accidentally up until 1 am, so enthralled was I by this latest game I found. Was it Ocarina of Time, was it a Grand Theft Auto? No, it was Mewodoku.

For those not in the meknow - see, I can do it too, just not as well - it is the age-old game of Sudoku with cat faces. That's a very reductive description, cause theres also one cat per colour with lines going all over the place. Whatever it is, I am smitten. The puzzles get genuinely challenging, the music is so calming, and I am currently at the top of the leaderboard! It is probably all bots or children, but I will happily stand on top of little Timmy at the summit of Meowdoku.

Stephen Gregson-Wood Deputy Editor

As you'll know from reading this Wrapp, one game has taken our virtual office by storm. Slaying hordes of enemies in Warhammer Survivors seems to be the order of the day. As such, I've got no choice but to try Crossy Road Rush. That's right. With all the grittiness and gore flying about right now, I fancy a palate cleanser. So I'll dive into the colourful world of endless running for an hour or two. Once its sugary goodness makes me feel a little sick, maybe then I'll pivot to chunky pixel violence.