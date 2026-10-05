Flick Shot Rogues offers a more thoughtful approach to the slingshot mechanic to great effect

I've long maintained that one of the best mechanics in mobile is slingshot controls. There's just a level of tangibility and satisfaction to be found in dragging your finger across the screen before letting go to catapult something at a target that you can't find on other platforms. Angry Birds, Retro Bowl, and Rumble Stars Soccer have all made stellar use of it to give you an idea of how great it is. The latest to try to join that illustrious company is Flick Shot Rogues.

As the name somewhat fiendishly implies, this is a roguelike where you play as a merry band (okay, it's two people, but I like the phrase merry band, alright?) of pirates battling their way through an island overrun with cannon-wielding octopuses, shank-bearing monkeys and technologically advanced dwarves. To take them out, you have to fling your Subbuteo-like characters at them to inflict damage.

However, unlike its fellow slingshot-centric games, Flick Shot Rogues does something I'd always assume I'd find egregious. After painstakingly lining up your shot, trying to get as many bounces as possible to deal maximum damage, you let go. And... nothing happens. Instead of my pirate launching themselves sabre-first into a simian, I'm left to tinker with the power and angle slightly, like an overly fussy Pythagoras. I've long held the theory that this would kill the momentum usually found in touchscreen catapulting and thus brutally murder the usual joy I gain from it.

As you've likely inferred from the tone of the previous paragraph, that's far from the case. That extra mucking about with a ruler and power bar actually forces you to double-check your work. While that sounds incredibly dull, it can be the difference between taking extra damage or getting your character to relative safety. If the flinging were instant, it'd likely lead to a lot more frustration whenever your aim is slightly off. One mistake can prove costly. This isn't an easy game.

Flicks and tricks

Of course, Flick Shot Rogues is also more than its control scheme. The complexity of its battles brings as much to the table. While every game I referenced earlier is fantastic because it uses the slingshot mechanic, here it's merely part of a far larger picture. Each character you unlock works differently. One might deal damage when charging headfirst into an enemy, while another only attacks when they're nearby. With the latter, you need to gently roll up beside your foes, curling style, rather than launching yourself at them.

Then there are the initial passives and those you gain along the way to consider. Blazing Lantern sets any enemies you bump into on fire. However, once ablaze, they can set their buddies on fire too, meaning it's great fun to shoot for a pinball inferno, ricocheting crabs into one another until they're all alight. It makes every flick feel crucial, so you'll want to spend a little time making sure it's lined up correctly.

Certain passives can completely switch up your approach too. Most levels have a Commander or two, highlighted by their golden disc. If you take them out, their allies will immediately scuttle away. That makes it tempting to focus on them at first. However, if you grab the Heatwave passive, which causes all enemies that are on fire to take damage when a burning enemy dies, the need to focus the Commander lessens significantly. As long as they're surrounded by flames, they will take damage as you Subbuteo their buddies to death.

Some options don't include fire, but during my time with the free demo, I admit I got a tad carried away with the flames. The other character you can unlock sticks a bomb on enemies whenever you strike them, though, and I'm certain that could lead to some entertaining chain reactions. In fact, I'm going to stop right here and find out. Check out Flick Shot Rogues' demo if you're not entirely sold on buying the full unlock. It's great.