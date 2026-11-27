What are the Pocket Gamer team playing this weekend?

Hello! And welcome back to The Wrapp once again. If it's your first time in these parts, it's where we chat about our gaming plans for the next couple of days. This week, Jupiter has learned that anything can be a crustacean, Dann is still virtually globetrotting, and Shaun is hoping Bandai's latest Digimon mobile game isn't awful.

Jupiter Hadley Staff Writer

I have been playing Everything is Crab this week, as it’s newly out, and I have been enjoying the various combinations that you can end up with when playing. I also am back on the Duolingo train, for the next 3 days, as Duolingo is doing a collaboration with Pokémon Go where you can get some really adorable background Pokémon if you have a 7 day in a row streak. I really do hate Duolingo (not only because of their AI usage, but also because I do not believe the language courses actually teach you how to speak), so I cannot believe they collaborated with Pokémon and have forced me back in.

Catherine Dellosa Reviews Editor

I’ll be busy burying myself in all the relaxing vibes of Petit Planet in the next few days, because it’s officially launching on December 4th just in time for the holidays! I’m reserving my thoughts for my review, of course - but suffice it to say it’ll be a cosy (perhaps too cosy?) weekend for me.

Iwan Morris Staff Writer

I’ve had a mix of excitement and disappointment over this week. Vampire Therapist turned out to be a really great little pick, but Postal Classic & Uncut, which I covered last week, was a bit of a stinker. It did give me a chance to talk about violence in video games, though, which is always an interesting topic.

Up ahead we’ve got the launch of Silver Palace coming soon, and I’m prepping for a trip to LA to witness more of Arknights: Endfield in action, particularly their 2.0 build! It’ll coincide with The Game Awards, which I’m not privy to attending, but I’m expecting some controversial picks. At least the mobile category looks pretty solid.

Shaun Walton Staff Writer

I have said this at every opportunity, and will continue to do so; Digimon Up was absolutely awful. I say that as both a judge of gameplay and a big fan of the IP. Even for an idle game, it had nothing to do. And no global passives for raising different Digimon? What was that about? Anyway, it blew. But what I am sure will not suck is Digimon Alysion.

The Digimon Card Game is one of my favourite TCGs, and I have been so excited to play the mobile version. I could never make a good Gabumon deck with the physical cards, so I can’t wait to reap my free packs and give it a go here. I am a big fan of the Memory gauge and the Digivolution mechanics. It won’t be bigger than Pokémon TCG Pocket, just on the strength of the IP, but it will definitely deserve to be, I have no doubt.

Dann Sullivan Editor in Chief

Not to be a broken record, but I’m still messing around with 80 Days in my spare time. I’ve really started to get into a groove now and have successfully circumnavigated the globe three times in a row, with the last two including successful trips to the North Pole. I do wish that there was an opportunity to travel around in a southward or westward direction, but I understand the reasoning. That said, maybe you can head southward? I’ve only come up through Africa, as every time I start heading in that direction I get involved in the dissent in Southern Europe and end up whipped up in the Venetian Issues.

Aside from this, I’m going to be playing a lot of Sol Cesto on my PC, in celebration of this week’s announcement that it's getting a mobile port. Sol Cesto had me completely hooked through its Early Access journey on PC, and I loved booting it up as new updates were pushed to it… The balance of risk and reward is exceptional, and it feels like a perfect fit for mobile; I’m excited to play it again.

Will Quick Freelance Writer

It's been kind of a slow reveal on my end of things, not much to steal my gaze. Sure, I've got plenty of suggestions and related recommendations, but nothing that's biting down hard. I've still got Warhammer Survivors and Kingdom Rush Genesis to keep me entertained (still on the fence with Booster Pack Heroes). Though, there's still time before the weekend is out and I can spare a few minutes to do a quick search, and I got something…

Whether I searched or it was right there when I opened the store is just semantics, but Wallpaper Game - Quest RPG might be the thing. If I'm already idling on my phone, figuring out what app to consume, I may as well play around on my wallpaper.

Stephen Gregson-Wood Deputy Editor

Much like Shaun, I'm going to give Digimon Alysion a try. While I'm nowhere near the level of fan he is, there are a couple of Digimon I've long been a fan of, and I do enjoy card games.

Alongside that, I'm going to give Fishing Inc a whirl. I'm not sure if fishing without the threat of Cthulhu lurking in the deep will appeal to me as much, but you never know until you cast that line.