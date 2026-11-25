Fishing Inc is out now on iOS and Android from developer BigBonk Studios

Fish in a variety of exotic locations and track down a huge variety of species

Upgrade and work your way towards legendary catches with their own distinct behaviours

Need to cast your reel? Don't have a fishing spot nearby? Well, then you're in luck because developer Snapbreak have just released their latest mobile game, and this time it's BigBonk Studios and their exciting new incremental fishing game, Fishing Inc, that's out now on iOS and Android!

In Fishing Inc, you, well, fish. No surprises there. But what sets it apart is the depth of content here, letting you fish for a huge variety of species with their own distinct behaviour, including legendary catches, all while travelling to different locations from small fishing holes to the vast blue ocean. You'll also have access to upgrades as you work your way up to bigger and better catches all across the world!

Women fear me, fish want me

If the words Snapbreak and fishing game sound familiar, you may remember them releasing Chillquarium by developer Ben Reber earlier this year. In that interview , I did ask about why Reber felt Snapbreak had reached out to him, and as he put it, 'Maybe they just want fish?'

And, to be honest, Reber may not have been far off. Fishing games have always been popular, combining the excitement of increasingly bigger catches while also being surprisingly laid-back. While Fishing Inc is a little more on the fast-paced side, it still doesn't ask more of you as a player than simply casting your reel and bringing in big fish.

Coming packed with a huge variety of species to catch, locations to visit and plenty of upgrades to hunt, Fishing Inc looks to be a perfect new addition to the catalogue of any fishing enthusiast on mobile!

In the meantime though, if you're looking for even more games to add to your backlog, then you've come to the right place. Just take a look at our list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far) to see some of our choice picks that have launched over the last year!