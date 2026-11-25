Everything is Crab is a roguelite evolution game where you start off as a blob, needing to eat to upgrade yourself and learn to survive! There are some base-level stats that you can start with, sometimes making you a bit more than a blob, but you'll still need to come a long way if you want to survive in the harsh world around you.

The map itself is interesting, with areas of snow, rain, and desert. These areas can affect your blob, freezing you or slowing you down as you move through the sand. There are some foods along the ground in the form of fruits, but mainly you can beat up smaller creatures and bugs so that you can eat their flesh. This fills up a bar at the bottom of the screen that then allows you to evolve!

When you evolve, you can pick one of three upgrades that appear, some of which help you eat faster or ones that change the way you look physically, or ones that upgrade evolutions you have previously made. There are some that give you bigger attacks or change the way that you dash away. It's quite fun to see the combination that you end up with and how they all gel together. Though, these evolutions are worth reading through because sometimes they have less-than-desirable effects that pair with them.

As you continue to grow and evolve in Everything is Crab, there is also a timeline on the top of the screen. This shows moments when bosses will appear, who will trap you in a giant fenced area. You will then need to beat up this boss, as they will continue to chase you around until you've died. One giant spider guy actually started dropping web pods that released more spiders - it was quite the undertaking! Defeating bosses does give you DNA strips, which can be used to re-roll your evolutions or to upgrade your evolutions so that they do double the increase that you want to pick.

There are some areas that you can discover, represented by a question mark on your map. These little interaction points give you three options to choose from, primarily at tiny trees or at giant mushrooms, which change how you interact with mushrooms in other places on the map. There are also places where you can hide, though that wastes time!

Slowly, through doing more and more of these runs, you will unlock new ways of playing, like different difficulties or starting points for your blob, which continue to make the game more interesting. I like the size and pacing of these runs, which do save, so you do not need to do them all at once. I do find that sometimes the UI overlaps itself on my mobile phone, which can be a little strange, but you are still able to read everything anyway.