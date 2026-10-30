The Wrapp - Fighting fears, hunting monsters, and crumbling cookies

What are the Pocket Gamer team playing this weekend?

Cue a clap of thunder and a few chords on a creepy organ for this week's instalment of The Wrapp because it's Halloween: the spookiest time of the year. Well, second spookiest. The first is tax season. Shaun and Will are getting into the festive spirit while Iwan and Dann are getting swept up in the latest big mobile release.

Will Quick Freelance Writer

We are running out of spooky time, and that is unacceptable! We need a way to extend it so the scares and haunts can last as long as we want. But until we can create a perma-spooky atmosphere, we've got to get our scares from every corner of the media, including our phones. And no, I'm not just talking about the scares from doomscrolling through the usual stuff; I'm talking about scary titles.

For now, I'm looking at Don't Die: Survival Auto Battler, which clearly looks Don't Starve-inspired, and since it's in early access, I should get to see its potential… But I have to not die first. Happy Halloween!

Catherine Dellosa Reviews Editor

Not much gaming for me this weekend, I’m afraid, as I’ll be prepping for a media trip with the lovely folks at HoYoverse next week! Petit Planet is one of the games that’ll be showcased there, and since I’ve already played the cosy life sim when it was in its early access phase, I’m excited to see what’s changed now that it’s nearing its official launch. So stay tuned for more coverage on that - and hopefully other surprises too in the next edition of the Wrapp!

Dann Sullivan Editor in Chief

This weekend has come around really fast, and so I’ve got a lot to catch up on this weekend. For a start, there’s Pokémon Go on the weekend, and I’m desperate to move past the Catch 200 Pokémon in a Day task; additionally, I’m breaking my way up the ranks in Cookie Run: Crumble and don’t want to let that slide. I am, of course, also going to dip my toes (deep) into Monster Hunter: Outlanders, which I am incredibly excited for.

Shaun Walton Staff Writer

It is the time of spooky scary skeletons sending shivers down our spines, and things going bump in the night and whatnot. It is the only festive time of the year that I somewhat enjoy; I am quite the Grinch. But anyway, it is of course prime time for some spooky escapades.

Our own Stephen Gregson-Wood has often praised Phobies, a mobile game where you collect fears and tactically battle them against each other. From what I have seen of it through press releases and whatnot, it does look quite fun, and I heard the synergies can be rather enjoyable. So this weekend I shall be hiding in the darkest corner of my house and getting up to some strategic spookiness.

Iwan Morris Staff Writer

Phew, what a week it’s been! I’ve been juggling a lot of stuff in my real life, including preparation for Halloween, but I still found time to jump into Monster Hunter Outlanders, and I’m cautiously optimistic about it. I admit, my preference on mobile is usually for games that fit touchscreen controls a little more, like platformers, for example. But MHO has proven to be a surprisingly intuitive game to play.

Over the weekend I may dive into Vampire Crawlers again, but I’ve got my eye on He is Coming. Because I’ll be honest, if Playdigious are starting a new tide of exciting indie gems that have hours of potential playtime I can take with me on my phone, then they’ll have a very happy Iwan paying them for the pleasure.

Stephen Gregson-Wood Deputy Editor

Intentionally or otherwise, Shaun full-naming me has served as a reminder that I've not had my annual dip into Phobies. So, that's what I'll be doing over the weekend. No doubt it'll follow the same pattern as always: I'll have a great time until my MMR gets too high, and I keep losing until it drops. Still, it's always fun while it lasts.