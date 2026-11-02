Silver Palace, the Belle Époque-style ARPG, sets release date for this winter

Silver Palace, the Victorian-style detective ARPG, has set its launch date

Dive in on December 14th to solve the mysteries of Silvernia

Battle it out with magical melee weaponry or high-calibre firearms

With so many ARPGs on storefronts these days, a new one can seem a little redundant. But as the debut entry in the genre from Elementa Games, Silver Palace is already shaping up to be an exciting new release. And soon you'll be able to judge for yourself, as Silver Palace is confirmed to land on December 14th for iOS and Android!

Inspired by a mix of Victorian and Belle Époque fashion, Silver Palace is set in a sprawling metropolis called Silvernia, which is undergoing an industrial revolution powered by... you guessed it: Silverium. This means magic and technology intertwine, with brawling melee action accompanied by high-calibre weaponry.

Crystal palace

Silver Palace isn't just about the action and gunplay, however, as you'll take the role of a detective trying to uncover the reason behind Silverium-powered atrocities taking place across the city. That means meeting and interacting with a vast cast of characters, piecing together their role in the story and uncovering the layers of conspiracy beneath.

Having played Silver Palace myself, I feel confident in saying that its combat and exploration were extremely engaging. Of course, that was only a vertical slice of everything that's available, so the whole game may hold up very differently.

But overall, for Elementa, Silver Palace is shaping up to be an exciting debut, with an interesting world and exciting gameplay. So keep your eyes peeled for when Silver Palace lands December 14th, and dive into the action and intrigue of Silvernia!

In the meantime, if you're looking for other ARPGs to hone your skills, then we've got you covered. No need to sift through the app stores when you can just check out our list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far) to see some choice picks you can play right now on your smartphone!